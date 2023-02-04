ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Center Square

Rep. Schrier seeks support for Washington farmers with bipartisan bill

(The Center Square) – U.S. Representative Kim Schrier (WA-08) introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to support Washington state farmers by fixing the Specialty Crop Research Initiative. The initiative funds a variety of research projects that range from combating fungicide resistance in wine grapes, to preventing pestilence in onions and to improving precision irrigation for fruit growers, according to a press release from Schrier. Schrier’s bill proposes to allow the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Maine Writer

House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House

The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,
Franklin County Free Press

Rob Kauffman Appointed as Chairman of House Judiciary Committee

Rob Kauffman, who represents the 89th legislative district in Franklin County has been appointed as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. In a press release Kauffman said,”Despite being locked out of the House chamber and blocked from introducing or advancing any bills by Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi, House Republican leaders have appointed their committee chairmen for the 2023-24 Legislative Session.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns

A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows

WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error

The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense

(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE

