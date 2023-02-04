Read full article on original website
Israel investigating if Biden administration violated international law in sending artifact to West Bank
Israel's Heritage Ministry is investigating whether the U.S. State Department violated any international orders after it repatriated a historical artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
Israelis missed an opportunity, again
The Netanyahu government failed to envision a reality that protected Israeli citizens while meeting Palestinian political aspirations.
France 24
Israel punishes Palestinian synagogue shooter's family as violence rages
Israel on Sunday prepared to demolish the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to punish the relatives of attackers. The step comes as violence rages in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which also saw dozens of Palestinians killed this...
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rejects King Abdullah’s Demand for More Temple Mount Waqf Officials
Israel will not acquiesce to Jordan’s request to increase the number of Waqf officials on the Temple Mount, a senior political official told Makor Rishon on Sunday in response to an inquiry regarding King Abdullah’s demands from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Amman a week and a half ago.
The Jewish Press
Diaspora Affairs Minister: Palestinian Authority is a ‘Neo-Nazi Entity’
Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli described on Sunday the Palestinian Authority as a “neo-Nazi entity” and an enemy of the Jewish state. “I see the Palestinian Authority as a neo-Nazi entity in its essence and outlook,” Chikli told Ynet. “We still do not have any peace agreement with it. It is an enemy that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives.”
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Israeli Commander Reveals How the Next War Will Be Fought Inside Gaza
"We're going to surprise Hamas," IDF Colonel Beni Aharon told Newsweek as the Palestinian group vowed "day and night to develop its combat capabilities."
Putin May 'Disappear at Any Moment,' Spark Russian Civil War: Ex-Commander
Igor Girkin predicted a "power struggle with unpredictable consequences" if Vladimir Putin died or stepped down as the Russian president.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
The Jewish Press
Israeli Lynched Near Ramallah, Loses Gun to Arab Mob, But He’s Alive
An Israeli who entered the outskirts of Ramallah, apparently to repair to his car, was beaten by a PA Arab mob who also stole his gun in the process, early Sunday afternoon. According to Arab reports, the beaten Israeli is now exiting (alive) and will be arriving at a Focus military checkpoint near Beit El. The reports did not indicate if he was getting his car or gun back.
Israel probes legality of U.S. giving artifact to Palestinians
Israel's ultranationalist heritage minister has ordered officials to examine the legality of the U.S. government's historic repatriation of an artifact to the Palestinian Authority.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Exclusive: Netanyahu says don't get 'hung up' on peace with Palestinians first
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said people can get "hung up" on peace negotiations with the Palestinians, saying he has opted for a different approach in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday.
Israel jail crackdown sets up showdown with Palestinian prisoners
RAMALLAH, West Bank/GAZA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Soon after sirens sounded in Israel as rockets were fired from Gaza on Wednesday, hardline Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would press on with a crackdown on Palestinian prisoners that could further inflame tensions despite U.S. calls for calm.
Palestinians face removal as far-right Israel vows expansion
KHAN AL-AHMAR, West Bank (AP) — Protesters streaming up the windswept hills east of Jerusalem interrupted Maha Ali’s breakfast. Palestinian chants of support for her West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, at risk of demolition by the Israeli army since it lost its legal protection over four years ago, drowned out the singing birds and bleating sheep.
Washington Examiner
Sins of commission and omission in anti-Israel reporting
A paragraph in a Wall Street Journal news story on Jan. 31 is symptomatic of the routine and casual anti-Israel bias in American reporting from the Middle East. Here it is in full:. “Mr. Blinken’s visit follows several bloody days in Israel. The attacks came after a military raid aimed...
Jerusalem shooting: Alleged 13-year-old Palestinian gunman apprehended by armed Israeli citizen
Israeli Police responded within minutes and were able to apprehend the shooter before he could drive away, giving him treatment in a police ambulance after his arrest.
Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli military said the workshop contained chemicals and was run by the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.
