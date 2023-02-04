ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Ben’s Sweeps St. Mary’s, Huskies and Miami Tie Again

The St. Cloud State University baseball team notched their second win of the young season, the St. Ben's hockey team completed the weekend sweep of St. Mary's, and the Granite City Lumberjacks topped Gillette on Saturday. The St. Cloud State men's hockey team earned their second tie of the weekend against Miami University at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Meanwhile, the St. Cloud Norsemen fell to Bismarck in the shootout, the Gopher women's hockey team was blown out by Ohio State, the Gopher men's basketball team floundered against Maryland, the SCSU women's hockey team fell in Wisconsin, the SCSU basketball teams came up short in Moorhead, the SJU hockey team lost in Winona, and the CSB and SJU basketball teams were outplayed by Hamline. On Sunday the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head-to-head with the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets and the Gopher women's basketball team will visit Illinois for the second matchup between the teams this season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Central Minnesotans Can SAVE This Afternoon At This Event In St. Joe

Today is the day! Save a few trips to the grocery store and save up to 40% on high-quality food for your family and friends. Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
Hey! St. Cloud in the Top 5… But it’s NOT Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Minnesota’s Weather Outlook for February

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Climate Prediction Center is out with its long-range forecast for the month of February. As far as the temperatures are concerned, they say Minnesota and the central part of the country should be pretty close to normal overall for the month. It is looking warmer than normal in the eastern part of the country and warmer than normal out west.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
City of Stillwater Extends Viewing Time For Championship Sculptures In Lowell Park

If you didn't get a chance to drive to Stillwater in the past few weeks to see the amazing snow sculptures created by artists from all over the world, The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation has decided that it would be a shame to destroy all of the beautiful snow sculptures so soon, so they've decided to extend the public snow sculpture viewing for another week, through February 13th.
STILLWATER, MN
How to Prevent Winter Injuries in Central Minnesota

Cold and snowy weather can present challenges to Central Minnesotans. I was joined by Injury Prevention Specialist Jason McDonald from CentraCare. He says icy conditions on roadways, in parking lots and sidewalks can be tough to navigate in sub-zero weather. McDonald has some prevention ideas to keep ice related falls or car accidents from happening.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesotans Can Protect Themselves From Tab Theft With This Quick & Easy Hack

I came home from work the other day and noticed something looked off when I glanced at the rear of my vehicle. Lo and behold, my Minnesota Tab had been peeled away to just a stub. The front Tab was left untouched. I don't know if this person came to my home and tried to remove the tab, or if it was while I was at work, or out shopping, but it was pretty upsetting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Car Stolen in Southeast St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on 300 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that the vehicle is a blue 2012 Ford Focus hatchback with Minnesota license MGX 531. Mages says a witness indicates a group of 6 black males in their late teens or early 20s were last seen southbound on 5th Avenue Southeast on February 1st at around 3 p.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Walz Orders Flags to Half-Staff

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Flags in Minnesota are at half-staff today in honor of Four Chaplains Day. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has directed flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff Friday, February 3rd, in recognition of the 80th anniversary of Four Chaplains Day. On February 3rd,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Paczki Season Has Arrived Across Central Minnesota

My little Polish heart is filled to the brim, just like these seasonal donuts. Pączki are filled doughnuts found in Polish cuisine that usually make an appearance around Mardi Gras or Fat Tuesday. Traditional paczki share some common elements: sweet filling, dough, grain alcohol, icing or bits of dried orange zest, and lots of powdered sugar. These super-sweet treats are meant to be savored before the 40 days of lent and fasting get underway.
MINNESOTA STATE
SCSU’s Banaian: There is a Belief a Recession Can Be Avoided

Recession has been a hot topic of discussion in regards to the economy for quite some time. St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says there is a belief by economists that a recession can be avoided with a "soft landing" where inflation is brought down. Banaian says the inflation rate is coming down and the unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.5% nationally. He says it is possible the Federal Reserve gets it right and a recession is avoided. Banaian stopped short of saying he is optimistic a recession can be avoided. He says locally we are probably having a recession because the sector that has been hit the worst with this has been manufacturing and construction. Banaian suggests those in retail or banking may slide by in the St. Cloud area without feeling a recession.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

