Motley Fool

Why Ethereum, Avalanche, and Cardano Surged Higher This Week

This week's Federal Reserve meeting paved the way for impressive gains in the crypto sector. These tokens also provided their own catalysts this week. The outlook remains uncertain, but it's clear the market is taking a much more bullish stance on these high-growth assets right now. You’re reading a free...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu [SHIB] bull run is here? Thanks to the hype surrounding…

At press time, SHIB’s price increased by more than 25% in the last seven days. Metrics and market indicators supported the possibility of a further uptrend. Shiba Inu [SHIB] recently outperformed all the other cryptos on the top 20 list with its price action. According to CoinMarketCap, SHIB registered...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Bouncing To $28K If It Breaks This Level

Major coins traded flat on Monday evening, as the market capitalization fell 0.72% to $1.06 trillion, recorded at 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value, Bitcoin BTC/USD, dipped below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was changing hands at $1,624, down 0.69% in the last 24 hours. Dogecoin DOGE/USD was down 2.66% in the last 24 hours, pushing its price to $0.090.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin And Ethereum Forecast For 2023 Revealed By Raoul Pal

Raoul Pal is revealing a new forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Check out the latest reports about all this below. Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal recently explained the fact that he believes that 2023 is going to be a positive year for crypto. In a new interview on the Overpriced...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin, Solana And Another Ethereum-Rival To See Price Surges

It’s been revealed that there are high expectations for the prices of some important digital assets. Check out the latest reports about all this below. There is a popular crypto strategist who says Bitcoin (BTC) and two Ethereum (ETH) rivals, Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM), have more room to grow.
Motley Fool

1 Reason Ethereum Could Lead the Next Bull Market

The Merge was one of the most important events in cryptocurrency history, but it was only part of Ethereum’s upgrade. The London hard fork laid the foundation for the Merge to take full effect. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

