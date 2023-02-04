ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncannon, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

West Perry falls short to Berks Catholic for district title

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2A District III wrestling dual meet between West Perry and Berks Catholic wasn’t short on drama. Right from the opening bout, these two provided tense matches, but a few straight pins from the Saints were too much for the Mustangs to overcome in Berks Catholic’s 31-25 district title win, their […]
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg takes 3rd place in District 3 wrestling

NEW KINGSTOWN — The Chambersburg wrestling team found a way to host another dual meet. The Trojans defeated Wilson 33-25 on Saturday to take third place in the District 3 Team Championships at Cumberland Valley H.S., winning seven of the 13 bouts and getting bonus points in five of them.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers paint Cumberland Valley’s gym green to cap dominant run to District 3 team title

Central Dauphin made note of the fact it was asked on Saturday to go into rival Cumberland Valley’s gym and beat the Eagles for the second time in nine days, this time in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship final, but these Rams were up to the challenge. They won 10 of 13 individual bouts, and ended the afternoon with a 41-14 win and loud “Central Dauphin!” roars sweeping Cumberland Valley’s dome.
HARRISBURG, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Lancaster, February 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lititz Christian School basketball team will have a game with Lancaster County Christian High School on February 06, 2023, 12:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Hershey’s Giant Bear Toss breaks new world record

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears collected 67,309 bears from the bear toss on Sunday, Jan. 29. This beats the world record set back in 2022 when 52,341 stuffed bears were tossed onto the ice. Following the game, dozens of volunteers took to the ice to collect all...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Come be a part of something’: PFSCA Minority Coaches Association hoping to spread the word ahead of first meeting

Andrew Erby said the message is simple heading into the planned first meeting of the PSFCA Minority Coaches Association. Sparked by a PennLive article back in August that highlighted the fact that Pennsylvania has never had a Black head coach for the Big 33 Football Classic’s first 66 years, the state’s coaches association said it was working to put together a minority council.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Warmer week of weather ahead for Harrisburg region: forecasters

The Harrisburg area should expect a relatively warm week ahead, with daytime temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Sunday’s high is expected to approach the 50 degree mark, the NWS is projecting, with temperatures pushing into the mid-50s by Thursday. Partly sunny skies early in the week will give way to some clouds and chances of rain Thursday through Saturday, the NWS is forecasting.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State police respond to Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9 p.m.: According to Franklin County 911 Dispatch, Route 30 has been reopened. No closures along the route are currently noted on 511PA. PSP is handling the investigation. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are currently responding to a Franklin County crash. According to Trooper Megan...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (2/4/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding February 4. Richard L. “Dick” Fickes, 67, of Newport passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 7, 1955, to Bessie Undergust and John Fickes Sr. He was well...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is coming to the ‘sweetest place on earth’

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular pizza and brewpub restaurant called Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is planning to open a new location in Hershey later this month. Jigsy’s Old Forge Pizza is owned and operated by Migsy, Joe, and Robin Ardoline. According to the Jigsy’s team, these three family members now represent the second generation of Jigsy’s owners.
HERSHEY, PA
WITF

The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School

Join Scott LaMar and Aniya Faulcon as The Spark Travels to Dauphin County Technical School on February 22 at 11am. Scott and Aniya will discuss non-traditional career pathways with a panel of students, educators, and professionals. February 22, 2023 at 11am. Dauphin County Technical School. 6001 Locust Lane, Harrisburg, PA...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy