The MVP chase in the National Basketball Association gets a lot of discussion, even at a point in the season where roughly 40% of games still need to be played. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MVP in 2019 and 2020, remains an ever-viable candidate for the prize, though it seems Denver's Nikola Jokić, who won the past two MVP honors, probably stands as the frontrunner for a third straight, with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the mix.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO