wrestletalk.com
Every Title Change In WWE Of 2023
This page will keep track of every title change that happens in WWE throughout 2023, including NXT. Defeated: Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods (c), Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Pretty Deadly. Reign Number: 1. Where: NXT Vengeance Day. Reign: Ongoing. Think you’re a wrestling mastermind? Well you can prove it...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, with a steel cage match and more set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella. * Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. *...
411mania.com
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Appears in Cold Open for NXT Vengeance Day, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights, Paul Heyman’s Website Launches Merchandise Store
– WWE released the cold open video for tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day show, featuring SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, who previews tonight’s lineup. NXT Vengeance Day is set for later tonight on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
New "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day. Kiana James and Fallon Henley defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter to become the new champions. This is the first time that Henley and James have captured gold while in "NXT." James and Henley ended up winning after Henley rolled up Carter and when the referee wasn't looking, James held Carter's feet so she couldn't kick out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Supershow House Show Results from Columbus, GA 2/4/2023
Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:. * Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland. *...
tjrwrestling.net
Sami Zayn Not Considered WrestleMania Headliner By WWE Management
Sami Zayn might be the talk of the wrestling world at the moment but a report suggests that he is still not seen as a WrestleMania headliner by WWE management. Sami Zayn finally had enough of Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble when he slammed a chair into Reigns’ back after The tribal Chief demanded he use the weapon to finish off Kevin Owens.
WWE SmackDown video highlights: Sami Zayn attacks Roman Reigns
Reigns vs. Zayn is now official for Elimination Chamber in Montreal.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Final Card For Tonight’s MLW SuperFight TV Tapings
MLW is in Philadelphia on Saturday night for an event titled SuperFight that will serve as television tapings for future episodes of Fusion. Here is the final card:. World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu. Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards. Dumpster Match: Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight: Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers, More
The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE RAW on the USA Network airs live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Tonight’s RAW will be headlined by Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match. This will be a rematch from the RAW 30th Anniversary show, where Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the match could begin. It was reported that the match was nixed from RAW 30 due to timing issues.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Elite Title Defense Set for Championship Fight Night Edition of AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
AEW World Trios Champions The Elite are set to defend their titles on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite. As noted, last night’s AEW Rampage saw Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks retain the AEW World Trios Titles over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. It was then announced that The Elite’s next title defense will take place on Wednesday as they defend against Top Flight and AR Fox.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Top Stars Appearing at Tonight’s WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar is set for tonight’s WWE RAW in Orlando, along with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix. There’s no word yet on what Lesnar, Edge and Phoenix will be doing, but PWInsider has confirmed that they are all in town and booked for the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Returning To NXT This Tuesday
WWE announced a new segment for Tuesday’s episode of NXT as Bayley will be returning to the brand. The Raw star is slated to host a Ding Dong Hello segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Toxic Attraction came up short when challenging NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Amway Center in Orlando, FL this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 7,747 tickets and there are 879 left. It’s set up for 8,626. Here is the updated card for the show:. Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. Elimination Chamber qualifying...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Pensacola, Florida 2/5/23
Below are the results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Pensacola, Florida at the Pensacola Bay Center from Wrestling Headlines’ own Calvin Martin, who was in attendance for the show:. 1. Bianca Belair d. Bayley w/ IYO SKY via DQ after SKY interfered. Becky Lynch made the save...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Confronted By Grayson Waller, Michaels Talks Dijak’s Finger, WWE NXT – Indies Update, Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker, More
WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a media call after Saturday’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day event. Below are highlights:. * Michaels said they put on a phenomenal show in Charlotte with Vengeance Day, the roster and everyone enjoyed being there....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on WWE Moving Two More Superstars to a New Brand
WWE is reportedly moving another SmackDown tag team to RAW. A new report from PWInsider notes that Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios are being moved to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the move is being made, or when Los Lotharios will return to the RAW ring.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Identities Of The Women Who Were Part Of Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Entrance Revealed
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker successfully retained his title against Grayson Waller inside of a steel cage at the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event on Saturday night from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Breakker went over with two spears. Before the match, Waller had a special...
Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Card After Tonight's WWE Raw
Tonight's Monday Night Raw featured a few big updates for WWE's upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 18 in Montreal. A mixed-tag match between Edge & Beth Pheonix and The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley was made official, Brock Lesnar threw down a challenge for a third match with Bobby Lashley and three ...
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW SuperFight 2023 Spoilers from 2/4/2023 (Underground and Fusion Tapings)
The MLW SuperFight 2023 tapings were held on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. These matches will air on future episodes of MLW Underground on REELZ, as well as the MLW Fusion show. The following matches were taped:. * Billie Starkz defeated B3CCA. * Davey Boy Smith...
