Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
Non-union group says pay, working conditions impacting teacher shortage
DES MOINES — The non-union association for teachers is joining other groups that represent educators to warn of a teacher shortage in Iowa. Nathan Arnold is director of legal services for Professional Educators of Iowa, a group formed in 1981 as an alternative to the state teachers union. “It’s a challenging time for staffing issues,” he said last week. “Where schools used to have a slew of applications and could choose the best from that slew, now schools just have to take whoever will apply, which certainly isn’t in the best interests of students.”
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
Dairy among Iowa rural projects receiving federal funding
There are half as many American dairy farms today as there were 20 years ago and the ones that survive are trying something new.
Local non-profit announces plans to open innovation center in Northwest Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An economic development group is looking to increase entrepreneurial activity in Northwest Iowa. The group called Iowa's West Coast Initiative is a local non-profit that connects small businesses with resources to help them grow. They held a "First Friday Coffee" and invited the Director of Iowa' Economic Development Authority, Debi Durham, to speak. They also announced plans to open an Innovation Center on Douglas Street that would house professional ressources, places to meet and a food court for the community.
More Than A Dozen KHS, CHS Large Group Speech Entries Earn “I” Ratings At State Contest
Local students competed this past weekend in LeMars at the Iowa High School Speech Association (IHSSA) large group state contest, and more than a dozen entries earned top marks. Kuemper Catholic had six teams qualify for state, and five received a one, or excellent, rating, including in group mime, ensemble acting, solo mime, and group improvisation. Carroll High School sent 11 teams to state, and eight of them collected an excellent rating, including in ensemble, musical theatre, group improvisation, and short film. Groups receiving a one rating are eligible for All-State nominations, which are expected to be announced later today (Monday). A list of the participating KHS and CHS groups and their scores can be found below. Individual speech competitions begin on Feb. 25 at Kuemper High School in Carroll.
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
Reynolds Wants Action on Questionable Textbooks
Governor Kim Reynolds says if a book is banned in one school district, state law should require that all Iowa schools get a parent’s permission before letting a student see it. Reynolds spoke last Thursday night at a town hall event organized by Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents’ rights group.
Hendrickson: Placing Iowa’s income tax on the road to elimination
The last few years have been historic for state-based tax reform. The Tax Foundation reports that 43 states passed some form of tax reform in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Iowa led the way with passing the most comprehensive tax reform measure in the nation. Iowa led the way in what has been referred to as the state “flat tax revolution.” Governor Kim Reynolds and the legislature passed a comprehensive tax reform measure that will phase out the current progressive nine-bracket income tax system and replace it with a flat 3.9 percent rate by 2026. Under the law, the flat rate phases in as follows:
Should Iowa Schools Get Rid of Snow Days?
Last year, New York City's Education Department officials announced that they would be getting rid of snow days. Students now have to attend virtual learning sessions in the case of bad weather making going into school difficult. Major bummer for New Yorkers... The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way that students...
Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors
(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022
Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
‘Very detrimental to our state’: Educators discuss school vouchers, public funding
In the wake of the recently passed Students First Act, educators express uncertainty and frustration over the future of public education. As previously reported by the Daily, the program will enable families to apply for an educational savings account, which will allow them to use public funds toward the tuition of a private institution.
Words And Phrases You Only Understand If You Are From Iowa
I was born in Iowa and I didn't even know all of these. The folks at Only In Your State put together a list having to do with the state where I was born. When I was a kid I lived on a farm in northeastern Iowa. But I still didn't understand every word and phrase in this list of the “10 Words You'll Only Understand If You Are From Iowa.”
Mr. Soundoff Says: Social media lesson in Orange Krush fiasco
Mr. Soundoff Says- The Orange Krush Illinois student section caused a stir this week when they blasted Iowa for canceling its ticket order. The organization failed to mention it misrepresented itself by saying it was the Boys and Girls club. Iowa called them out on it, Orange Krush apologized. John Sears this was a perfect […]
Eastern Iowa Restaurant Wants You To Shred Your Ex For Free Wings
You have a picture of your ex in your house, apartment, or on your phone that needs to no longer exist and Hooters has the perfect way to get rid of it while being rewarded at the same time. Once again, on Valentine’s Day, Hooters invites all guests who came...
Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?
Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
Warmer winter temps will define this February
IARN — The soils are still completely frozen, so not much has changed when it comes to drought conditions. Since we started this winter with such heavy drought conditions, we’re counting on building and maintaining a snowpack that can give us a head start on our moisture deficits come spring. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan provided an update on the latest U.S. Drought Monitor for the state of Iowa.
Hey Iowans, Would You Try This New Busch Light Flavor?
Iowans already knew this but back in November of 2022, it was confirmed by Whiskey Riff that Iowa was the number 1 Busch Light drinking state in America. Millions of gallons of Busch Light are shipped to Iowa every year. It's closer to 16 million to be exact. If Busch...
Iowa veteran invited as guest to State of the Union
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hours before his flight to Washington, D.C. for the 2023 State of the Union, Trent Dirks said, “This is probably the biggest moment of my life.”. Dirks will be a guest of Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA2) at Tuesday’s address. Dirks works for Retrieving Freedom...
