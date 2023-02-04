The owner of a California pest control company could not believe his eyes when he stumbled upon an enormous stash of over 700 pounds of acorns that an industrious woodpecker had stuffed into the walls of a home. The jaw-dropping find reportedly occurred last month in the community of Glen Ellen where Nick Castro was enlisted by a resident who had grown fed up with the bird having created a series of holes in the side of their house. What likely seemed like a routine call soon turned to into something rather wondrous when he cut into a wall of the home and a seemingly unending stream of acorns began pouring out onto the floor.

GLEN ELLEN, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO