Mount Washington, KY

WMUR.com

Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire

Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire

Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
WTNH

This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78

(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY

An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
BUFFALO, NY
WCAX

Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building

Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
STOWE, VT
WMUR.com

NH Business: Technology companies in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire may not be the biggest state, but its technological prowess can be felt throughout the country. According to Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, the tech industry is, "the strongest engine of economic activity in New Hampshire." On the latest installment...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native Alan Shepard walked on the moon 52 years ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fifty-two years ago Sunday, Derry native Alan Shepard walked on the moon while on the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 5, 1971. Shepard was the commander of the mission that launched on a Saturn V rocket. Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell were also on board. Shepard...
DERRY, NH
Q 105.7

New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
VERMONT STATE

