CoinDesk
Digital Bank Revolut to Offer Crypto Staking: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital banking service Revolut is starting to offer crypto staking to customers in the U.K. and European Economic Area (EEA), according to areport by financial technology publication AltFi. Revolut, which has around 25 million...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto’s Global Hubs: Recap Reveals the World’s Most “Crypto-Ready” Cities
UK-based crypto taxation start-up Recap has revealed its findings on the ‘crypto-readiness’ of the world’s most populated cities. Their research evaluated eight key data points, namely quality of life, crypto-specific events, the number of people working in crypto-related jobs, the number of crypto companies, R&D spend as a percentage of GDP, the number of crypto ATMs, the capital gains tax rate, and the ownership of crypto in each country.
theblock.co
UK Minister Andrew Griffith wants to pass finance regulation bill by Easter
UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury Andrew Griffith wants to pass the Financial Services and Markets bill by Easter. The bill has recently been amended to include provisions for crypto assets and stablecoins. A top priority for Andrew Griffith, a UK MP and economic secretary to the Treasury,...
investing.com
Crypto Firms Could Face Prison Time for Unauthorized Ads: UK Regulator
Crypto Firms Could Face Prison Time for Unauthorized Ads: UK Regulator. Crypto firms in the UK and those based overseas will need to soon follow new advertising guidelines set by the Financial Conduct Authority. The regulator said that those crypto companies that fail to comply with the new financial promotions...
News4Jax.com
Britcoin? UK gets closer to launching a digital currency
LONDON – Britcoin is moving closer to reality. U.K. authorities on Monday said British businesses and consumers are likely to need a digital version of the pound, formally asking for public comment on the idea of introducing a central bank digital currency. Britain, home to the world’s second-biggest financial...
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Could Scale Into Staggering $30,340,000,000,000 Market, According to ARK Invest’s New Crypto Forecast
A new forecast by Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest predicts that Bitcoin (BTC) will scale into a staggering multitrillion-dollar market. The research paper, which is spreading through crypto Twitter after being shared by Bitcoin advocate DocumentingBTC, expands on Wood’s prediction that the crypto king will have a massive price tag of at least $1 million by the end of 2030.
Cathie Wood, Ark Invest Have Bold Prediction for What Bitcoin's Price Will Be In 2030
Ark Investment's Cathie Wood believes the world's largest cryptocurrency will go far in the next seven years.
Tesla's bitcoin holdings fell nearly $1.8 billion in value last year, as Elon Musk called crypto a 'sideshow'
A bloodbath for crypto in 2022 saw Tesla's $1.5 billion bet on bitcoin backfire, as Elon Musk's carmaker dumped at least 75% of its position.
msn.com
‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Facing a wave of withdrawals from nervous investors, a crypto-friendly bank is staying solvent thanks to an unusual multibillion-dollar loan — a move Jim Cramer says should knock you off your chair.
ValueWalk
82% Of Millionaires Seek Advice On Crypto As Bitcoin Soars
Eight out of 10 high net worth (HNW) individuals have asked their financial advisers about including cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, into their portfolios over the last 12 months – despite the market experiencing a difficult year in 2022. According to the results of a study by deVere Group, one...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Move $743,000,000 in Crypto in Three Massive Transfers
As BTC floats above $23,000, three huge Bitcoin and Ethereum whales are turning heads among crypto traders. In total, the whales moved a staggering $743 million in crypto in just three transactions. A Bitcoin whale made the first move on Friday, sending 13,369 BTC worth $311 million from one unknown...
ambcrypto.com
NFT transaction sends biggest shock on Bitcoin network in recent history
The largest Bitcoin transaction turns out to be an NFT. Bitcoin bulls cool off but golden cross might heat things up again. While everyone and their cat were focused on whether Bitcoin would kick off February with renewed upside or retracement, something interesting happened. The Bitcoin network registered the largest block in the last four months.
crypto-academy.org
Bitcoin Up 98% Since MicroStrategy Investment
Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most well-known cryptocurrency, has been on a bullish run in recent months. Since the first public company, MicroStrategy, added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, the price of Bitcoin is up 98%. This staggering increase has outperformed all major global assets, making it one of the best-performing investments of the past year for MicroStrategy. For your information, the firm began investing in Bitcoin back in August 2020.
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
CoinDesk
Hong Kong Regulator Wants to Beef Up Its Staff Covering Virtual Assets
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) wants to expand the team handling virtual assets as the cityseeks to become a crypto hub. In its budget report for 2023-24 to the jurisdiction's Legislative Council,...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Feb. 6
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly lower on Monday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly lower on Monday, with six gaining and the other 13 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $22,994 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The...
