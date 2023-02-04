Read full article on original website
SkySports
Betfair Hurdle: Aucunrisque foils favourite Filey Bay at Newbury as Chris Gordon takes aim at Grand Annual
Aucunrisque foiled an ante-post gamble on Filey Bay in the Betfair Hurdle to give Chris Gordon a red-letter day at Newbury. Gordon has had his string in red-hot form in recent weeks and had already celebrated a winner earlier on the card when Annual Invictus scored under his son, Freddie.
SkySports
European Track Championships: Katie Archibald wins record-extending 19th title in omnium
A day after helping Great Britain win team pursuit gold, Archibald bossed all four rounds of the omnium, winning the scratch, tempo, and elimination races before being securing the victory as one of three riders to gain a lap on the field in the deciding points race. Archibald started the...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff
Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports
Jamie Chadwick: W Series champion hopes for Williams F1 'reward' after rookie Indy NXT season in 2023
Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is moving on from the all-female series - which has an uncertain future - for 2023, switching to the IndyCar feeder series where she will compete against male drivers. Chadwick told Sky Sports News she expects "a big challenge" and "a lot of learning in...
SkySports
Premier League Darts: Gerwyn Price defeats Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall to win in Cardiff
Price, roared on by a sell-out crowd at the Cardiff International Arena, celebrated wins over Chris Dobey, Michael van Gerwen and Aspinall to cap off a fairy-tale return on home soil. The 2021 world champion - sporting his national colours - avenged his Night One defeat to 'The Asp' to...
SkySports
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
SkySports
England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career
Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports
Watch 'Luke Donald: Cool Hand Captain' on Sky Sports
Catch 'Luke Donald: Cool Hand Captain' on Sky Sports, featuring an exclusive interview with the 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain. The documentary looks back at his career and previews the biennial match in Rome in September.
SkySports
England's danger-seekers braced for mega Monday with T20 World Cup match vs Ireland and inaugural WPL auction
"We want to walk towards the danger," said Nat Sciver-Brunt after England's new swashbuckling style of cricket continued against West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener. The real danger in Paarl on Saturday was to the West Indies bowling figures with off-spinner Hayley Matthews shipping 31 runs from her two overs and left-arm spinner Zaida James 22 from hers as England sprinted to a target of 136 inside 15 overs.
SkySports
Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return at Genesis Invitational
Woods, who is the host of the tournament at the Riviera Country Club, hasn't featured in a competitive tournament since last July's Open Championship at St Andrews. The Genesis Invitational, which is live on Sky Sports, will also be the first PGA Tour event that Woods, 47, has played outside of a major since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.
