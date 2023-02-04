Read full article on original website
Related
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Solutions to keep your home warm during winter
"What I think most of our homeowners are dealing with is private and behind a lot of doors," Lynnea Katz-Petted said.
12tomatoes.com
The Reason Homeowners Are Switching Out Lawn Grass For Red Creeping Thyme
Keeping a lawn clear of weeds is exhausting. It is a tough task and it takes up a lot of time during the fall and summer months. Of course, there are also the issues that are associated with a lawn that is dying and in need of constant watering. In...
ABC 4
Already thinking about your spring lawn and garden projects? Be prepared with these items
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Spring isn’t here yet, but it’s just around the corner. BestReviews home improvement and DIY expert can help you start on lawn and garden projects now. Do the long, dreary days of winter make you eager to get...
thespruce.com
How to Garden Outdoors in Winter and Grow Fresh Vegetables
Growing and harvesting your own vegetables and herbs is one of the best things about summertime. But, cold weather doesn't mean the growing season is over. With some basic knowledge and equipment, you can grow fresh veggies in winter, overwinter crops, and get a head start on spring. Here's everything...
Garden Soil vs. Potting Soil: What’s the Difference?
My wife is the gardener. I’m the grunt who digs the dirt. But gardening grows on me, and now I know not to use the word “dirt.”. “We refer to it as soil, because dirt is a four-letter word,” says Tony Provin, Ph.D., a professor and soil chemist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in College Station. “Of course, so is soil, but …”
a-z-animals.com
Succulent Care in Summer
As the heat of summer approaches, it is important to take proper care of succulent plants. Whether you have them in their natural environment or a pot, here are some helpful tips to ensure that your succulents remain vibrant and healthy. What is a Succulent?. Confusion can arise when trying...
iheart.com
Video: Over 700 Pounds of Acorns Stashed in Walls of Home by Woodpecker
The owner of a California pest control company could not believe his eyes when he stumbled upon an enormous stash of over 700 pounds of acorns that an industrious woodpecker had stuffed into the walls of a home. The jaw-dropping find reportedly occurred last month in the community of Glen Ellen where Nick Castro was enlisted by a resident who had grown fed up with the bird having created a series of holes in the side of their house. What likely seemed like a routine call soon turned to into something rather wondrous when he cut into a wall of the home and a seemingly unending stream of acorns began pouring out onto the floor.
blufashion.com
Gardening Indoors vs. Gardening Outside. Is There a Difference?
The garden is many homeowners’ safe haven. It’s where they detach, destress, and make time for their favorite hobby: gardening. However, it’s not just about seeing plants thrive or growing your own food but also about feeling the ground, the soil, and the positive vibes they transmit.
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Lemon Trees From Seed
The fragrant flowers, glossy green leaves, and scrumptious fruit of a lemon tree make it an appealing plant to grow indoors and outdoors. Whether you add a slice of lemon to your favorite summer cocktail, enjoy freshly squeezed lemonade, or use fresh fruits to make lemon meringue pie, it is time to grow your own lemon tree. But have you ever found an errant seed and wondered if you could use it to plant a tree?
blufashion.com
Tips for Home Maintenance
Maintaining your home is an important part of keeping it in good condition and avoiding costly repairs down the line. Taking the time to perform regular home maintenance can help you identify problems early on and prevent them from becoming more expensive issues in the future. Examples of areas you...
iheart.com
Pest Control Company Finds Over 700 Pounds Of Acorns In Walls Of Home
You might suspect squirrels, but that wasn’t the guilty party when a pest control company found over 700 pounds of acorns inside the walls of a home in Glen Ellen, California. Nick’s Extreme Pest Control says that a woodpecker was making holes in the walls of the house to...
Cult of Mac
This food composter turns your kitchen scraps into rich fertilizer
Nearly a quarter of what we throw away is food waste, much of which goes to landfills. While there are many ways to make use of waste, the Reencle Prime composter can cut down your carbon footprint by turning your kitchen scraps into plant food. Cut down on food waste.
WNEP-TV 16
Don't Forget Your Canine Valentine
Paul Epsom and his trusty pup Lily visit the Three Dog Bakery in Kingston. They specialize in healthy foods and products for dogs. Paul and Lily learned how to make some fun Valentine doggy treats. Crafted from scratch in small batches, Three Dog Bakery pastry chefs use only simple, real...
thecottagejournal.com
Uncover the Secrets of Container Gardening with the Latest Book from Claus Dalby
As the frost sets in, gardeners all over the globe are cutting back, bringing inside, and settling in for a season of what Danish garden expert Claus Dalby calls “armchair gardening.” Winter is the perfect time to dive into research and plan a garden space that will provide stunning views all the way through next fall. To help with that, Claus’s latest book, Containers in the Garden, provides 176 pages of expert insight and inspiring photography designed to help you look ahead and plan for the year to come.
Comments / 0