In the aftermath of the Royal Rumble, it's what transpired following the Roman Reigns-Kevin Owens main event that has been on the lips of wrestling fans since. With Roman Reigns demanding the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn put a cap on The Bloodline's destruction of Kevin Owens, Zayn had had enough and struck Reigns in the back with a chair, setting off an eruption of the live crowd but also a beatdown of his own for making such a choice. But if there was one criticism of how everything played out, AEW commentator Tony Schiavone verbalized it on his own podcast, feeling that things "went too long."

