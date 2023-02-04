Read full article on original website
Massive store chain opens new Florida locationKristen WaltersSarasota, FL
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSarasota, FL
Florida Team forms Human Chain to Save Wayward DolphinjoemoodyClearwater, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
President Biden To Visit Florida on February 9 To Talk About Healthcare Costs – Is He Welcome in the Sunshine State?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Pitcher Max Fried loses to Braves in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Max Fried lost to the Atlanta Braves in salary arbitration on Saturday, and will make $13.5 million in the upcoming season instead of his $15 million request. Mark Burstein, Fredric Horowitz and Jeanne Vonhof issued their decision a day after hearing arguments. Despite the defeat, Fried matched the $13.5 million Gerrit Cole won in 2019 as the highest decided by an arbitration panel. Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year in arbitration instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal.
Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal
The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
Giants Sign Sean Newcomb To Minor League Deal
The Giants announced their invitees to Major League Spring Training on Monday, revealing within that they’ve inked left-hander Sean Newcomb to a minor league pact. It’ll be the third organization in the past calendar year for Newcomb, a former top prospect who was the centerpiece of the Braves’ return for Andrelton Simmons back in Nov. 2015. Newcomb spent the 2016-22 seasons in the Braves organization, getting several looks at the MLB level but never replicating the promise he showed early in his career, when he logged a 3.87 ERA through his first 332 1/3 big league innings (2017-19). Command was an issue even then, and the Braves moved Newcomb to the bullpen in 2019, but it was nonetheless a promising start to Newcomb’s time in the Majors.
WCVB
Red Sox use helicopter to install LED lights at Fenway Park
BOSTON — NewsCenter 5 has learned a helicopter was used to install new LED lights at Fenway Park afterBoston residents spotted the aircraft flying above the ballpark Sunday morning. A spokesperson for the Boston Red Sox told NewsCenter 5 that the helicopter was part of the one-day project to...
Red Sox Reportedly May Still Add Infielder; Could Reunion With All-Star Be On Way?
Boston certainly sounds like its still busy ahead of spring training
Rangers Spring Training Preview: Ezequiel Duran
Ezequiel Duran is a highly-touted infielder who will have to make the Rangers' 26-man roster as an outfielder or super-utility player.
MLB
What to know about Brewers Spring Training
MILWAUKEE -- After housing a handful of Phoenix-area locals and rehabbing players all winter, American Family Fields of Phoenix is about to get much more crowded. The Brewers open Spring Training next week, marking the start of their bid to begin a new streak of postseason appearances after missing the cut in 2022 for the first time in five years. Among the topics we’ll cover are GM Matt Arnold’s first camp at the helm, manager Craig Counsell heading into a contract year, how organizational newcomers like Jesse Winker will fit and what impact will come from a crop of high-ceiling rookies led by Garrett Mitchell.
Elias welcomes expectations fueled by Orioles' potential
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles general manager Mike Elias is happy to accept some of the blame if expectations are a little harder to manage this season."I believe our rebuild is behind us and we've got an incredible chance now to be a very, very competitive team for years," Elias said. "I think that the front office and the manager, when we talk to the media, we feed those expectations."The Orioles went 83-79 last year, a 31-win improvement that nearly landed Baltimore in the playoffs. Even after a relatively quiet offseason, there's still a lot to like in 2023. The Orioles...
When Cubs pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in Arizona. Here are the dates for when Cubs pitchers and catchers arrive, followed by the date for position players. When do...
MLB spring training 2023: Dates, schedule, locations and everything to know
MLB spring training 2023 means Opening Day is right around the corner. As all 30 MLB teams prepare for the
