Mendocino County, CA

Lake County News

Helping Paws: New dogs and puppies

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has several new dogs and many puppies up for adoption this week. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Akita, American blue heeler, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, pit bull, shepherd and terrier. Dogs that are...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

15 Best Restaurants in Cloverdale (CA)

Cloverdale is a city with suburban feel in Sonoma County, California, USA. The city has a population of over 8,000 people. Residents of the city are warm and friendly, and everyone knows everyone. The city boasts numerous parks, local shops, restaurants, and good access to Lake Sonoma. There are numerous...
CLOVERDALE, CA
Willits News

Community Foundation of Mendocino County Scholarship Program accepting applications

The Community Foundation of Mendocino County is accepting applications for the 2023 Scholarship Program. The program has grown significantly over the last few years, with Community Foundation donors meeting the demand for increased educational opportunities. The 2023 cycle includes over 40 scholarships, with offerings for every corner of the county. In 2022, the Community Foundation awarded 110 scholarships totaling $383,000.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County sheriff’s bookings: Feb. 3, 2023

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. RAPE: Shane E. Britton, 29, of Covelo, was booked at Mendocino County Jail on Feb. 2 on suspicion of rape, burglary, false imprisonment, witness intimidation and assault with intent to rape. He was held under $1 million bail. He was arrested by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Police Pursuit East of Fort Bragg

A police pursuit is in progress this evening east of Fort Bragg on Sherwood Road. Beginning around 7:30 p.m., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a pursuit of a suspect known to law enforcement for a firearm brandishing incident in Fort Bragg this evening. The vehicle pursuit followed Sherwood...
FORT BRAGG, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Outside Garberville Ray’s Market Appears to Have Injured Himself While Attempting to Gain Entry to the Business, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and...
GARBERVILLE, CA
mendofever.com

Crash on Hwy 20 Stops Traffic

An ambulance is responding to a crash on Hwy 20 near the Lake County/ Colusa County that occurred at 12:53 p.m. A pickup pulling a commercial-style car hauler overturned onto its side. Traffic stopped in both directions, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Please remember that information gathered...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

60-Year-Old Ukiah Man Found Not Guilty of DUI Because…He Had to Do It

A Mendocino County Superior Court jury returned from its deliberations Friday to announce it had found the trial defendant not guilty as charged. Thomas Patrick Houston, age 60, of Ukiah, was found not guilty of driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and not guilty of driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol .08 or greater.
UKIAH, CA

