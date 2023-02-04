Does this cause cancer? How scientists determine whether a chemical is carcinogenic

One day, ants might help save lives by acting as inexpensive bio-detectors. Their powerful sense of smell allows them to distinguish subtle molecular differences in biological samples that we would otherwise require expensive equipment to detect. A new proof-of-concept study just demonstrated this skill could be harnessed to detect cancers in urine samples, at least from lab mice. "Ants show the potential to become a fast, efficient, inexpensive and non-invasive tool for detection of human tumors," Sorbonne University ethologist Baptiste Piqueret and colleagues write in their paper. Cancer remains the leading cause of death worldwide, with more than 19 million cases in...

3 DAYS AGO