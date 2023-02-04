Recession has been a hot topic of discussion in regards to the economy for quite some time. St. Cloud State Economist and Dean, School of Public Affairs King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says there is a belief by economists that a recession can be avoided with a "soft landing" where inflation is brought down. Banaian says the inflation rate is coming down and the unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.5% nationally. He says it is possible the Federal Reserve gets it right and a recession is avoided. Banaian stopped short of saying he is optimistic a recession can be avoided. He says locally we are probably having a recession because the sector that has been hit the worst with this has been manufacturing and construction. Banaian suggests those in retail or banking may slide by in the St. Cloud area without feeling a recession.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO