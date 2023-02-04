'I Don't Have Any Animosity To Those Guys At All' - Horschel On LIV Golfers

Billy Horschel has arguably been one of the biggest players to speak out about the individuals who have joined the LIV Golf League, with the American previously labelling LIV golfers "hypocrites" at the BMW PGA Championship after they appeared at Wentworth despite "wanting to play less."

Now though, speaking on the Straight Down the Middle-ish podcast , Horschel has stated that he doesn't "have any animosity to those guys at all," adding that "some of the guys (on the PGA Tour) feel betrayed which I don't get."

Cameron Smith and Horschel in 2021. Both are still good friends, despite Smith playing for LIV (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the podcast, Horschel stated that he has indeed watched some of the LIV Golf broadcast, specifically "the tournament ( LIV Golf Team Championship ) in Doral, because I wanted to see what Cam (Smith) did." He also mentioned that he still has "plenty of friends over there (on LIV)".

However, despite this, Horschel has always based his career around legacy and, back in November, he outlined four massive career goals . One of those includes "making a Ryder Cup team", something which wouldn't be possible if he went and joined LIV.

In the podcast, the American carried on his point about players feeling betrayed by those jumping to the Saudi-backed league, adding: "The guys that left, they left, they made their decision, they left. There's 30 other plus guys in the pipeline waiting to take their spots. Whether it be on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, College, there's a deep pool. The PGA Tour will always be fine.

"Now, competition is a good thing and it's actually helped the PGA Tour. There's a lot of things that a lot of players have tried to get done behind closed doors, for a number of the years, and the Tour just never wanted to do it, and now we're in a position where they have to do it. I'm happy that the PGA Tour is making changes ."

A PGA Tour player for over a decade, Horschel has also plied his trade over the pond on the DP World Tour circuit, claiming its flagship tournament in 2021. Currently, the DP World Tour and LIV are set to face off in a legal battle to determine whether LIV golfers will be allowed to compete on the DP World Tour, or at least continue to play in DP World Tour events.

On Instagram, Horschel was asked the question by the account @flushingitgolf , on whether it would be a good thing for the DP World Tour if LIV players could play there, such is the exposure that it could create.

An example of this was the thrilling battle between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic , something which ended with McIlroy holing a 15-foot birdie putt at the 72nd hole to win by a shot.

So, what was Horschel's response to the question? Well, the 36-year-old claimed that: "@flushingitgolf... tell the truth... yes it would be a good thing for the Tour and the sponsors." However, the American went on to add "but, (I) also can see where some DP World Tour players should be upset if allowed. They would feel that those players got their cake and were also allowed to eat it in front of them. I can easily see both sides. Obviously, the courts will decide this next week."