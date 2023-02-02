Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents

UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home.

Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the days of the residents. Members wrote individual messages on each card. Rotary Club of Union President Kathy Arminio said over 110 cards were delivered to Cornell Nursing Home "in an effort to spread warmth to those people who have given so much to others and to those who might not receive Valentine's Day wishes." As another of the Rotary stated, "it feels so good to spend some time doing something for others."











