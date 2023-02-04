ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers

BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Hundreds lobby Annapolis over gun safety bills, mostly in support of gun rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Hundreds of people signed up to testify before a Senate panel to oppose gun safety bills, and only three were in favor. Hundreds of pro-Second Amendment advocates carried signs and spoke out against any restrictions on their legal right to possess a firearm. Three people signed up to speak in support of the gun safety bills.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching

Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
MARYLAND STATE
Parents Magazine

Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents

Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan

Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Kansas lawmakers unveil bill to incentivize private education with public funds

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority. The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.
KANSAS STATE
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
WOWK

As many as 80K Marylanders could lose Medicaid eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials are preparing for as many as 80,000 residents who could no longer qualify for Medicaid coverage this spring, as the federal government reinstates a requirement that existed before the COVID-19 pandemic for states to verify the eligibility of recipients. Michele Eberle, the executive...
MARYLAND STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alabama’s budget structure could complicate Medicaid expansion efforts

The offices of the Alabama Medicaid Agency, as seen on Jan. 24, 2023. (Brian Lyman/Alabama Reflector) Health care policy advocates hope new federal incentives will encourage Alabama officials to drop their long-standing opposition to Medicaid expansion and extend insurance to those in the coverage gap. Gov. Kay Ivey, however, remains...
ALABAMA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Alabama Board of Pharmacy clarifies ectopic pregnancy treatment after AG’s remarks

Alabama pharmacists have questioned whether they could be disciplined for dispensing abortion-inducing drugs such as Mifepristone for non-abortion procedures in the treatment of ectopic pregnancies, or miscarriages. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) The Alabama State Board of Pharmacy will not take disciplinary action against pharmacists using abortion-inducing drugs for other...
ALABAMA STATE
Ash Jurberg

This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
MARYLAND STATE
ubaltlawreview.com

Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?

Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy