HipHopDX.com
Bun B Says Rappers Are 'Balling In Debt' With Major Labels: 'UGK Is Still $2M In The Red'
Bun B has claimed that artists are “balling in debt” by signing major label deals — and that UGK is no different. In an interview with B High ATL, the Texas rap legend spoke openly about his experience with major labels, including Sony. “So, UGK was signed...
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'
Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
Fans Concerned After Rapper Nelly’s Eyes Roll to Back of His Head in Bizarre Performance
Rapper Nelly had the internet running wild with theories about why he was rolling his eyes in the back of his head during a recent live performance. Nelly hit the stage in Melbourne, Australia to perform a few of his hits for a crowd of fans at Juicy Fest. One fan was recording and zoomed in during Nelly’s performance of his county hit Over and Over.
N.O.R.E. Says He Heard Rumor That Future Was Upset With Drake for Doing an Album With 21 Savage
Future felt some type of way about Drake doing an album with 21 Savage, according to N.O.R.E. On Thursday (Jan. 26), N.O.R.E. was guest co-host on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club. During the show, he delivered the Rumor Report, where he relayed the streets are saying Hendrix was tight about Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album.
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 said Dre's dislike of the song came from his own experiences as a rapper with N.W.A, which rapped mostly about politics and crime.
Beyoncé’s Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out on Etsy
Thanks to Beyoncé, the disco ball-themed cowboy hat she wore to promote her Renaissance world tour is completely sold out. The Etsy designer behind Bey’s disco cowboy hat is now working overtime to fulfill the high demand that came from the global superstar’s tour announcement. Abby Misbin, AKA “Trending by Abby,” was contacted by Bey’s team last June and asked to make a mirror ball cowboy hat for the songstress in just five days, TMZ reports.
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother Admits to Almost Calling Him After Seeing Him in New Gap Campaign
Losing a loved one is never easy, but it’s the moments you forget they are gone that hurt more. Mother of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Connie Boss Alexander, opened up about seeing her son on television for the first time since his death. The late dancer appeared in a recent campaign for the clothing brand, Gap. Seeing it for the first time on television, Page Six reported Alexander took to her Instagram story to share how she almost picked up the phone to call him. “I almost called you to say son look at you in this ad,” Alexander wrote. “Then I remembered. My heart…”
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Dame Dash says Jay-Z made a 'disrespectful' lowball offer for his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records
Dash cofounded the record label and music management company Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1994.
‘Still can’t believe it’: Grammys viewers emotional over Quavo tribute to Takeoff
Grammys viewers became emotional during Quavo’s tribute performance for his nephew and bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last year. The young rapper, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November, 2022. Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, honoured Takeoff’s legacy with an emotional performance during the 65th Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February). Accompanied by the gospel collective Maverick City Music, Quavo performed a heartfelt rendition of “Without You” – the song he wrote in the wake of Takeoff’s tragic...
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
HipHopDX.com
BMG Exposed For Reportedly Signing Rapper With Known Antisemitic History & Hiding It
BMG has been exposed for signing Paris-based rapper Freeze Corleone despite allegedly knowing he was dropped by Universal Music Group because of Holocaust-denying and antisemitic lyrics. According to a report from The New York Times published on Friday (February 3), internal documents showed that BMG’s French division weighed the financial...
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Sam REALLY Comparing Himself To Eazy-E?!
Growing Up Hip Hop always manages to assemble some interesting characters for the cast BUT Sam really might take the cake. We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip from the new episode of Growing Up Hip Hop premiering Thursday, February 2nd on WE tv. In the clip, Layzie Bone meets up with Sam and Lil Eazy-E in the studio to discuss plans for a tribute concert in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. Unfortunately, Sam is currently facing serious legal issues after police confiscated an AR-15 and marijuana that were in his possession and he may not be able to join in.
Amy DuBois Barnett Joins Growth Capital Firm Bravo Mondo as Senior Advisor
Bravo Mondo, a newly-formed growth capital firm, founded by former Viacom and AOL exec, Dermot McCormack, is pleased to announce the addition of media industry veteran Amy DuBois Barnett as Senior Advisor. Barnett will advise on all media-related investments as well as develop a pipeline based on her extensive experience...
