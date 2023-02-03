ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South El Monte, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Hot Girl Walk LA: Creating a Safe Space and Connections for Women

Grab your comfiest sneakers, a water bottle, your sunglasses and get ready to make some new friends at the next Hot Girl Walk LA event. In early 2022, Brianna Sanchez, a San Diego native and now East Hollywood resident, started taking walks on her own for her mental health. But...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lansing Daily

California Police Discover Underground Gang Hideout With Shooting Range, Several Thousand Rounds of Ammo

Police in Southern California have released images of a covert underground “hiding area” they say was discovered beneath a house linked to a gang member. According to the Fontana Police Department in San Bernardino County, the secretive area also contained a section that was being used as a shooting range. It was uncovered by experts from … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
FONTANA, CA
LATACO

Headlines: After Burglary, Taqueria El Sabrosito in Bellflower Bounces Back with a Viral ‘Super Wet Burrito’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bellflower: Following a string of burglaries on small businesses in Long Beach and surrounding communities, a food influencer @GrubWithGreg,...
BELLFLOWER, CA
KGUN 9

Janitor, 72, gets locked in holding cell over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) — A terrifying ordeal for a 72-year-old janitor in Orange County after she spent a weekend accidentally locked inside of a jail cell. "I prayed to God that He would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit," Libia Vargas De Dinas shared.
2urbangirls.com

Metro train crashes into vehicle leaving one critically injured

LOS ANGELES. – One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood receives grant funds for homeless coordinator program

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will accept grant funds to pay for homeless coordinator services during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting. The City was awarded $125,000 from the South Bay Cities Council of Governments from Measure H funds that voters approved in Nov. 2017. Measure H expires in 2026.
INGLEWOOD, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after train crashes into car in Highland Park

One person has been hospitalized after a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash occurred at around 5 p.m. in the 200 block of N. Avenue 59. Firefighters said that there were no other victims in the car or on the train. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and said to be in critical condition. There was no information available on the victim's identity. As they investigated the incident, crews temporarily closed the tracks. .
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
cruisefever.net

Best Cruises from Los Angeles, California in 2023

Looking to take a cruise out of Los Angeles but you’re not sure where you want to go yet?. Los Angeles World Cruise Center in San Pedro offers cruises to destinations all over the world. We looked at all the cruises sailing out of LA and Long Beach in 2023 and broke down what we thought were the best cruises from Los Angeles in 6 categories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA

