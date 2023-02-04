ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Premier League Darts: Mark Webster praises Gerwyn Price's 'dream night' in Cardiff

Price delighted the partisan home crowd with a 6-3 victory over Nathan Aspinall to claim top billing on Night Two at the Cardiff International Arena. Price, world champion behind closed doors at Alexandra Palace in 2021, was inspired by the vocal support all evening to see off the challenges of Chris Dobey and Michael Van Gerwen to reach the final where he closed out a memorable win over 'The Asp'.
SkySports

England seamer Stuart Broad says being dropped for last year's tour of the West Indies saved his international career

Stuart Broad believes his England career might have been over for good had he not been axed for last year's tour of the West Indies. The 36-year-old is back with the Test side in New Zealand after taking an extended paternity break following the birth of his first child, Annabella, and is raring to go in Thursday's series opener at Mount Maunganui, but 12 months ago it looked as though his England days may have been at an end.
SkySports

Watch 'Luke Donald: Cool Hand Captain' on Sky Sports

Catch 'Luke Donald: Cool Hand Captain' on Sky Sports, featuring an exclusive interview with the 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain. The documentary looks back at his career and previews the biennial match in Rome in September.
SkySports

England's danger-seekers braced for mega Monday with T20 World Cup match vs Ireland and inaugural WPL auction

"We want to walk towards the danger," said Nat Sciver-Brunt after England's new swashbuckling style of cricket continued against West Indies in their T20 World Cup opener. The real danger in Paarl on Saturday was to the West Indies bowling figures with off-spinner Hayley Matthews shipping 31 runs from her two overs and left-arm spinner Zaida James 22 from hers as England sprinted to a target of 136 inside 15 overs.
SkySports

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return at Genesis Invitational

Woods, who is the host of the tournament at the Riviera Country Club, hasn't featured in a competitive tournament since last July's Open Championship at St Andrews. The Genesis Invitational, which is live on Sky Sports, will also be the first PGA Tour event that Woods, 47, has played outside of a major since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

