Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
capecoddaily.com
Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Sunday morning at 5:35 AM, Wareham Engine 1, Engine 5, Engine 4, Tower 1, C-1 (Chief Kelley), C-3( A/C Rogers), Onset Engine 2 and Onset C-2 (A/C Andersen), responded to 147 Plymouth Avenue for a structure fire. Engine 1, the duty engine, arrived first and found a residence heavily […] The post Wareham firefighters respond to early morning blaze appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River personnel respond to early morning multi-vehicle crash with injuries
One person was injured after a Monday multi-vehicle crash in Fall River. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, officers responded to Slade Street regarding a motor vehicle crash early this morning. Upon arrival, officers found that a vehicle had struck a parked car while traveling west on Slade Street. The call...
newbedfordguide.com
Wareham Fire Department responds to 80 service calls since Friday morning
“Since Friday morning at 8:00 A.M., the Wareham Fire Department has responded to 80 calls for services. These calls included house fires, a stove fire, motor vehicle accidents, fire alarms, CO alarms, mutual-aid responses, medical calls, and multiple utility related emergencies. These calls were handled by our dedicated career and call firefighters working together as one team. We were assisted by mutual-aid departments, as needed, and we will always be there for them when called upon.
whdh.com
Fire crews battle house fire in Abington
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A house fire broke out on Washington Street in Abington late Saturday night. Crews could be seen using a ladder truck to fight the flames through sub-zero temperatures. Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof of the home. The cause of the fire remains...
ABC6.com
Fire burns at Wareham home for 2 1/2 hours before being controlled
WAREHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A heavy fire burned at a Wareham home for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon before first responders were able to put it out. Wareham Police Chief John Walcek said crews responded to 11 Knowles Ave. just after 3 p.m. for a report of smoke coming from the house.
capecoddaily.com
Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms
WAREHAM – A fire in Wareham escalated to 3 alarms Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported at 11 Knowles Avenue. Firefighters from Bourne who battled the earlier blaze in their town were among those called to the scene. It appears to be a 2 story house that is on fire. Crews have evacuated the building […] The post Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Basement fire doused in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters were called to a basement fire in a residence about 8 PM Saturday. The fire in the 1000 block of Main Street was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported. Crews checked for possible spread up the chimney but confined the damage to the basement. Further details were not […] The post Basement fire doused in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NECN
Boy, 6, Dies After Being Pulled From Fire at Cape Cod House
A young boy is dead and four other people were hospitalized after a fire broke out Saturday night at a Cape Cod home, officials said. The Orleans Fire Department responded to a call for smoke and fire in a Route 6A residence around 8:40 p.m. and found flames coming from the second floor of the 2.5-story structure, the state fire marshal's office said.
capecoddaily.com
BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH
COTUIT, Massachusetts – In a statement from Lt. Mark Mellyn of the Barnstable Police Department, “On Feb. 3rd at approximately 2330hrs. Richard Aliberti was involved in a single vehicle crash on Main St-Cotuit in the area of Schooner Ln. Aliberti was pronounced deceased after being transported to CCH by Cotuit FD. The Barnstable Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the crash.” No further details regarding Friday evening’s crash were available at the time of this report. The post BARNSTABLE POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL COTUIT CRASH first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
Man dies in fire in commercial building early Sunday morning
A man has died after a fire broke out in a commercial building early Sunday morning.
‘Unimaginable loss’: Cape Cod elementary school mourning 6-year-old student who died in house fire
A Cape Cod elementary school is mourning the loss of a 6-year-old student who died in a house fire over the weekend.
capecoddaily.com
House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School
OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs officials are reporting there is a first alarm structure fire at 38 Tradewinds Road in the Town of Oak Bluffs (near the Oak Bluffs School entrance). Road closures are occurring at Franklin Avenue/Wing Road and Norris Avenue/Wing Road. Students are safe but dismissal and student pick-up will delayed. The post House fire delays dismissal from Oak Bluffs School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
6-Year-Old Boy Dies In Accidental Weekend Fire On Cape Cod: Authorities
A 6-year-old boy was killed in an accidental two-alarm fire on Cape Cod this weekend, officials said. Orleans Fire responded to the fire at 177 Route 6A in Orleans around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the Department of Fire Services (DFS) reports. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the building.
fallriverreporter.com
Somerset 18-year-old summonsed after crashing into Westport Police cruiser, injuring officer
A local teen is facing charges after reportedly crashing into a police cruiser. According to Westport Police, on Sunday morning, at approximately 1:15 a.m., a Westport Police cruiser was rear ended while in the breakdown lane on State Road in the area of Route 88. The cruiser was stationary with emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. The cruiser was struck by an eighteen-year-old male from Somerset. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage because of the crash.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cold potentially killed elderly Oak Bluffs woman
A 92-year-old woman was found dead in front of her home on Munroe Avenue in Oak Bluffs over the frigid weekend. Massachusetts State Police were notified of the “unattended death” shortly after 2 pm on Saturday. Local emergency responders were also on the scene. According to State Police...
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans
ORLEANS – Several ambulances have been called to a fire scene in Orleans. The call at 177 Route 6A came in shortly after 8:30 PM Saturday. The fire went to two alarms bringing in mutual aid from multiple towns. Police have closed that section of Route 6A between Skaket Road and Brewster Cross Road. CWN […] The post Breaking: Injuries reported at blaze in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Coastal Milling Works, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Police…
whdh.com
Police: Driver crashes after running red light, lands on MBTA Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver is accused of speeding through a red light, crashing into a traffic pole, and landing on the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts Green Line stop, according to Transit Police. The crash took place at midnight Monday. Police are now seeing charges against the...
Police recover body from Burrillville pond
Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a frozen pond Sunday morning.
Comments / 0