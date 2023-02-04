Read full article on original website
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers Reportedly Discussed Russell Westbrook Trade With 2 Teams
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly engaged in trade discussions involving Russell Westbrook with two teams ahead of next week's trade deadline. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers have talked to both the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz about making a deal for the future ...
Sacramento Kings reportedly targeting two players before Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings currently sit third in the Western Conference, ascending the NBA standings and in a position to end
Russell Westbrook Is The 1st Player In NBA History To Do This
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been putting up big numbers off the bench.
Terry Rozier Could Be A Part Of The Russell Westbrook Trade
This development makes it LA's third attempt to acquire the guard since the offseason.
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Toronto Raptors: Who is in, out for Memphis?
The last two weeks have been some of the most trying times this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis (32-20) has lost seven of eight games and, even though it remains the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, a slim margin has turned into a four-game deficit behind the first-place Denver Nuggets.
Where does Giannis Antetokounmpo rank in the chase for NBA MVP? And can the Bucks star catch Denver's Nikola Jokić, the favorite to win the award?
The MVP chase in the National Basketball Association gets a lot of discussion, even at a point in the season where roughly 40% of games still need to be played. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the MVP in 2019 and 2020, remains an ever-viable candidate for the prize, though it seems Denver's Nikola Jokić, who won the past two MVP honors, probably stands as the frontrunner for a third straight, with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid in the mix.
Klay Thompson's Status For Mavs-Warriors Game
Klay Thompson is on the injury report for Saturday's game.
NBA approves Mat Ishbia as new owner of Phoenix Suns
The NBA announced Monday night its Board of Governors approved the sale of the Phoenix Suns to billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia and his ownership group. The deal is expected to close later this week, the statement said. ...
Mat Ishbia officially Phoenix Suns owner days before NBA trade deadline
Billionaire Mat Ishbia is now officially running the ship with the Phoenix Suns. According to multiple media reports, the NBA
NBA schedules Wizards-Pistons makeup for March 7
The NBA announced Monday that the Washington Wizards-Detroit Pistons makeup date will be March 7, a move that also necessitated
MLive.com
NBA announces new date for postponed Pistons-Wizards game
The NBA announced on Monday that the postponed Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards game that was scheduled for Feb. 1 at Little Caesars Arena will now take place on Mar. 7. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Pistons traveled to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Jan. 30, losing...
CBS Sports
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Bragging rights belong to Milwaukee for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
Detroit Pistons lose to Boston Celtics, 111-99: Game thread replay
Detroit Pistons (14-40) vs. Boston Celtics (37-16) When: 7 p.m. Monday. Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
