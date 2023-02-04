Read full article on original website
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court orders hospital to hand over electronic records
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following allegations that a Kansas Hospital violated the Kansas Open Records Act, a Phillips Co. woman has been granted access to the documents she requested. The Kansas Supreme Court says that in the matter of Appeal No. 122,810: Kelly Roe v. Phillips County Hospital it has...
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse
Baldwin City Sen. Tom Holland introduced a bill requiring Kansas ministers and clergy to be mandatory reporters of suspected child abuse or neglect. The post Kansas Democrat introduces Senate bill making clergy mandatory reporters of suspected abuse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
US Supreme Court Set To Make Decision On Iowa Farming
One year ago, pig farmers gathered at the Iowa Pork Congress wondering what was to come as we inched closer to the enforcement of California’s Proposition 12. At the time, the National Pork Producers Council was working to get a case against the rule heard in the Supreme Court.
WIBW
Kansas High Court finds “drug paraphernalia” ambiguous in state law
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed a reduction in an inmate’s convictions finding the term “drug paraphernalia” used in the law he was convicted under was ambiguous. The Kansas Supreme Court says during a special evening docket on Oct. 3 in Parsons that it...
After marijuana vote, Missouri House passes bill to make it harder to change constitution
“Marijuana would still be illegal in this state, would still be fully criminalized in this state, if not for the ballot initiative that allowed less than 60% to pass,” state Rep. Peter Merideth, a St. Louis Democrat said on the floor Thursday.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
Earlier this month, the nation's highest court shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come...
Courts are on deadline to expunge nonviolent cannabis cases under Amendment 3
The Missouri circuit courts are on a deadline to automatically expunge the records of people with nonviolent cannabis offenses under Amendment 3.
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
NBCMontana
Montana Supreme Court ruling upholds right for transgender birth certificate changes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A ruling from the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upholds a lower court’s injunction that continues to allow transgender individuals to amend their birth certificates. Yellowstone County District Court’s April 2022 ruling restored a 2017 rule that allows such changes without requiring a court order...
Attorneys ask Missouri Supreme Court to halt Feb. 7 execution, AG’s office opposes delay
Leonard Taylor maintains that he is innocent in a 2004 quadruple homicide. His attorneys have asked for a delay. A clemency application is also under review with the governor’s office.
Texas threatens to sue Biden over 'unlawful, top-down' eco rules threatening farmers, energy producers
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a notice Monday, warning the Biden administration that he intended to file a lawsuit challenging environmental rules that he said threatened property owners.
Senate bill sets local government conflict-of-interest standard for Kansas solar, wind projects
Kansas Senate bill creates confict-of-interest laws for local government officials on solar and wind projects that don't exist for state legislators. The post Senate bill sets local government conflict-of-interest standard for Kansas solar, wind projects appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act on hold, but 'court watching' in full effect
Spending an afternoon in court is usually the last place anyone wants to be — especially on the weekend. But for those who desire to see justice meted out equitably and efficiently, courtroom B in the Winnebago County Justice Center is exactly where they choose to be. Since early...
Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House
A bill to make it more difficult to sue agricultural operations earned the unanimous support of the state House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Some opponents called the legislation a move to eliminate nuisance lawsuits all but entirely. House Bill 1090, introduced by Rep. James Wangsness, R-Miller, restricts the right to file nuisance […] The post Bill to protect ag operations from nuisance lawsuits heads to the House appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
Suspended ex-Missouri judge resigns powerful appointment
A former Missouri judge on Tuesday stepped down from a powerful appointment after the Missouri Supreme Court suspended his law license for threatening a political opponent years ago.
