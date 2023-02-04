Read full article on original website
Bitcoin reached $164,000 USD on the Mexican exchange, Bitso
For a few minutes, the Bitso cryptocurrency exchange had a sharp rise in the BTC/USD pair reaching $164,903 USD for 1 BTC, which led to the excitement and fear of many users in a short time.
Here's How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth If BTC Returns To All-Time Highs
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has called for more companies to add Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Bitcoin hit all-time highs in November 2021 and could have upside for investors if another bull run happens. Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the most valuable in the world with a market capitalization...
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
If You Had $1000 Right Now, Would You Buy Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now,...
Here's How Much A $1,000 Investment In Tesla Stock Will Be Worth In 2030 If Ron Baron's Price Target Hits
One of the most outspoken Tesla Inc TSLA bulls and investors laid out a price target for shares of the electric vehicle leader at the start of November. Here’s what went into the price target and how much the stock could be worth in eight years if his goal is reached.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Alert to Shiba Inu Holders, Says SHIB Hype To Gain Momentum in Coming Weeks
A popular crypto strategist who correctly called the end of Bitcoin’s (BTC) bull market in 2021 believes that top meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) may be gearing up for bullish price action in the coming weeks. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi tells his 673,400 Twitter followers that SHIB looks strong after...
dailyhodl.com
Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Betting on Bitcoin, Ethereum and One Altcoin That’s Causing ‘Excitement’
The chief investment officer (CIO) of Bitwise Investments, Matt Hougan, is naming his top three crypto assets. Hougan says in a new Stansberry Research interview that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are the “two big horses” that investors should have in their crypto portfolio. “I’ll talk about three...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Rips to Fresh All-Time High Amid New Protocol Upgrade Proposal
A red-hot Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution printed a fresh all-time high on Thursday after a new protocol upgrade proposal. Optimism (OP) reached a peak of $3.10 on Thursday, the token’s new all-time high (ATH). OP has since retraced to $2.81 at time of writing, but the 81st-ranked crypto asset...
NEWSBTC
The Best Online Brokers Recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)
It’s that time of the year when analysts, brokers, and experienced traders will recommend the best crypto asset to invest in. Seasoned investors always use this to get past the curve and make profitable decisions. Many coins are making waves, but Snowfall Protocol (SNW), EOS (EOS), and Ethereum (ETH)...
Motley Fool
Why Ethereum, Avalanche, and Cardano Surged Higher This Week
This week's Federal Reserve meeting paved the way for impressive gains in the crypto sector. These tokens also provided their own catalysts this week. The outlook remains uncertain, but it's clear the market is taking a much more bullish stance on these high-growth assets right now. You’re reading a free...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…
At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level
Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization fell 0.72% to $1.06 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,624, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price to $0.090.
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal
Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
zycrypto.com
1 BTC to $1 Million: Cathie Wood Doubles Down On Decade-long Bitcoin Price Prediction
Fresh off the t-zone of a tempestuous 2022, Bitcoin is slowly picking up the pace to touch the halfway mark on its all-time high. A reclaim in 2023 would mark the most remarkable comeback, especially among underwater holders except one — Cathie Wood. The self-styled founder, CEO and Chief...
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Ethereum Activity Has Picked Up, With Shanghai Upgrade the Next Big Catalyst
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Ethereum has witnessed much healthier on-chain activity recently, with improved interest innon-fungible-tokens (NFT) led by the launch of a mini-game by Yuga Labs, Bernstein said in a research report Monday. Daily fees on the...
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Rival Explodes 134% in Just One Week As Bitcoin Leads Crypto Market Resurgence
A lesser-known dog-themed memecoin has erupted over the last week as Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market continue to show signs of recovery. The altcoin Baby Doge (BABYDOGE) soared from a seven-day low of $0.000000001468 to a high of $0.000000003443 – representing a massive 134% increase. The memecoin...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin, Solana And Another Ethereum-Rival To See Price Surges
It’s been revealed that there are high expectations for the prices of some important digital assets. Check out the latest reports about all this below. There is a popular crypto strategist who says Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH) rivals, Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM), have more room to grow.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Sold 2x More BTC Than Minted in January
Bitcoin had a superb begin to the yr 2023 gaining greater than 40% within the first month of the yr. This additionally proved to be the second-largest acquire within the month of January in a decade after 2023. Because the BTC value soared all the way in which to $23,000...
Motley Fool
1 Reason Ethereum Could Lead the Next Bull Market
The Merge was one of the most important events in cryptocurrency history, but it was only part of Ethereum’s upgrade. The London hard fork laid the foundation for the Merge to take full effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
A small software company's stock is up 200% on news of AI integration as companies big and small cash in on the craze stoked by ChatGPT
Versus Systems shares sharply jumped Wednesday on the announcement of a deal involving AI. Versus Systems joins a list of stocks whose shares have seen a boost from interest in AI technology. Stock in Versus climbed more than 400% before trimming the intraday gain to 200%. Shares of software maker...
