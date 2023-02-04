TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who have autism feel pain at a higher intensity than others, which is the opposite of what many believe to be true, new research suggests. The prevailing belief is that those with autism are indifferent to pain, possibly because of a tendency for self-harm. However, "this assumption is not necessarily true," said Dr. Tami Bar-Shalita, of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University in Israel. ...

6 DAYS AGO