Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Helping Paws: New dogs and puppies
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs and many puppies up for adoption this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Akita, American blue heeler, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that are...
mendofever.com
Husband Refusing To Let Her Inside, Subject Walking Down The Middle Of The Street – Ukiah Police Logs 02.04.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)
Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
The Mendocino Voice
Good Farm Fund grant applications open to Mendocino & Lake Co. farmers until Feb. 15
MENDOCINO Co., 2/4/23 — Know a small farmer that could use some help towards farm repairs or improvements, or wildfire preparation and recovery? Grant applications are being accepted now until February 15, 2023 for the Good Farm Fund annual grant cycle, which has distributed over $250,000 in funds to small farms since 2015.
Birthday celebrations ready for Edie Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States
(KTXL) — The oldest living person in the United States lives in Northern California and is getting ready for another birthday celebration. Edith ‘Edie’ Ceccarelli, 114, lives in the community of Willits and will be celebrated with a drive-by parade on Sunday, Feb. 5. Ceccarelli’s birthday in recent years has become a community celebration in […]
Willits News
Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship Program accepting applications
The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program. The program has grown significantly over the last few years, with Community Foundation donors meeting the demand for increased educational opportunities. The 2023 cycle includes over 40 scholarships, with offerings for every corner of the county. In 2022, the Community Foundation awarded 110 scholarships totaling $383,000.
Willits News
Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023
The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
mendofever.com
Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg
A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
mendofever.com
Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic
An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
kymkemp.com
60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It
A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
Comments / 1