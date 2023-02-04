Read full article on original website
Rep. Schrier seeks support for Washington farmers with bipartisan bill
(The Center Square) – U.S. Representative Kim Schrier (WA-08) introduced a bipartisan bill that seeks to support Washington state farmers by fixing the Specialty Crop Research Initiative. The initiative funds a variety of research projects that range from combating fungicide resistance in wine grapes, to preventing pestilence in onions and to improving precision irrigation for fruit growers, according to a press release from Schrier. Schrier’s bill proposes to allow the...
House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House
The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,
Rob Kauffman Appointed as Chairman of House Judiciary Committee
Rob Kauffman, who represents the 89th legislative district in Franklin County has been appointed as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. In a press release Kauffman said,”Despite being locked out of the House chamber and blocked from introducing or advancing any bills by Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi, House Republican leaders have appointed their committee chairmen for the 2023-24 Legislative Session.
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Metro News
Senators ask how $28 million in covid money went first to governor’s fund and then to baseball project
Senators are trailing the Justice administration’s transfer of the remaining $28 million in federal covid relief dollars to a fund controlled by the Governor’s Office, which then put millions of dollars from that transfer toward construction of Marshall University’s new baseball field. “Isn’t that money laundering?” asked...
Joe Manchin has helped steer millions in federal funds to groups linked to his wife
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has helped divert millions of dollars in federal funds to organizations associated with his wife Gayle Manchin in recent years.
Disabled veteran tax bill passed to House amid concerns
A bill that would remove the three-year residency requirement to qualify for the Disabled Veteran Tax credit drew concerns in the House Education Committee Wednesday. Some members wanted an income limit or means test included in the bill. After a motion to table the bill failed, House Bill 30 was eventually released to the House floor. If passed, First State ... Read More
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
House votes to require federal employees to return in-office
The House of Representatives passed a Republican bill Wednesday afternoon to require hundreds of thousands of federal employees to return to government offices, ceasing many of the work-from-home policies that were allowed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
SNAP benefits couldn't be used for pop or candy under GOP bill
Good morning, and happy Friday! Iowans would be barred from using public food assistance dollars to buy pop and candy under a Republican bill advancing in the Iowa House. The bill is a priority for Republican leadership this year and it advanced through a subcommittee on Thursday. ...
Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows
WASHINGTON — The top 10% of recipients of federal farm payments raked in more than 79% of total subsidies over the last 25 years — producing billions of dollars for a relatively small group of U.S. producers, according to a new analysis of federal data from an environmental group. In total, the federal government paid […] The post Billions in federal farm payments flow to a select group of producers, report shows appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error
The Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday to fix an error in a 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. Local government officials say the change will reduce total property tax revenues up to $133 million, blowing holes in their budgets. The Senate unanimously passed Senate File 181, a measure fixing […] The post Iowa Senate passes bill to fix property tax error appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Bill seeks to cap pay for diversity employees at Department of Defense
(The Center Square) – Two Republican Congressmen have filed legislation that would limit the pay of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to that of front-line soldiers. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, introduced legislation Wednesday that would cap the amount of compensation for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion employees at the Department of Defense to the rank of E-5, which is $31,000 a year. U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, introduced companion legislation in the House. ...
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
‘Promises made': Here's what House Republicans have accomplished one month after taking majority
It’s been just over a month since Republicans took control of the House and have begun to usher in a new era of rules and legislative priorities.
Senate Democrats kill Youngkin-backed bill on school awards
Virginia Senate Democrats have voted down a priority measure for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would have required student and parental notification about certain scholastic awards.
Senate Bill 2299 is passed and heads to the State House
Catalytic converters are anti-pollution devices that contain rare earth metals, which is what makes them so valuable to thieves.
WECT
One North Carolina State Senator responds to the discussion on the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina state Republicans have introduced another version of the ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’ that the State Senate and House saw last year but ultimately didn’t pass. Democratic Senator Kandie Smith representing Pitt & Edgecombe Counties says she has and always will...
NY Republicans blast Democrat governor's housing plan as 'radical' power grab: 'Dangerous precedent'
Republicans in New York are pushing back against a plan from Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul that would require towns to build more affordable housing over the next few years.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
