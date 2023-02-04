ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
Edy Zoo

Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God

Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the...
MONTANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid

Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images) As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances.
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
newsfromthestates.com

As trauma from gun violence builds, survivors campaign for change

People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. | Scott Olson/Getty Images.
newsfromthestates.com

True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

Dave Fendrich (walking) helps Bryant Hofer (in combine) harvest a field of corn on October 2, 2013 near Salem, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison

NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
LOUISIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Tribal early education proposal to be heard today

Rep. Derrick Lente talks with a visitor at the Roundhouse on Fri. 3, 2023. Lente is sponsoring a slate of bills intent to boost tribal education departments in New Mexico. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) A proposal to strengthen tribal self-determination in early childhood education will get its...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
ALASKA STATE

