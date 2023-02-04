ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

capecoddaily.com

Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze

WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday morning at 5:35 AM, Wareham Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 4, Tower 1, C-1 (Chief Kelley), C-3( A/C Rogers), Onset Engine 2 and Onset C-2 (A/C Andersen), responded to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire. Engine 1, the duty engine, arrived first and found a residence heavily […] The post Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Wareham Fire Department responds to 80 service calls since Friday morning

“Since Friday morning at 8:00 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department has responded to 80 calls for services. These calls included house fires, a stove fire, motor vehicle accidents, fire alarms, CO alarms, mutual-aid responses, medical calls, and multiple utility related emergencies. These calls were handled by our dedicated career and call firefighters working together as one team. We were assisted by mutual-aid departments, as needed, and we will always be there for them when called upon.
WAREHAM, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle house fire in Abington

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled

WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms

WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham escalated to 3 alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 11 Knowles Avenue. Firefighters from Bourne who battled the earlier blaze in their town were among those called to the scene. It appears to be a 2 story house that is on fire. Crews have evacuated the building […] The post Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms appeared first on CapeCod.com.
WAREHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Basement fire doused in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in a residence about 8 PM Saturday. The fire in the 1000 block of Main Street was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Crews checked for possible spread up the chimney but confined the damage to the basement. Further details were not […] The post Basement fire doused in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
NECN

Boy, 6, Dies After Being Pulled From Fire at Cape Cod House

A young boy is dead and four other people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Saturday night at a Cape Cod home, officials said. The Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a Route 6A residence around 8:40 p.m. and found flames coming from the second floor of the 2.5-story structure, the state fire marshal's office said.
ORLEANS, MA
capecoddaily.com

BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH

COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County

Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
HINGHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School

OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed. The post House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer

A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
WESTPORT, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman

A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend. Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene. According to State Police...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans

ORLEANS – Several ambulances have been called to a fire scene in Orleans. The call at 177 Route 6A came in shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday. The fire went to two alarms bringing in mutual aid from multiple towns. Police have closed that section of Route 6A between Skaket Road and Brewster Cross Road. CWN […] The post Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ORLEANS, MA

