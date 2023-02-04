Read full article on original website
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Boys basketball: Paul VI stops Cherry Hill East - Camden Co Tournament 2nd rd.
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel poured in 26 points while Josh Eli tallied 24 as ninth-seeded Paul VI stopped eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill. Paul VI will next face either top-seeded Camden or 17th-seeded Winslow in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Torren Greene...
Boys Basketball: Trotsko wins it for Colts Neck over Hillside
Vova Trotsko’s layup off a feed from Dillon Younger with 17 seconds left gave Colts Neck a 40-39 victory over Hillside in Hillside. With the victory, the Cougars have won seven of their last eight games. Hillside (5-15) went into the fourth quarter up 30-28 before Colts Neck (15-5)...
Boys basketball: No. 15 St. Augustine, Cinnaminson win - Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Drew Harvey had 13 points while Noah Harvey had 12 as Cinnaminson overwhelmed Pitman 73-43 at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Joel Blamon tallied 11 points and Amare Gantt had eight points and four rebounds for Cinnaminson (18-1). Andrew Plaza finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Colin Parrish chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
Mainland defeats Toms River East - Girls basketball recap
Kasey Bretones scored 13 points to lead Mainland to its 13th straight victory as it defeated Toms River East 42-27 in Linwood. Mainland (19-2) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 35-10 at halftime. Bella Mazur also added 11 points. Toms River East fell to 12-8. Nominate...
Times boys hoops notes, Week 7: Mercer County Tournament gets underway Saturday
What a week it was for some of the Times area’s best boys basketball teams. Trenton and Ewing, who had long locked up Colonial Valley Conference division titles, battled it out for conference supremacy, and it was the Tornadoes that ended up as kings of the CVC. Can they...
Girls basketball: Camden Catholic moves to SJIBT semis, Moorestown wins in showcase
Camden Catholic 74, Woodbury 52. Aaryn Battle netted 30 points to lead third-seeded Camden Catholic in a 74-52 win over sixth-seeded Woddbury in the Elite Eight of the SJIBT, in Voorhees. Camden Catholic (15-9) will face seventh-seeded Williamstown in the semifinals on Friday at Eastern. Kassidy Thompson added on 20...
East Brunswick cruises past Middlesex - Girls basketball recap
Tamea El dropped 20 points to carry East Brunswick to a convincing 73-49 victory over Middlesex in East Brunswick. Annie Nezaria recorded 14 points for East Brunswick (11-10), who have won four of its last five games. East Brunswick took a 12-point lead at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 21-10 run in the third quarter.
Jersey Mike’s Wrestling Scoreboard: NJSIAA Tournament Quarterfinals & Semifinals
Each site will host four teams. The winners of the quarterfinal matches will then wrestle each other in the semifinal matches. At Bridgewater-Raritan, 5 p.m. At Hunterdon Central, 5 p.m. 1-Hunterdon Central vs. 8-Freehold Township. 4-Old Bridge vs. 5-Monroe. At Hillsborough, 4 p.m. 3-Howell vs. 6-Edison. 2-Hillsborough vs. 7-East Brunswick.
Robbinsville edges out Snyder - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Handy posted 17 points as Robbinsville defeated Snyder 64-60 in Robbinsville. Robbinsville (14-8) held a 28-24 lead at the half and held on with both teams scoring 36 points in the second half. Pat Kapp and Evan Bunnell also added 16 points each. Samir Jordan led the way for...
Rumson-Fair Haven dominates Donovan Catholic - Boys basketball recap
Luke Schorr netted 25 points as Rumson-Fair Haven cruised to a dominant 93-58 victory over Donovan Catholic in Rumson. David Carr scored 17 points for Rumson-Fair Haven (15-5), who won its fourth straight game. Rumson-Fair Haven jumped out to an early 27-13 lead and never looked back, owning a 31-point lead by halftime.
NJSIAA Swim Tournament: Madison Girls Swimming Receive Top Seed
MADISON, NJ - The Madison Girls Swim team received the No. 1 seed in the 2023 NJSIAA, North 2 Group C Tournament. The Dodgers received a bye and will face the winner of Hoboken/Belvidere vs. Glen Ridge in the Semi-Final Round on Tuesday February 14. The seeds are: No 1 Madison No 2 Caldwell No 3 West Morris No 4 Glen Ridge No 5 Hoboken No 6 Rutherford No 7 McNair No 8 Belvidere The finals will take place on February 16 at Raritan Bay.
Cedar Creek holds off Raritan - Boys basketball recap
Joe Wiggins led the way for Cedar Creek with 20 points as it defeated Raritan 54-51 in Hazlet. Michael Ferriola-Brosh also had 19 points with Jeffrey Marano tallying 10. Cedar Creek held a 23-21 lead at the half and outscored Raritan 31-30 in the second half to hold on for the win.
No. 4 Rutgers Prep rolls to ninth-straight win with victory over Rumson-Fair Haven
Rutgers Prep continues to roll. The Argonauts, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, won its ninth-straight game on Sunday afternoon with a 74-46 victory over Rumson-Fair Haven in the Coaches Choice USA Shore Conference Challenge at Holmdel High School.
Indoor track: South, Groups 2 & 3 sectional recap & results for Feb. 5 (PHOTOS)
Haddonfield’s girls team and Manchester Township’s boys squad both earned South, Group 2 sectional titles while Timber Creek girls and Pennauken boys took home South, Group 3 team titles during the sectional championships meet at Bennett Indoor Complex in Toms River. Haddonfield cleaned up shop in the South...
Boys basketball: Tenafly over Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational
Zachary Shammash posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead 10th-seeded Tenafly as it defeated second-seeded Dwight-Morrow 54-46 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Invitational in Ridgewood. Tenafly (9-9) held a 21-19 lead at the half and outscored Dwight-Morrow 33-27 in the second half including closing the game out...
Maria Nolan, the winningest coach in NJ girls volleyball history, announces her retirement
Twenty-eight times in her 46 years coaching girls volleyball in North Jersey, Maria Nolan’s teams ended the season with a victory. The Immaculate Heart Academy coach chose to cap her career the same way. Monday, less than three months after guiding the Blue Eagles to the NJSIAA Non-Public A championship, Nolan officially announced her...
