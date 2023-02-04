Read full article on original website
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
WMUR.com
Video: Light snow, ice possible in New Hampshire
Quick moving front passes through Tuesday evening giving many of us light snow and mix. It may be enough in southern areas to make roads slick with a light coating of snow and mix. It moves out well before sunrise Wednesday, then a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday afternoon is when our next system moves through which also could bring mix but then rain. Very mild on Friday when some southern spots could hit 50.
Wintry mix, slick commute this evening; drier Wednesday
It's a sunny, cold start to the day. This afternoon, a new system passes through the North Country and Upper Valley with a wintry mix and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
mynbc5.com
Remembering the Blizzard of '78 in New Hampshire
Monday marks 45 years since the Blizzard of 1978 hit New Hampshire. It was a blizzard New Englanders would not forget. There was $14 million in damage for New Hampshire, mostly along the coast. Tides grew to 14 feet above normal due to the full moon occurring during the storm.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
National windchill record set in New Hampshire as cold weather begins to ease up across the Northeast
The record was set at Mount Washington Friday night when it felt like minus 108° F thanks to a temperature of minus 46° F and wind gusts of 127 mph.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
This Week in Connecticut History: The blizzard of ’78
(WTNH) — This week in Connecticut history, a storm decades ago brought the state to its knees. It was a blizzard that struck Connecticut in 1978 and lasted from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7. Not only was the entire state leveled with two feet of snow, but winds whipped like a hurricane, at times gusting […]
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire low temperatures by town: Feb. 3-4, 2023
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many communities in New Hampshire saw temperatures well below zero as dangerously cold temperatures gripped the state.
WCAX
Made in VT: Junction Fiber Mill
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Even on wintery Vermont days, there’s warmth in the making in White River Junction. “We take raw wool from New England sheep farms and turn it into absolutely gorgeous yarn,” said Peggy Allen, co-owner of Junction Fiber Mill. Allen knows all the details about wool. “My husband and I have a sheep farm in White River Junction. It’s Savage Heart Farm, we raise Colored Corriedale and I was finding it more and more difficult to find mills where we could process our roughly 230 pounds of wool.”
WCAX
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Technology companies in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire may not be the biggest state, but its technological prowess can be felt throughout the country. According to Julie Demers, executive director of the NH Tech Alliance, the tech industry is, "the strongest engine of economic activity in New Hampshire." On the latest installment...
Officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Russian smuggling ring ran through New Hampshire town, federal investigators say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexey Brayman's house in the Meadow-Woods neighborhood of Merrimack looks like the other 70 or so other homes in the development, but it's what allegedly happened behind closed doors that had federal agents knocking. In December, Brayman was taken into custody and accused of aiding Russia's...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native Alan Shepard walked on the moon 52 years ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fifty-two years ago Sunday, Derry native Alan Shepard walked on the moon while on the Apollo 14 mission on Feb. 5, 1971. Shepard was the commander of the mission that launched on a Saturn V rocket. Stuart Roosa and Edgar Mitchell were also on board. Shepard...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
WMUR.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
WMUR.com
Popular New Hampshire breakfast spot closed until further notice after owner’s death
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Manchester restaurant is closing until further notice after the death of the owner. Julien of Julien's Breakfast Place died over the weekend. The news was posted on the restaurant's Facebook page. "It is with great sadness to tell you our dear friend/family Julien, passed away...
