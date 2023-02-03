WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...

RIDGEWOOD, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO