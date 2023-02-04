Read full article on original website
Positive News: Super Smart 9-Year-Old Receives High School Diploma and 'Wants to be an Astrophysicist'Zack LoveBucks County, PA
Hersheypark Will Open Early in 2023 and Debut New Hybrid RollercoasterBethany LathamHershey, PA
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Kostelac-Laurer, McAuliffe lead Trinity past Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG — Monday’s girls hoops showdown between Trinity and Mechanicsburg was a late-season treat. Two respected programs, with solid seasons already, just getting after it as the regular season winds down.
Mid-Penn girls basketball Fab 5: Commonwealth champ leans in, Mechanicsburg earns bump
Every Monday through the regular season, PennLive will publish its girls basketball Fab 5 rankings, where we identify the top trending programs in the Mid-Penn Conference. Teams are listed in descending order with overall record. 5. Altoona (13-7)
West Perry falls short to Berks Catholic for district title
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama. Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their […]
Who will win the MPC Keystone Division boys basketball title? Three teams are still alive entering the season’s final week
Three Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball teams – Mechanicsburg, Milton Hershey and Hershey -- remain alive for either a share or the outright Keystone Division title. And, fittingly, the result likely will not be decided until the final buzzer of Friday night’s last regular season game. Here are the...
thesportspage.blog
Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling
NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
Malachi Thomas scores 27 points as Milton Hershey boys take down Lebanon, 87-50
Malachi Thomas poured in a game-high 27 points to help lift the Milton Hershey boys basketball team to an 87-50 non-conference victory over Lebanon Saturday afternoon. The Spartans led 39-23 at halftime and used a 31-11 third quarter spurt to blow the game open. Adam Rosa scored 16 points and...
PIAA Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships: Brackets and tournament schedule
The PIAA has released its brackets for the Class 2A and 3A Team Wrestling Championships, which will begin Monday with preliminary-round action at local sites before shifting to Hershey’s Giant Center for the first round, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals and consolations. Here’s a look at brackets from the PIAA along...
Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title
Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Penn State recruiting mailbag: Is 2023 the best OL class of the James Franklin era?
Penn State fans, welcome back to my mailbag. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You can tweet at me, message me or join our text subscriber service — the best way to connect with our PennLive team — to have me answer your questions this season.
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin District 3 3A wrestling team championship live stream: Watch here
We’re already making our way deep into the PIAA wrestling postseason, and on Saturday PennLive will have two of the biggest team matches in the area of the year. Tune in here to check out the District 3 3A team championship live stream, as Cumberland Valley takes on Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley High School.
abc27.com
Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting
Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
local21news.com
Multi-car crash leads to injuries and road closures in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are investigating a crash that involved multiple cars and lead to some being injured. According to emergency dispatch, the incident happened at around 1:59 p.m. on Lincoln Way W. and Campbell's Run Rd. Officials say some are injured following the crash and that...
Cold snap flushes some snow geese from Middle Creek but they’ll be back
The recent cold snap in central Pa. flushed some of the migrating snow geese from Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area but officials say the birds will return as the chilly temperatures ease. The reduction in the population of wildfowl at the area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, the Game Commission...
Warmer week of weather ahead for Harrisburg region: forecasters
The Harrisburg area should expect a relatively warm week ahead, with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Sunday’s high is expected to approach the 50 degree mark, the NWS is projecting, with temperatures pushing into the mid-50s by Thursday. Partly sunny skies early in the week will give way to some clouds and chances of rain Thursday through Saturday, the NWS is forecasting.
State police respond to Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
abc27.com
Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School
Join Scott LaMar and Aniya Faulcon as The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School on February 22 at 11am. Scott and Aniya will discuss non-traditional career pathways with a panel of students, educators, and professionals. February 22, 2023 at 11am. Dauphin County Technical School. 6001 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA...
