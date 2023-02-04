ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

cruisefever.net

6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships. Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted. The revitalization project...
FLORIDA STATE
cruisefever.net

Norwegian Cruise Line Offering 2nd Guest Free & Free Drinks, Airfare, and More

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a two day sale where the second guest in a cabin not only sails for free, but it also includes free drink packages, airfare, WiFi, and more. Norwegian Cruise Line’s latest cruise deal has the 2nd guest free and you can include NCL’s Free at Sea deal with it. Free at Sea makes cruises nearly all-inclusive with a host of freebies.
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

Bankrupt Cruise Line Making an Epic Comeback This Summer

Crystal Cruises ceased operations early last year after their parent company, Genting Hong Kong, filed for bankruptcy. The luxury cruise line will now be making an epic comeback this summer when their two cruise ships return to service under new owners. Crystal Cruises’ new owners, A&K Travel Group, are relaunching...
ALASKA STATE
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Announces New Cruises in 2024 Including One With 17 Sea Days

Carnival Cruise Line has announced new cruises for 2024 including an 18 day cruise to Japan and a 25 day cruise from Singapore to Long Beach, California. Carnival Panorama will sail an 18 day cruise from Long Beach to Japan on August 22, 2024. The cruise will have 10 sea days and make four port visits to Alaska and two in Japan before arriving in Yokohama, Japan two and a half weeks later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Rolling Out New Menus to All Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has new menus for the main dining room on their cruise ships. The new menus will be rolling out to all of their cruise ships over the next few weeks. Highlights of the new menus include themed nights that feature different types of cuisine from all around the world.
DoYouRemember?

Everything Flight Attendants Notice When You Board a Plane

Traveling by air is one of the most delicate experiences in the world; therefore, flight attendants work with all their senses in order to detect threats miles away. Because once the plane is in the air, no help is coming from anywhere. Once a passenger boards the plane, the flight stewards welcome you with all smiles, collect your bags, and direct you to your seat.

