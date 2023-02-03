Read full article on original website
halethorpe.com
Freddie Hendricks, legendary track coach at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High, dies
Freddie Lee Hendricks, a legendary Baltimore track coach who led the Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School team to nearly 20 state, city and regional championships, has died. He was 81. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Westminster’s Andy Schneider named 2022 Carroll County football Defensive Player of the Year
Westminster senior linebacker Andy Schneider led Carroll County with 116 tackles this season, helping the Owls to a share of the county championship and a trip to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers arrested in January double-shooting outside Benjamin Franklin High School
Baltimore police on Monday announced the arrests of two teenagers in connection with last month's double-shooting outside a city school. Video above: Teens injured in shooting near Brooklyn school (January 2023) City police said a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were charged with attempted first-degree murder and remain held...
Owings Mills couple wins free mortgage payments for a year
Next Step Realty announces first time homebuyers Patrick and Lenore as the winners of their Mortgage On The House Sweepstakes
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
Maryland Security Guard Cleared In Nicholas Lee's Fatal Grocery Store Killing
No shirt, some shoes, no charges.The Baltimore security guard who shot and killed a disorderly shirtless man who started a massive brawl in the meat section of a Giant grocery store who won't be facing charges, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced. NOW: Family members say the altercation started…
Legal fight over Baltimore Orioles, Angelos family fortune ends after brothers drop claims
BALTIMORE -- The Angelos brothers have dropped their legal fight over the Baltimore Orioles, their family fortune and their father's law firm, according to court documents obtained by WJZ. John and Louis Angelos along with their mother, Georgia, agreed on Friday to dismiss with prejudice "all claims, including all counterclaims and defenses." . Dismissing the lawsuits with prejudice means the brothers won't be able to file the same lawsuits again. Peter Angelos, patriarch of the family and majority owner of the Orioles, remains incapacitated after a collapse in 2017 and is suffering from advanced-stage dementia, according to court documents. John Angelos serves as...
foxbaltimore.com
Heavy smoke flows from Harford County home Saturday afternoon
HARFORD CO. (WBFF) — Heavy smoke can be seen flowing from a mobile home in Harford on Saturday Afternoon. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company says they arrived at the home with fire showing from the residents on the 3700 block of Pulaski Hwy. Authorities say the incident was declared a...
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
No Shirt, Some Shoes, No Charges: Baltimore Security Guard Cleared In Fatal Giant Shooting
No shirt, some shoes, no charges. The Baltimore security guard who shot and killed a disorderly shirtless man who started a massive brawl in the meat section of a Giant grocery store who won't be facing charges, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates announced. Titus Ninneh will have a clean record...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
Loaded gun found at Mervo High School
BALTIMORE — A loaded gun was found at Mervo High School, a source told WJZ. The source said that the student is now in custody. WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available.
Nottingham MD
Crash with injuries reported in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on the scene of an accident in the White Marsh area. The crash was reported at around 11:45 a.m. along Pulaski Highway at Stevens Road (21162). Injuries have been reported, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Motorists should use caution in the area.
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
Man arrested on rape charges in Towson
BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police arrested a suspect in a robbery and sexual assault case in Towson.Police said 28-year-old Quantze Davis was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape, assault and armed robbery.He's being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.Davis is accused of attacking those victims on February 2 as they walked on Alleghany Avenue near West Joppa Road in Towson.
WBAL Radio
Baltimore County councilman discusses issues with banning plastic bags
The Baltimore County Council is scheduled to take a vote on a bill Monday that would ban plastic bags and not every member of the council is sold on the idea. The bill is called the "Bring Your Own Bag Act." If passed, individuals would be charged 10 cents for each paper bag received with their purchases.
foxbaltimore.com
Fire damages home in west Baltimore Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire damaged a home in the Arlington neighborhood of west Baltimore Saturday night. Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2-alarm fire on the 5200 block of Florence Ave, according to authorities. The department says there was fire through the roof of...
foxbaltimore.com
ATTENTION SHOPPERS: Plastic bags to be banned in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Plastic bags will eventually be removed from Baltimore County businesses, forcing shoppers to invest in reusable bags or pay a fee. The Baltimore County Council voted to pass a plastic bag ban beginning early next year during their Monday night meeting. The new mandate would impose a fee on single-use bags like paper bags.
Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area
Here’s some great news for all the foodies: Bojangles will be opening five new locations in the Baltimore area! According to reports, Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations over the next five years in the region. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking […] The post Bojangles To Open Five New Locations In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Nottingham MD
Parkville business burglarized, parked vehicle stolen in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported last week. At just after 4:15 a.m. on Friday, February 3, an individual attempted to break into a business in the 4100-block of East Joppa Road in Nottingham (21236). The suspect did not gain entrance and fled on foot, heading west on East Joppa Road.
