Fluid telescope, a moon plane and self-growing Mars bricks: Sci-fi concepts that could change how we explore space

Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
University of Arizona astronomers 'spot a bear' on Mars
Astronomers at the University of Arizona recently caught a glimpse of Mars at the perfect angle looking like a bear's face.
Neil deGrasse Tyson says James Webb Space Telescope is window to universe 'never before achieved'
Neil deGrasse Tyson said that the James Webb Space Telescope has given scientists new abilities, including a means to look at the universe in a new way.
This Rare Asteroid May Be Worth 70,000 Times the Global Economy. Now NASA Is Sending a Spaceship to Explore It.
NASA’s mission to an asteroid that could be worth 70,000 times the global economy is expected to begin this year. The space agency decided back in 2017 that humankind would benefit from a closer look at 16 Psyche. The Psyche mission was initially slated to take place at the end of 2022 but was delayed due to “development problems.” NASA is now planning to launch the Psyche spacecraft this October. The vessel should reach the ultra-valuable asteroid in August 2029. Here’s everything we know so far about the Psyche asteroid, the upcoming Psyche mission and the Psyche spacecraft. What Is 16 Psyche? Named after...
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
'Extraordinary' Video Shows Asteroid Passing 'Extremely' Close to Earth
asteroid 2023 BU made one of the closest approaches to Earth on record Thursday, zooming past our planet just over 2,000 miles above the surface.
We May Have Had an Interstellar Visitor for Eons and Scientists Are Stumped
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. A comet that may have come from interstellar space just made its latest dramatic swing around the Sun, an encounter that was imaged in mesmerizing detail by a space observatory. The origins of Comet 96P/Machholz (96P) have...
Asteroid the Size of a Bus Headed Towards Earth’s Atmosphere Soon: NASA Report
An asteroid the size of a regulation school bus headed in Earth’s direction was recently detected by NASA. According to reports from the space agency, the hurtling asteroid is known as Asteroid 2023 BU. It was found on January 21 by the agency’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS.)
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
msn.com
Now's the best time to see the green comet passing Earth for the first time since the Ice Age. Here's how, where, and when to see it.
Slide 1 of 33: NASA's Space Launch System rocket lifted off early Wednesday, launching the Orion capsule on its first moon mission. The SLS rocket and Orion have undergone critical tests to ensure they're ready for flight. The mission, Artemis 1, is an uncrewed flight test before flying astronauts in future missions. NASA's first big moon rocket since the Apollo missions roared past the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, blasting off on its maiden voyage.The mission, called Artemis I, aims to send an Orion spaceship around the moon and back. It's the first of three flights meant to culminate in landing humans on the surface of the moon for the first time since 1972. Eventually, NASA plans to use the new rocket, called the Space Launch System (SLS), to set up a permanent base on the moon."This is now the Artemis generation," Bill Nelson, NASA's administrator, said at a press briefing on August 3. "We were in the Apollo generation, but this is a new generation, this is a new type of astronaut. And to all of us that gaze up at the moon, dreaming of the day humankind returns to the lunar surface, folks, we're here. We are going back and that journey, our journey, begins with Artemis I."NASA's ambitious 21st century lunar campaign requires powerful and advanced space hardware in the SLS mega-rocket, including its boosters and core stage, and the high-tech crew vehicle called Orion. Here's how NASA built these powerful pieces of equipment.
Could we use antimatter-based propulsion to visit alien worlds?
Antimatter-based propulsion offers a unique opportunity for missions to exoplanets.
KTSA
Webb Telescope captures its first direct image of an exoplanet
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope was able to capture the first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. James Webb Space Telescope. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured its first direct image of a planet located outside of our solar system. NASA on Thursday revealed images of the exoplanet, dubbed HIP 65426 b, as seen through four different light filters.
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
CNET
NASA Spots Bizarre Formations on the Surface of Mars
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars landscapes have a different kind of beauty than the ones we have on Earth. The red planet might not sport dazzling oceans and grand green spaces, but it features a stunning variety of wild and wonderful surface formations. A particularly unusual area is the star of a NASA Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter image shared this week showing "bizarre icy landforms."
msn.com
Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space
They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space. Early in the week, the internet was ablaze over an image captured by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that bears a striking resemblance to a bear.
NASA satellite finds a bear on Mars! Or at least rocks that look like one
While examining the surface of Mars, astronomers discovered the friendly face of what appeared to be a smiling bear. While it wasn’t actually the animal, the formation of the rocks on the surface bear an uncanny resemblance to the creature.
CNET
NASA's Webb Telescope Discovers New Asteroid 'Completely Unexpectedly'
The James Webb Space Telescope has been wowing us with observations of galaxies, nebulas and exoplanets, but it's now spotted something much, much smaller: a dainty, previously unknown asteroid. The discovery came as a serendipitous surprise for astronomers. A team of European astronomers found the asteroid in data collected by...
Rolls-Royce's new micro-reactor design could send humans to Mars
It is "designed to use an inherently safe and extremely robust fuel form."
