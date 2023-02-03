ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Cheerleading: Wins Freedom Division Crown at Playoffs

WASHINGTON, NJ - High-flying stunts and precisely performed choreography graced the Westwood Regional High School gymnasium Monday evening for the first round of the Big North Conference cheerleading playoffs. While Ridgewood didn't qualify for the next round, the team won the Freedom Division crown for its performance. Of the 14 schools competing, Ridgewood was unable to finish in the top eight schools and advance to the semifinal round next Friday. The Maroons earned the co-champions moniker along with Ramapo High School after all 14 schools had performed. Head Coach Erica Centrelli was proud of the way her team competed all year,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
The Country Today

Score! Hayward High School Hockey celebrates 50 years

It’s a goal everyone can applaud—2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the HHS high school hockey program. To honor that, 50th anniversary jerseys were designed and made, and presented to the team during a team meal hosted and sponsored by Peggy Dobbs at The Steakhouse & Lodge on December 22. “Credit for the jerseys goes out to Pat and Tommy Duffy (Jr.). We collaborated on a way we can honor...
HAYWARD, WI

