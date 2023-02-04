Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO