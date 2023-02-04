Read full article on original website
Maryland lawmakers are wrestling about all the places people can carry guns amid permit spike
Maryland lawmakers had their first crack Tuesday at a sweeping bill regarding concealed carry permits in the state and where residents will be able to freely take their firearms. The number of state residents who applied for concealed carry permits in the last six months of 2022 increased sevenfold after...
Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers
BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.
Hundreds lobby Annapolis over gun safety bills, mostly in support of gun rights
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of people signed up to testify before a Senate panel to oppose gun safety bills, and only three were in favor. Hundreds of pro-Second Amendment advocates carried signs and spoke out against any restrictions on their legal right to possess a firearm. Three people signed up to speak in support of the gun safety bills.
Nine of Gov. Moore’s cabinet secretaries get nod from Md. Senate Executive Nominations panel
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Several of Gov. Wes Moore’s high-profile Cabinet appointees passed an initial hurdle to confirmation Monday evening, getting the nod from the Senate Executive Nominations Committee.
Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching
Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents
Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan
Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
Maryland's recreational marijuana bill will open marketplace in July, allow for pot cafés
Maryland lawmakers unveiled the long-awaited bill outlining how the state will structure its recreational marijuana market in the coming months. The bill, 88 pages long, allows state-licensed shops to sell recreational cannabis to consumers 21 years old and older starting on July 1. The bill sets standards for how marijuana...
Proposed bill aims to make free school lunch permanent statewide
If you've ever had to skip a meal during the work day, you know just how hard it can be to focus and get things done when you're hungry.
Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds
TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
Alabama’s budget structure could complicate Medicaid expansion efforts
The offices of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, as seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) Health care policy advocates hope new federal incentives will encourage Alabama officials to drop their long-standing opposition to Medicaid expansion and extend insurance to those in the coverage gap. Gov. Kay Ivey, however, remains...
From $258 to $23, SNAP recipients will see a major reduction in benefits
SNAP emergency allotments will end after this month. Benefits will return to the standard SNAP benefit amounts without the added supplement.
Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks
Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
This writer from Maryland is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Chris Gallus interviews with a nomination committee to be the next Commissioner of Political Practices on Dec. 28, 2022. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Greg Gianforte on Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo via screenshot from MPAN) Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature...
Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?
Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
Bill to regulate recreational marijuana introduced to state legislature
Delegate C.T. Wilson, a Democrat from Charles County, introduced a whopping 120 page bill on Friday.
