ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Genius ketchup hack gets bathrooms sparkling clean without scrubbing

Burgers, hot dogs, chips - there are all sorts of things you can put ketchup on, and according to people with sparkling homes across the globe, that list even includes the bathroom sink. Just crack open the bottle, squeeze on the sauce and sink your teeth into that cold ceramic....
Tyla

Woman shares genius trick that removes limescale from bathrooms in seconds

Sick of battling with your bathroom over limescale build-up that seems to come back quicker than you can get rid of it?. One woman on TikTok has been blowing minds with her simple-yet-effective method for removing bathroom grime caused by hard tap water. Watch the video below:. The TikToker, known...
Family Handyman

A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
hunker.com

How to Dispose of Furniture: Sofas, Tables, and More

From time to time in your life, you may find yourself wondering how to dispose of furniture. Although some waste services offer bulk or large-item trash pickup days, curbside disposal is rarely an option when it comes to getting rid of bulky furniture. There are ways to get rid of unwanted pieces, however, and it's important to remember that one person's trash is often another's treasure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy