Union, NJ

Cards of Love and Warm Wishes Sent to Union Nursing Home Residents

By Kathy Cryan
 3 days ago

UNION, NJ - In anticipation of Valentine's Day and to bring a smile to the face of others, members of the Rotary Club of Union got together recently to send warm wishes to the residents of Cornell Nursing Home.

Sharon Patel, of PatelPrintingPlus, designed and printed cards to brighten the days of the residents. Members wrote individual messages on each card.  Rotary Club of Union President Kathy Arminio said over 110 cards were delivered to Cornell Nursing Home "in an effort to spread warmth to those people who have given so much to others and to those who might not receive Valentine's Day wishes."  As another of the Rotary stated, "it feels so good to spend some time doing something for others."

Young Middletown Heroes: Gianna Santilli and Ja'mera Carter Saved Family Member's Lives as House Fire Spread.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ: There are two young heroes in Middletown, who quickly reacted to a fire and ultimately according to those there on the scene, "took action to save lives." It was 3:00 a.m., on Thursday morning, February 2, when the Middletown Township Fire Department was called to action for a house fire on Ideal Avenue, in northern Middletown. Upon arriving at the scene, back-up was immediately called, as the fire was spreading quickly. Over 40 Firefighters responded to assist with the mission from: East Keansburg Fire Company, Port Monmouth Fire Company, Independent Fire Company of Belford and Community Fire Company.  According to the...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
'Our Drinking Team' Reenters TriviAddiction's Winners Circle at Nutley's Oakley

NUTLEY, NJ - Any time there’s a Broadway musicals audio round, you better watch out for “Our Drinking Team Has a Trivia Problem”, as they proved again last night at The Oakley Kitchen in a perfect fourth round to pull away from the competition en route to a convincing win. Nice win and welcome back to the Winners’ Circle! TriviAddiciton returns to the Oakley every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 
NUTLEY, NJ
Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help

HOLMDEL, NJ - Neighbors can help find triumph in tragedy and find the Rubin's dog Duke who fled the blaze that burned down their home today.  The family made it out alive and are searching for their beloved pet.   Read this message from Zdena Rubin: "We can't find our dog, Duke. He's part shepherd part husky.  Duke weighs 105 pounds and he just turned one on January 28th. The firefighters told us  there was a report of a loose large shepherd dog in the neighborhood." Contact Holmdel Police at 732-946-4400 if you see Duke!
HOLMDEL, NJ
Something to Bark About: K-9 Resorts Opens in East Brunswick

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - Things just got a lot fancier for dogs in East Brunswick, as K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel officially opened its doors this Saturday morning at 545 Route 18 South in the Royal Plaza. Want your pup to chow down on premium fare?  Does Rover need his own luxury suite? Want to wow your Chihuahua? How about a personal couch and a TV that play Animal Planet or the dog channel all day? K9 Resorts offers these amenities and more to local canines when their families are away from home. "I used to think that 'being in the dog house' was a bad...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Vehicle Plows Into Green Dragon Restaurant on Fair Lawn Avenue

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported when an SUV plowed head-on into the crowded Green Dragon Restaurant early Sunday evening, February 5. The restaurant, on the 1900 block of Fair Lawn Avenue, sustained heavy damage to its exterior facade and interior dining room. The vehicle, a Ford SUV, was backed out of the interior on its own power, then removed from the parking lot by a flatbed tow truck. More information pending police inquiry.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Save the Date: A Plainfield Health & Resource Fair

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A "For the Culture" health and resource fair is scheduled to be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 in the cafeteria at Plainfield High School. The event is presented by the Cardinal Family Success Center, in partnership with NPHealthcare & Associates and the school district. Vendors range from Black-owned to health and nutrition ones, too. Services will include free blood pressure testing and mammograms. If you would like a free mammogram or Pap smear, or need a flu shot, scan the QR code to register. Or fill out the form here.   The breast exams and Pap smears will be conducted by NP Healthcare & Associates, and the flu shots will be given out by Partnership for Maternal & Child Health. Plainfield High School is located at 950 Park Avenue. The fair will start at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Bloomfield's St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church Celebrates Scout Sunday

BLOOMFIELD, NJ - Scout Sunday was celebrated at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church. An annual tradition, the Mass included scouts from Bloomfield and Nutley, representing Troops 22 and Troop 147, on Feb. 5. Troop 22, based at St. Thomas, includes scouts from Bloomfield and Nutley among its members. Troop 147 is a Nutley troop, and some of the families worship at St. Thomas.   
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Remembering Jim Buchanan with Music and Friendship

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – Jim Buchanan was known by a large portion of the Maplewood Community, and both he and his Trumpet playing will be missed by all who truly knew him. How best to remember him – it was done Sunday TV, February 5th in the Jim Buchanan Room at the Parkwood Diner in Maplewood. With Jim and Carol’s Daughter Rebekah at the event with her family, and a gathering of about 100 friends, the band was playing and folks were chatting about Jim and Carol, and other goings-on around Maplewood. Rebekah did take the mike at one point and gave a few...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Help fight food insecurity in Middlesex County this February with REPLENISH’s “Have a Heart” giving calendar

WHAT: In honor of Valentine’s Day this month, get involved to help REPLENISH collect non-perishable food items for Middlesex County families and residents in need of food assistance. You can download and print our “Have a Heart” daily giving calendar to help remind yourself or family to collect a food item each day of the month in February for donation to neighbors in need. Donations can be dropped off in East Brunswick at 28 Kennedy Boulevard, Suite 850 around the back of the building, under the tent or contact call REPLENISH at 732-729-0880 to arrange a pickup. WHEN: February 2023 WHERE: Replenish Food Bank 28 Kennedy Blvd. Suite 850|East Brunswick NJ 08816 WHO: REPLENISH, formerly the Middlesex County Food Organization and Outreach Distribution Services (MCFOODS) was created in 1994 to help achieve food security and provide access to nutritionally adequate food and other basic necessities to all residents in Middlesex County.                      To learn more and locate food pantries, visit: middlesexcountynj.gov/replenish  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Nutley Public Library Closing, Residents Directed to Other BCCLS Libraries During Construction

NUTLEY, NJ - The Nutley Public Library will be closed to the public for about four weeks starting February 27 for construction. Nutley Public Library Director Michelle Albert provided the following timeline regarding access to resources and services: ● February 11: Last day to request Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) consortium materials for pick-up at the Nutley Public Library. ● February 13 - 25: In-house, Nutley materials may continue to be borrowed. Hold requests can be delivered to and picked up at any of the other seventy-six (76) libraries in the BCCLS consortium (BCCLS Locations) of your choice. Please don’t forget to bring your library card...
NUTLEY, NJ
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home

A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
LINDEN, NJ
HOLMDEL HOUSE FIRE: FAMILY SAFE, HOME DESTROYED, GOFUNDME SET UP, SEARCH FOR BELOVED DOG DUKE CONTINUES

HOLMDEL, NJ: A GO FUND ME HAS BEEN SET UP FOR THE RUBIN FAMILY WHO SAFELY MADE IT OUT OF THEIR COMPLETELY DESTROYED HOME, AS IT WENT UP IN FLAMES. THE FAMILY HAS 5 CHILDREN.  THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THEIR BELOVED DOG DUKE. THERE WERE INCORRECT REPORTS THAT DUKE WAS FOUND. TAPINTO SPOKE WITH THE FAMILY TODAY AND THE SEARCH CONTINUES. HERE IS LINK TO GOFUNDME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-rubin-family-fire-relief READ MORE ABOUT SEARCH FOR DUKE: Find Duke! Dog Fled Holmdel Home Fire and Needs Your Help READ MORE ABOUT HOLMDEL HOME DESTROYED IN DEVISTATING FIRE: Family Safe, Dog Missing as Holmdel Home Goes up in Flames.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
Identity Theft Prevention Presentation at Cranford Community Center Later This Month

CRANFORD, NJ - The Cranford Police Department and the United States Secret Service will offer a special presentation later this month on preventing identity fraud. “Protect and Prevent from Identity Theft” will be on Monday, February 27th 6:00 p.m. at the Cranford Community Center. United States Secret Service Agent Scott Keenan will explain the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it, and how to prevent it. Attendees will also receive tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot red flags and scams. "Identity Theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States," Cranford Police wrote in a press release. "The more you learn, the less vulnerable you are."   No reservations are necessary. If accommodations are needed to attend, contact Community Outreach Officer Ali Muhammad at a-muhammad@cranfordnj.org or 908-272-8989.
CRANFORD, NJ
County First Responders Stepping Up For Family of Fallen Passaic Firefighter

The Passaic Fire Department is honoring the late Jordan Darley, a Passaic City firefighter who passed away in November, by hosting a Beefsteak Dinner and Tricky Tray on Wednesday, March 8 at 6:00pm. It's a fundraising event for his immediate family, from his first responder family and those that support their first responders.  His obituary shared that Darley, 40, had been a firefighter in Passaic for seven years; a devout husband to his wife Lucia Vega and loving father to Jordan Jr., his then four-month-old son. Darley was diagnosed with thyroid cancer six months prior to his passing. Pat Trentacost, the City of...
PASSAIC, NJ
Kenilworth Senior Citizen to Host Chair Yoga

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Senior Center located at 525 Boulevard is hosting Chair Yoga for active aging seniors 60 years young and older. This program is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 10:00 am on the second floor. This free class is taught by Susan, a resident of Kenilworth and instructor for close to 30 years or more is filled with healthy living exercising, strengthening, deep breathing, stretching, and balance.   For any questions, residents of Kenilworth and Union County can call Senior Center Director Darlene Candarella at 908-276-1716.  Leave a message and she will return your call.    Make sure you don’t miss any Kenilworth news! Sign-up for our free daily e-newsletter. Know a story we should share with readers? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net and tell us about it. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.   
KENILWORTH, NJ
Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Pub…
NEWARK, NJ
