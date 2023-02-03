Read full article on original website
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
80,000 Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
Maryland will be reaching out to consumers to make sure if they are eligible for Medicaid that their coverage will be renewed.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
Experts, Advocates Testify In Support Of Bill Protecting Marylanders from Dangerous PFAS In Common Pesticides
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On February 2, nationally renowned scientists, environmental advocates, and public health experts provided testimony to the Maryland Senate Education, Energy, and the Environment Committee in support of the Pesticide Registration – PFAS Testing – Requirements Bill (SB 158/HB 319). Sponsored by Sen. Shelly Hettleman and Del. Dana Stein, the proposed legislation will phase out the use of pesticides that contain PFAS, per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances, in Maryland.
House Introduces Bill Establishing a Service Year Program – One of Moore’s Priorities
Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday. It marks the next step in Moore’s goal of making Maryland a state of service and lays out the expectations for participants, as well as administrators.
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
Little-Known Maryland Law Requires People With Sleep Apnea to Report Diagnosis to Driving Authorities
A Maryland man said he knew going for a sleep study could lead to a sleep apnea diagnosis, but he had no idea it could also put him on the Motor Vehicle Administration’s radar. Dr. David Allick, a dentist in Rockville, was diagnosed with mild sleep apnea in June...
Maryland’s cannabis regulations proposed ahead of legalization deadline
Maryland lawmakers introduced legislation Friday to create the framework for a legal cannabis market ahead of the July 1 start of legalization. Identical, cross-filed bills introduced in the House and Senate create a regulatory structure for Maryland’s new cannabis industry that includes rules for licensing, taxation, and equity, among other things.
Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?
Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Gov. Wes Moore’s initial legislative package is picking up some support from House Republicans. The General Assembly’s presiding officers this week introduced nine bills on...
TRC Expands into Maryland
The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
Long-awaited and Complex Cannabis Reform Begins in Annapolis
The two lawmakers who are cosponsoring the Cannabis Reform bill in the Maryland House of Delegates and are responsible for shepherding it through the legislative straits were both opponents of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Nevertheless, Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), chair of the Economic Matters Committee, and Del. Vanessa...
Lawyer weighs in on Maryland 529 Frustration
Frustrated parents and lawmakers are demanding answers from Maryland's embattled 529 college savings plan after almost a year of dealing with frozen college funds and miscalculated interest. The mess continues as leaders from this plan resign or avoid talking as parents wait for their funds they have been saving for years. Joining the morning show with possible solutions for the parents and guardians, Charles Gilman of the law firm of Gilman & Bedigian.
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
MDE says Valley Proteins must meet ’substantially stricter’ discharge limits The post Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history appeared first on Maryland Matters.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland
BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
The REAL ID deadline has been extended to 2025. Here’s what Marylanders need to know.
Marylanders who don’t have their REAL IDs have additional time to get the star in the upper-right corner of their state-issued licenses. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Gov. Moore Statement After FBI Thwarts Targeted Plot To Attack Maryland’s Electrical Substations
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore today issued the following statement regarding the FBI investigation and intervention in preventing planned attacks on Maryland’s electrical substations. “I want to commend the F.B.I. and our state homeland security team for their swift action in preventing a potentially catastrophic attack on several of...
Maryland leaders gathered together for public safety forum
This was the first time these leaders came together as a group to connect law enforcement agencies and justice system components with the goal of improving public safety outcomes for city residents.
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery
If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
