ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar

Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
butlerradio.com

Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident

One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
WFMJ.com

Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway

State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
NILES, OH
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy