Read full article on original website
Related
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
newsfromthestates.com
Bill to protect abortion rights and transgender health care in NM takes a step forward
An abortion rights supporter holds up a sign along with the trans and nonbinary pride flags in front of the federal courthouse in Downtown Albuquerque on the evening of Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt for Source NM) The first piece of legislation protecting abortion rights to begin...
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
Louisiana school system hires professional chefs after new federal rules limit sugar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
newsfromthestates.com
Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God
Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
lafourchegazette.com
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on...
newsfromthestates.com
Uncertainty looms as nearly 150,000 Idahoans could lose Medicaid
Idaho residents will have only 60 days to respond to notices about their Idaho Medicaid eligibility, or to enroll in a private health insurance plan. (Getty Images) As the pandemic gave way to the worst health crisis in modern history, emergency rules kept Idahoans and other Americans from losing Medicaid coverage — regardless of changes in their income or life circumstances.
newsfromthestates.com
New state plan emphasizes root causes behind public health conditions and outcomes
A health care worker meets with a patient. The new Wisconsin State Health Improvement Plan focuses broadly on improving social conditions in order to improve health outcomes in the state. (Maskot | Getty Images) A new state plan to improve public health calls for addressing broad social and economic problems...
newsfromthestates.com
Sedgwick County judge offers Kansas legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
newsfromthestates.com
As trauma from gun violence builds, survivors campaign for change
People attend a vigil downtown to honor those killed and wounded during the recent shooting at Oxford High School on December 03, 2021 in Oxford, Michigan. Four students were killed and seven others injured on November 30, when student Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire with a pistol at the school. Crumbley has been charged in the shooting. Today his parents were also charged. | Scott Olson/Getty Images.
newsfromthestates.com
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
newsfromthestates.com
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
Dave Fendrich (walking) helps Bryant Hofer (in combine) harvest a field of corn on October 2, 2013 near Salem, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.
Courthouse News Service
Calls grow for Louisiana to stop sending kids to adult prison
NEW ORLEANS (CN) — The American Bar Association can show its disapproval of Louisiana sending children to Angola prison by not doing business in the state, a panelist told the lawyers' organization Thursday afternoon. “ABA can say, ‘We came to Louisiana, and we spent our money, and we learned...
newsfromthestates.com
Tribal early education proposal to be heard today
Rep. Derrick Lente talks with a visitor at the Roundhouse on Fri. 3, 2023. Lente is sponsoring a slate of bills intent to boost tribal education departments in New Mexico. (Photo by Sharon Chischilly for Source NM) A proposal to strengthen tribal self-determination in early childhood education will get its...
NOLA.com
Big year for St. Tammany road work, from I-12 widening to Bogalusa highway
Complaining about traffic congestion might be the most unifying topic of conversation in St. Tammany Parish, where rampant growth has far outstripped road capacity for major corridors like Interstate 12. Social media pages have even been spawned for people to vent. "Treat yourself like I-12 and never stop working on...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
newsfromthestates.com
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
Gov. Wes Moore (D) greets lawmakers as he moves through the House of Delegates chamber before his first State of the State address. Photo by Danielle E. Gaines. Gov. Wes Moore’s initial legislative package is picking up some support from House Republicans. The General Assembly’s presiding officers this week...
Comments / 0