Vinegar is a multi-faceted tool. It can be used to clean, cook, and keep unwanted pests out of the garden. But did you know that it can also be used on your hair?. Don’t act too fast, though. Vinegar is available in many variations, and when it comes to using it on hair—particularly dyed hair—those variations matter. As it turns out, it's a matter of chemistry, really. To help us make sense of it all, we tapped board-certified trichologist Penny James and celebrity colorist Justin Anderson. Keep reading to find out what they have to say about how vinegar can impact the health of our strands, scalp, and hair color.

6 DAYS AGO