NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA announces significant discipline for Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers

Austin Rivers 'embarrassed' after Magic-Timberwolves brawl; 5 ejected

NBA world reacts to Mo Bamba, Austin Rivers suspensions

Minnesota's Austin Rivers suspended for three games

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended for three games for his role in the altercation in Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. The league is suspending Rivers for three games, Mo Bamba for four games, and Jalen Suggs for one game after Friday's brawl, which saw each player receive a technical and an ejection. Rivers will be unavailable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
