The best hair dryer brushes to buy in 2023, according to reviews
If you have been trying to achieve that salon look at home, you may be eyeing a hair dryer brush for your next beauty purchase. These styling tools are designed to produce a salon-quality blowout using an integrated roll brush that can dry and curl your hair. They can also give you more shine and volume, while reducing overall drying time.
Best conditioner for frizzy hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many issues can cause frizzy hair, but it’s fairly common for people with wavy, curly or coily hair. For anyone, it’s usually a sign that their hair is lacking moisture and is too dry. There are many ways to re-moisturize your hair and make it shiny and less frizzy. One of the best things you can do is invest in the right kind of conditioner. Shampoo dries hair out because it strips the natural oils, and conditioner adds that factor back in. To restore natural oils and add moisture, try Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Kale + Apple Replenishing Superfood Conditioner.
Shoppers Are Waking Up to ‘Soft, Dewy Skin’ Thanks to This Night Cream That Hydrates ‘43% Better Than Hyaluronic Acid’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Finding products that will keep your skin hydrated during the cold winter months is essential. Yet, it can be quite the challenge to find one that offers the extra dose of moisture you need for this time of year. So when we came across Sand & Sky’s Tasmanian Spring Water, which is made with “miracle”-working ingredients that’s said to be over 40% more hydrating than hyaluronic acid, we just had to get it on your radar. Plus, shoppers say it...
Over 11,500 Jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Moisturizer Sell Each Day
With over 11,500 jars of Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 (also called Olay Regenerist Retinol24 + Peptide Night Moisturizer) sold each day, this fan-favorite face moisturizer is one of the most popular skin-perfecting products on the market. It’s an over-the-counter product that promises serious hydration, smoother texture and brighter skin from the very first use. The rich, fragrance-free formula is also one of the best anti-aging creams doctors trust, and layers well with the entire lineup of Olay affordable face serums.
7 most popular foundations at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
10 Do-It-All Mascaras Makeup Artists Swear Will Give Your Lashes Length and Volume in a Single Swipe
Once upon a time, I routinely got false lashes. Every few weeks, I’d book an appointment, head to the lash studio, and lay down for an hour while a technician tediously applied falsies to each of my lashes. For a while, I loved it, and kept up the process...
Best Moisturizer for Dry Skin: 10 Brands to Hydrate You From the Outside In
Life & Style Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everyone needs a good moisturizer, whether you have dry, oily or acne-prone skin. If you stop into your local drugstore or skincare store to pick one up, however, you’ll probably notice that there’s no end to...
Best moisturizing body wash
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Combating dry skin in the winter months is no small feat, and hunting for the perfect products to maintain glowy, moisturized skin can be even harder. While lotions and serums are great for reviving dry skin, picking the right hydrating body wash is an easy way to incorporate daily moisturizing into your skin care routine.
Hold Up—Does Vinegar Really Lock in Hair Dye?
Vinegar is a multi-faceted tool. It can be used to clean, cook, and keep unwanted pests out of the garden. But did you know that it can also be used on your hair?. Don’t act too fast, though. Vinegar is available in many variations, and when it comes to using it on hair—particularly dyed hair—those variations matter. As it turns out, it's a matter of chemistry, really. To help us make sense of it all, we tapped board-certified trichologist Penny James and celebrity colorist Justin Anderson. Keep reading to find out what they have to say about how vinegar can impact the health of our strands, scalp, and hair color.
4 most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which most popular clean makeup brands at Sephora are best?. Sephora has a special certification for products that feature the use of nontoxic, eco-friendly ingredients. These products are considered “Certified Clean” by Sephora. Products that are clean are broken up into two categories, “Clean and Planet Positive” and just “clean.” Products that are “Clean and Planet Positive” products are formulated without ingredients that may be harmful to the skin like the “Clean” certified products while featuring eco-friendly packaging. If a product falls under either of these categories, there will be a leaf symbol beside the product as it is listed on the website.
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
Best hair growth serum
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Multiple environmental factors can affect the growth of your hair. Stress plays a large role in hair loss, but sometimes it is as simple as the products we use. Hair growth serums work to target impurities that are preventing your hair from growing properly. A good hair serum will rescue the look of brittle and breaking hair. To find the best hair growth serum, consider which formula is best for your hair type, the brand and the ingredients used to make the product.
Best Maybelline lipstick
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Changing up your lipstick can transform your look, so have plenty of fun with the various shades and finishes. Maybelline lipsticks are some of the best to experiment with because they’re available in such a wide color range and boast affordable price tags.
Your 'Clean' Sephora Makeup May Be Anything But
The beauty company has come under fire for its labeling.
The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair
If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
There’s a Sensitive Skin Version of the Viral French Moisturizer-Meets-Primer That “Stops Aging in Its Tracks”
French beauty products have long been an open “secret,” whether from word-of-mouth referrals from friends traveling through Paris or on social media, it seems like every few years a French pharmacy product goes viral. Such is the case with the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, which had its day in the sun on TikTok for the last year.
Shoppers Say Tula’s New Hydrating Moisturizer Is a ‘Game-Changer’ For Dry Skin
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve officially hit February, which means it’s time to fight for our life when it comes to keeping our skin hydrated and flake-free. Seriously, I went outside for about 10 minutes yesterday and when I returned back to my apartment I could barely make a facial expression, my skin was so tight. Being stripped of moisture is never fun—and seriously, you need to act on it if it happens to you because a lack of moisture invites wrinkles. But there...
I Wore This $9 Hyaluronic Acid-Packed Concealer for 13 Hours, and It Covered My Dark Circles All Day
I like my skin to breathe and have as little product on it as possible — that’s why I ditched foundation a long time ago and am solely devoted to concealer. After testing dozens throughout my life, I finally found my new go-to pick: Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Concealer.
Best cruelty-free hand soap
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Ever since frequent hand washing became a widely discussed issue, more consumers have looked for ways to shop ethically and support cruelty-free soap companies. However, since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says there’s no legal definition of the term, it’s up to consumers to research cruelty-free brands and identify whether the company does animal testing.
