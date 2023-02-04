Read full article on original website
Should have had this case wrapped up in one week, not one year. How many people did Johnson sell to that died? This guy is well known & had there been any community relationship with the police, he would have never gotten to pull off so much damage! That’s a fact. Glad you caught him but the $$ amount in investigation cost the public,could have been zero had you talked to the community. Sickening to me.
Related
abc27.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Bucks Man Who Shot Police Chief During Standoff Sentenced
The Bucks County man who fired a shotgun at a police chief before engaging in a four-hour standoff with authorities will spend 15 to 30 years in prison. Colin Petroziello, now 25, pleaded no contest in September to attempted murder, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and a host of other felonies stemming from the summer 2021 incident, said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement Monday, Feb. 6.
Trio convicted of ‘brazen’ attack on Pike County community
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in a bizarre attack in 2019 on the Pine Ridge Community have been found guilty on multiple charges. 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic […]
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
NJ Police Chief Found Plastered on Pavement Gets Deal in DWI Case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man charged after assault of family member, shots fired in Lehighton home
LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A man is behind bars after assaulting his family member and firing a gun inside a Carbon County home, police say. Kristian Fritzinger, 25, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and other offenses in the incident Sunday night in Lehighton.
Man allegedly locks neighbor's dog in his barn
Muncy, Pa. — A man allegedly locked his neighbor's dog in his barn after the dog ran onto his property. Scott Argot, 45, of Muncy, now faces a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking and summary cruelty to animals for the incident that occurred on Aug. 31. Charges were filed on Jan. 27 at the Muncy magisterial office. Trooper Paul Beard of state police at Montoursville says the victim's...
Mistrial declared in Easton murder case. Re-trial scheduled for April.
After a day and a half or deliberations, jurors could not reach a verdict in the homicide trial of Jahrod Kearney. Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold declared a mistrial around 4 p.m. Monday. “We’re going to go again,” Assistant District Attorney Julianne Danchak said Monday. The trial is scheduled for...
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Shot man found in crashed truck on Route 412, Bethlehem cops say
The shooting incident Bethlehem police are investigating involves a wounded man found in a crashed truck on Route 412 and investigators are looking for witnesses. City police said they were called at 4:09 a.m. for the single-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the 1100 block of Hellertown Road/Route 412.
Suspect at large after Clearfield County gas station robbery, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are looking for a robbery suspect after Fuel On was robbed Monday morning. Troopers said that an unknown male entered the store on the 900 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill at around 7:05 a.m. Jan. 6. The male allegedly pushed the clerk and […]
Facebook tipsters identify suspect in Pa. Walmart vandalism sprees, cops say
A police department in Berks County turned to Facebook to help find the man behind two sticky messes left in their local Walmart. Tilden Township police had surveillance photos of a man and a teen with him in the Jan. 14 and Jan. 20 incidents at the township Walmart at 1800 Tilden Ridge Dr. In both incidents, the man poured bleach and other substances on the floor of the store, police said.
Some Pa. courts are excluding probation officers from requirements under police misconduct law
This story first appeared in The Investigator, a weekly newsletter by Spotlight PA featuring the best investigative and accountability journalism from across Pennsylvania. Sign up for free here. At least three Pennsylvania counties are not checking new probation officers against a statewide police misconduct database or uploading current misconduct records, further undermining a law intended to prevent job hopping by bad cops, Spotlight PA has learned. District courts in Cameron,...
Man charged for voting twice in November general election
Muncy, Pa. — A Montgomery man was charged for voting twice during the November 2022 election. Officials say Brian Paul Vollman II, 25, voted on Nov. 8 at the Clinton Township polling location and then again at the Muncy Creek Township location. Poll discovered the error when Vollman’s father came to vote at the Clinton Township. Vollman had signed the polling book in the space for his father’s name, according...
Suspect shoots second story window with pellet gun
Danville, Pa. — A homeowner in Derry Township, Montour County, discovered someone had shot at their second story window with a BB pellet gun. State police at Milton say the incident occurred between 11 a.m. Jan. 29 and 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at the home at the 200 block of Century Road. The pellet caused $300 damage to the glass window. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
