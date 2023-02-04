ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Alaska to Consider Carbon Offset and Sequestration Program

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a package of bills at the end of January to that, if passed, would launch a carbon capture, utilization, and storage program (CCUS) . According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the so-called “Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package” will also have the benefit of raising a vaguely estimated “billions” of dollars for the state.
radiokenai.com

Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards Presented To Notable Alaskans

The Alaska SeaLife Center has released the recipients of the 2023 Alaska Ocean Leadership Awards. The awards were formally presented at the Alaska Marine Science Symposium on January 23 and recipients will be recognized at the Alaska SeaLife Center Soiree (fundraiser) in Anchorage on February 18th. Five individuals were recognized...
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

Dave Fendrich (walking) helps Bryant Hofer (in combine) harvest a field of corn on October 2, 2013 near Salem, South Dakota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000.
Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments

Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
Anti-ESG pension bill could drop state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade

An updated fiscal analysis for House Bill 1008 shows over the next decade, it could plunge investment returns on defined-benefit funds by $6.4 billion, and defined-contribution funds by $300 million. (Getty Images) A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment...
The Alaska Stalker – February 4, 2023

Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol

Lawmakers are taking up bills that could have an impact on where and how quickly affordable housing can be developed across the state. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2022) As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands.
Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God

Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the...
Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke: ‘I will not misuse the office’

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke is sworn in during Inauguration Day ceremonies on the steps of the State Capitol in Boise on Jan. 6, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A lieutenant governor strolling in to talk with the governor or chief of staff is hardly a shocking development – unless you consider how life was before former House Speaker Scott Bedke took the job a few weeks ago.
True bias or tactic? Attorneys in Householder corruption trial argue judge doesn’t like them

Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, a Perry County Republican, second from left, with attorneys outside of his racketeering trial. Photo courtesy of WEWS. The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.
Two Anchorage women indicted for stealing identities of over 200 Alaskans

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Two Anchorage women have been indicted for stealing the identities of over 200 Alaskans, defrauding banks, elderly victims, Habitat for Humanity, and illegally obtaining approximately $150,000. Valerie Calip and Jennifer Haydu have been charged with conspiracy, fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering. According to court...
Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn

The first-ever cancellation of Alaska’s Bering Sea snow crab harvest was unprecedented and a shock to the state’s fishing industry and the communities dependent on it. Unfortunately for that industry and those communities, those conditions are likely to be common in the future, according to several scientists who made presentations at the Alaska Marine Science […] The post Crab crisis in Bering Sea a sign of ‘borealization’ and big changes in the future, scientists warn appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Louisiana issues new emergency rule on abortion ban exceptions

Louisiana has issued a new emergency regulation for the state's abortion ban exceptions. (Getty Images) The Louisiana Department of Health issued a new emergency rule late last month that governs a list of medical exceptions to the state’s strict abortion ban. It went into effect immediately on Jan. 27...
