Colorado State

Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
KANSAS STATE
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado

A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require athletes to participate on teams according to their sex as assigned at birth, not their self-identified gender. Any intercollegiate, interscholastic, intramural or club athletic team would be required to designate teams as either male, female or coeducational.
COLORADO STATE
Dems, Latino caucus outline plan to expand Medicaid eligibility

A group of Democratic lawmakers proposed expanding Medicaid for Nevadans regardless of immigration status and vowed to address housing affordability and expand mental health access on the first day of the 82nd Legislative Session. Ahead of the official start of the session Monday, members of the newly renamed Nevada Latino...
NEVADA STATE
Alabama’s budget structure could complicate Medicaid expansion efforts

The offices of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, as seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) Health care policy advocates hope new federal incentives will encourage Alabama officials to drop their long-standing opposition to Medicaid expansion and extend insurance to those in the coverage gap. Gov. Kay Ivey, however, remains...
ALABAMA STATE
Budget surplus may lead to tax rebates, conversation around school funding

The state constitution requires almost every penny of Alabama’s income tax to pay teacher salaries, and income tax refunds could reduce available funding for schools. (Dan Forer/GettyImages) The state Legislature’s education budget chairs said last week they would wait and see what a proposed tax rebate would look like...
ALABAMA STATE
Arkansas Medicaid recipients petition DHS for better care, accessibility

From left: Medicaid recipients John Johnson, Ruthie Hadley, Cassandra Reed and Crystal Alexander-Berry protest in front of the Arkansas Department of Human Services building Monday. Protesters delivered letters to DHS saying they are frustrated with the program's limited coverage and cumbersome enrollment process, among other things. (Photo by Tess Vrbin/Arkansas Advocate)
ARKANSAS STATE
Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks

Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
ALABAMA STATE
Many eyes on CT budget, which must address inequalities

Protestors with the Recovery for All coalition march in 2021 with signs that ask for taxing the wealthy to help low- and middle-income families recover from the pandemic. The coalition is among the groups watching to see how Gov. Ned Lamont's budget will address inequalities. YEHYUN KIM / CTMIRROR.ORG. Connecticut...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images) As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances.
IDAHO STATE
Contract review committee delays Department of Corrections health care contract

Legislators on the Contract Review Committee Thursday balked at the Department of Corrections’ most recent health care contract for inmates in the system. The committee voted to delay implementation of the contract amid concerns about the proposal, ranging from the $1 billion price tag to concerns about the selection process to accusations of conflicts of interest involving YesCare, the prospective contractor.
ALABAMA STATE
Arkansas House approves work requirement for public housing recipients

State Rep. Kendon Underwood (R-Cave Springs), right, talks with Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville) on the House floor. (Photo Courtesy of the Arkansas House) A proposed Arkansas law that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part time to receive federal housing assistance will head to the Senate after passing the House in a party-line vote Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bills Would Force Hawaii To Seek Court Orders In Many Child Welfare Cases

Oahu’s Family Court, where many child welfare cases play out, is located inside the Kapolei Judiciary complex. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) The Hawaii Legislature is considering several bills to protect the constitutional rights of parents suspected of abuse and neglect in a state that stands out for its failure to do so.
HAWAII STATE
Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade

An updated fiscal analysis for House Bill 1008 shows over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million. (Getty Images) A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment...
INDIANA STATE
Alabama ACA sign-ups hit record after subsidy increase

Changes to the Affordable Care Act prompted more people to sign up for health care insurance through the federal exchange during open enrollment which ended Jan. 15. (File/Getty Images) Over 250,000 Alabamians elected a health insurance plan through the federally-run marketplace this winter, according to a final federal report from...
ALABAMA STATE
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Jill Biden invites Austin couple to State of the Union to highlight abortion access

Amanda and Josh Zurawski at their home in Austin on Oct. 20. Eighteen weeks into Amanda’s pregnancy, her doctor diagnosed her with an incompetent cervix and told her that the baby would not survive. (Ricardo Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via USA TODAY Network/REUTERS) Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s...
AUSTIN, TX

