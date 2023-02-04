Read full article on original website
Related
cruisefever.net
6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships. Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted. The revitalization project...
Why Carnival and Royal Caribbean Outlaw This Popular Vice
Both cruise lines encourage a lot of excess, but they do draw a particular line. And some passengers think that's a mistake.
cruisefever.net
Norwegian Cruise Line Offering 2nd Guest Free & Free Drinks, Airfare, and More
Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a two day sale where the second guest in a cabin not only sails for free, but it also includes free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, and more. Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest cruise deal has the 2nd guest free and you can include NCL’s Free at Sea deal with it. Free at Sea makes cruises nearly all-inclusive with a host of freebies.
cruisefever.net
Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer
Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
cruisefever.net
Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Cruises in 2024 Including One With 17 Sea Days
Carnival Cruise Line has announced new cruises for 2024 including an 18 day cruise to Japan and a 25 day cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, California. Carnival Panorama will sail an 18 day cruise from Long Beach to Japan on August 22, 2024. The cruise will have 10 sea days and make four port visits to Alaska and two in Japan before arriving in Yokohama, Japan two and a half weeks later.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
Cruise Ship Hits 90-Mile-an-Hour Winds in the North Atlantic in Harrowing Video
This must have been terrifying.
We sold our belongings and bought a $2.5 million cabin on a luxury residential cruise ship that will sail the world. Here's what we're excited about and how we're preparing to live at sea.
Angela Nuran and Paul Cosentino gave up their Florida mansion for the opportunity to live in a tiny cabin with no kitchen on a luxury cruise ship.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Rolling Out New Menus to All Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has new menus for the main dining room on their cruise ships. The new menus will be rolling out to all of their cruise ships over the next few weeks. Highlights of the new menus include themed nights that feature different types of cuisine from all around the world.
Royal Caribbean Has a Huge Port Project (Here's What We Know)
The cruise line has a plan to turn one of its least-liked stops into one of its most-popular.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
I spent $10,000 on my family's 5-night Disney Cruise. From a 614-square-foot suite with 2 bathrooms to on-call concierges, here's what it was like.
My family of four splurged on a concierge suite on aDisney Dream cruise. Here's what it came with and why it was mostly worth the price.
Disney World Has a Big Problem That Visitors Need to Worry About
The Mouse House has a problem that could ruin your upcoming vacation.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane
Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.
I'm a former cruise director. Here are 9 big mistakes I see first-time passengers make.
I've been in the cruise industry for 12 years. Before your first cruise, research ports and spring for drink packages and excursions through the ship.
I was a flight attendant for 4 years. Here are 11 things passengers should never do on their flight.
I worked on domestic and international flights for years and saw people walk around barefoot, wipe babies' butts on tray tables, and smoke cigarettes.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
A flight attendant reveals why it is not safe to use the toilet paper found on board a flight
In an article in the New Zealand Herald, a flight attendant who is also a TikToker and an influencer explains why she does not recommend using toilet paper on board a flight. The flight attendant claims that there is a gross reason not to use airline toilet paper.
Comments / 5