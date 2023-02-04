ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now

Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelor’ Sneak Peek: Kaity Gets Very Early Overnight Date With Zach at Museum (VIDEO)

An overnight date, already?! Things are moving fast between Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar in The Bachelor Episode 3, airing Monday, February 6. In the TV Insider exclusive clip above, Zach invites Kaity to spend the night with him at The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The museum is empty for the night, making Zach and Kaity’s only companions the skeletons and animal recreations throughout the exhibits.
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
RadarOnline

Pamela Anderson's Short-Lived Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her $10 MILLION In His Will After 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson's former husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, revealed he will be leaving her a handsome chunk of change in his will.RadarOnline.com has learned he carved out $10 million of his fortune, especially for the Baywatch icon, whom he's remained friendly with years after they parted ways.Anderson met Peters at the iconic Playboy mansion in the late 1980s, living at his estate in Bel Air as she made a name for herself in Hollywood. The longtime friends would go on to get married years later — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020 — although her short-lived...
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom’s Fiancée Katy Perry & Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reunite At G’Day USA’s Art Gala: Photos

Katy Perry, 38, and her fiance Orlando Bloom‘s ex-wife Miranda Kerr, 39, recently greeted each other and posed for photos at G’Day USA’s Art Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The singer and model both wore incredible outfits and smiled from ear to ear for cameras during the memorable moment. Katy wore a metallic gold sleeveless crop top and matching long skirt and Miranda wore a long sleeveless white dress.
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Reveals She’s ‘Focusing on Me’ After Matthew Lawrence Divorce: ‘I’m Dating Myself’

Putting herself first! Cheryl Burke is prioritizing her well-being following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. “I'm doing good,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 4, at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden benefit. Burke — who finalized her divorce from Lawrence, 42, in September 2022 — further revealed that she’s […]
Page Six

Inside pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s over-the-top baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey used 400 drones to celebrate their daughter’s upcoming arrival at an epic baby shower on Saturday. “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment,” the pregnant actress wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.” Cuoco, 37, showed the bash’s cute cake, balloon display and drone show in the social media slideshow. The “Big Bang Theory” alum called the latter the “coolest most...
Idaho8.com

Everyone seemed to love the Grammys … except Ben Affleck

Sunday night’s 2023 Grammy Awards was a history-making show filled with dynamic performances from iconic musical artists. And through it all, Ben Affleck looked miserable. CBS’ cameras repeatedly caught Affleck, the actor-filmmaker known for his grimace and his penchant for looking morose while smoking cigarettes, glumly sitting next to wife Jennifer Lopez during the show. Many Grammy watchers noted how Affleck seemingly wanted to be anywhere but Crypto.com Arena.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Nick Offerman’s wife, Megan Mullally?

After his phenomenal performance in episode 3 of HBO’s hit drama, The Last of Us as Bill, a performance fans are going wild for, some fans may be surprised to learn of Nick Offerman’s longtime wife Megan Mullally. Who is Megan Mullally?. Born in 1958, Mullally began acting...
Idaho8.com

Kim Petras thanks trans musicians for historic Grammy win

Pop singer Kim Petras nodded to the transgender musicians who paved the way for her historic Grammy win on Sunday. Petras and Sam Smith won the Grammy for best pop or group performance for their viral hit “Unholy.” Smith ceded the stage to Petras to deliver an acceptance speech as the first trans woman to win in the category.
Idaho8.com

The Rock made Adele’s dream come true at the Grammys

Adele is officially winning at life after achieving her long-time dream of meeting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at this year’s Grammy Awards. The epic moment was orchestrated by Grammy host Trevor Noah, who kicked off Sunday’s show by approaching Adele’s table during his opening monologue and revealing some lesser-known facts about the British singer.

