Jack 76
2d ago

Simple Answer: It's only Controversial to those who feel offended by J. K. Rowling's views of Trans people. She has made statements on her beliefs about Trans people and how she does not agree with those ideals, so those that are strong supporters/activists for Trans people have taken issue with anything involving J. K. Rowling.

Austin
2d ago

It is not… y’all are just trying to ruffle feathers, play the darn game if you want, don’t if it violates your conscience, nobody cares

Sean Lammers
2d ago

"Why is Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter video game, so controversial?"Because people are uninformed sheep! That's why?!

