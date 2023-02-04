Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
About '50 Train Cars' Derailed in Ohio, Causing Massive Fire and Village Mayor Declared a 'State of Emergency'Zack LoveEast Palestine, OH
A train derailed in northeast Ohio, sparking a huge fire.Sherif SaadEast Palestine, OH
Related
Drone video: Fiery explosion over NE Ohio train derailment
Drone FOX video shows a fiery explosion during the controlled release of hazardous chemicals from derailed train cars in East Palestine Monday evening.
Heavy smoke rises over area where crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed...
Derailed Train In Northeast Ohio Threatens 'Catastrophic' Explosion
Residents have been ordered to evacuate.
WKBN
Resources for East Palestine residents affected by train derailment fire
Saturday, Norfolk Southern Railway opened an assistance center and are taking information from residents impacted by the disaster.
PennLive.com
‘You are risking death,’ Shapiro warns Pa. residents near derailed train who refuse to evacuate
What’s happening: Emergency responders plan a controlled release of the vinyl chloride contents in five rail cars that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border at 3:30 p.m. today, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced on Monday at a news conference from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Susquehanna Township.
Train derailment in eastern Ohio causes huge fire; residents evacuated
A train that derailed in eastern Ohio and caught fire on Friday caused local officials to order evacuations, authorities said.
Norfolk Southern releases list of chemicals on derailed train
Sunday night, the fire in East Palestine still burning as community members figure out what the new week will bring.
Woman killed while crossing road from store in Butler Township
An 84-year-old woman was killed while attempting to cross a road Saturday in Butler County.
27 First News
East Palestine train derailment fire was visible on Pittsburgh radar
Friday night, a Norfolk Southern train consisting of about 50 railcars derailed in East Palestine, Ohio around 9 p.m. resulting in a massive fire. The fire was large enough to be detected by the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania radar for several hours Friday night. The video loop below shows that the fire first shows up around 9:20 p.m. last night.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
WKBN
Closed roads blocked traffic in Youngtown Sunday night
Youngstown Police Department has 680 South blocked off at Market Street as a result of a traffic accident late Sunday night.
Watch: East Palestine national officials speak on derailment fire
A press conference is set to take place Saturday in regard to the East Palestine train derailment.
WKBN
EPA monitors water conditions after East Palestine derailment
Another major concern after the East Palestine train derailment is hazardous materials entering water sources.
WKBN
Dog causes house fire, homeowner taken to hospital
A home in Grove City caught fire early Sunday morning just after 1:30 a.m.
WKBN
State of Emergency declared by mayor after train derailment leads to fire, explosion
Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire caused by a train derailment in East Palestine.
butlerradio.com
Woman Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died over the weekend whenever a vehicle hit a woman on a major roadway. The accident happened Saturday just before 5 p.m. on Evans City Road in Butler Township near the Dollar General. When crews got on scene they found an elderly woman who had been hit by...
WFMJ.com
Vinyl chloride spills from derailed train, flames and smoke continue to billow
East Palestine officials confirmed vinyl chloride as the chemical the derailed train was carrying. The Environmental Protection Agency placed air monitors throughout the town. Though the chemical is a carcinogen, the EPA reports zero readings of a health risk in the air, according to city officials. The CDC identifies the...
WKBN
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
WFMJ.com
Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway
State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored
The governor of Ohio and Columbiana County officials have issued an urgent evacuation warning to anyone living within a mile of the train derailment site due to the possibility of an explosion.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0