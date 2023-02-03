Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Survival Following Septal Reduction in Older Patients
The following is a summary of “Survival After Septal Reduction in Patients >65 Years Old With Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy,” published in the January 2023 issue of Cardiology by Mentias, et al. The diagnosis of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) in older people is rising. The long-term effects of septal...
Yes, masks reduce the risk of spreading COVID, despite a review saying they don't
The question of whether and to what extent face masks work to prevent respiratory infections such as COVID and influenza has split the scientific community for decades. Although there is strong evidence face masks significantly reduce transmission of such infections both in health-care settings and in the community, some experts do not agree. An updated Cochrane Review published last week is the latest to suggest face masks don’t work in the community. However there are problems with the review’s methodology and its underpinning assumptions about transmission. The Cochrane Review combined randomised controlled trials (RCTs) using meta-analysis. RCTs test an intervention...
Vitamin D pills could save 100 million Americans and Brits from diabetes, according to a research
According to the findings of one study, taking a vitamin D pill daily may help stave off diabetes. Researchers from Tufts University conducted a meta-analysis of 17 studies and discovered that pre-diabetics had a 15 percent lower chance of acquiring the potentially debilitating condition if they took steps to lower their blood sugar levels.
EatingWell
Does Dehydration Cause High Blood Pressure?
Signs of nutrient deficiencies usually take weeks or months to appear, but this isn't the case for water. Dehydration symptoms like a dry mouth, increased thirst, headache and decreased urination can come on within a few hours if you're not keeping tabs on your daily water and fluid intake. But mild dehydration is easily remedied with water or a water-electrolyte beverage.
MedicalXpress
Musically active people have a slightly higher genetic risk for certain mental illnesses, study finds
Intuitively, people commonly believe that making music is good for their mental health. Music therapies also rely on a positive influence of music on mental health problems. However, compared to musically inactive people, musicians more often seem to suffer from depression and anxiety disorders. How can this be explained?. An...
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
physiciansweekly.com
Ongoing experience with patient-specific computer simulation of transcatheter aortic valve replacement in bicuspid aortic valve.
Contributor: Cameron Dowling,Robert Gooley,Liam McCormick,Rahul P Sharma,Alan C Yeung,William F Fearon,James Dargan,Faisal Khan,Sami Firoozi,Stephen J Brecker. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is increasingly being used to treat younger, lower-risk patients with bicuspid aortic valve (BAV). Patient-specific computer simulation may identify patients at risk for developing paravalvular regurgitation (PVR) and major conduction disturbance. Only limited prospective experience of this technology exist. We wished to describe our ongoing experience with patient-specific computer simulation.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals three or four doses of mRNA vaccines remain effective in preventing omicron infection
An international research team has provided one of the first real-world estimates of vaccine effectiveness against omicron infections, irrespective of symptoms or severity. From a serological survey of 5,310 blood donors and other volunteers, the researchers estimated that three doses of the Comirnaty or CoronaVac vaccines were, respectively, 48% or 30% effective in preventing omicron infection shortly after vaccination, further improving shortly after a fourth dose.
physiciansweekly.com
Heart Failure Modifies Diagnostic Yield for PE in Patients Undergoing CTPA
The following is a summary of “Heart failure alters diagnostic yield for pulmonary embolism in patients undergoing computed tomography pulmonary angiogram,” published in the February 2023 issue of Emergency Medicine by Kewcharoen, et al. The impact of a history of heart failure (HF) on the effectiveness of the...
physiciansweekly.com
Postoperative D-dimer levels predict venous thromboembolisms detected with contrast-enhanced computerized tomography in patients undergoing anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction.
Contributor: Yusuke Hashimoto,Eriko Komiya,Kazuya Nishino,Yohei Nishida,Atsushi Masuda,Hiroaki Nakamura. In the literature, factors associated with postoperative venous thromboembolisms (VTEs) after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) are limited. This study aimed to investigate the incidence of venous thromboembolisms (VTEs) after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR) and to identify risk and predictive factors for VTEs.
physiciansweekly.com
Intestinal epithelium-specific Fut2 deficiency promotes colorectal cancer through down-regulating fucosylation of MCAM.
Contributor: Weijun Wang,Xuelian Tang,Caihan Duan,Shuxin Tian,Chaoqun Han,Wei Qian,Xin Jiang,Xiaohua Hou,Rong Lin. Our previous study showed that fucosyltransferase 2 (Fut2) deficiency is closely related to colitis. Colitis increases the risk for the development of colorectal cancer (CRC). This study aimed to investigate the effect and underlying mechanism of action of Fut2 in CRC.
physiciansweekly.com
μ-opioid receptor agonist facilitates circulating tumor cell formation in bladder cancer via the MOR/AKT/Slug pathway: a comprehensive study including randomized controlled trial.
Contributor: Xiaoqiang Wang,Song Zhang,Di Jin,Jiamei Luo,Yumiao Shi,Yiqi Zhang,Lingling Wu,Yanling Song,Diansan Su,Zhiying Pan,Haige Chen,Ming Cao,Chaoyong Yang,Weifeng Yu,Jie Tian. μ-opioid receptor agonists (MORAs) are indispensable for analgesia in bladder cancer (BC) patients, both during surgery and for chronic pain treatment. Whether MORAs affect BC progression and metastasis remains largely unknown. This study...
physiciansweekly.com
Crosstalk between miR-146a and pro-inflammatory cytokines in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.
Contributor: Basima A El-Akhras,Roba M Talaat,Samir A El-Masry,Iman H Bassyouni,Ibrahim H El-Sayed,Yasser Bm Ali. microRNA-146a (miR-146a) plays an essential role in immune anomalies and organ injury of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) by regulating the disease’s inflammation and complications. Here, we analyzed the expression of miR-146a in SLE and a panel of pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-1, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, and TNF-α). Association between all measured parameters and the disease’s clinical manifestation and response to treatment was monitored. Our study populations were 113 SLE patients and 104 healthy volunteers. miR-146a expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) was measured by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR). The content of the plasma cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, IL-8, IL-17, and TNF-α) was detected by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Compared with healthy controls, miR-146a expression was significantly increased ( < 0.05) in lupus patients. The analysis of the receiver operator characteristic curve (ROC) of miR-146a showed 91% sensitivity and 70% specificity. IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-17 cytokines were significantly increased ( < 0.001), while IL-8 and TNF-α were significantly decreased ( < 0.001) in SLE patients against controls. The expression of miR-146a and TNF-α was upregulated considerably in SLE patients with severe disease activity. miR-146a expression was positively correlated with IL-6. Our results pointed to the elevation of miR-146a as a trade marker of SLE patients. Reduction of IL-8 and TNF-α in combination with an elevation of IL-1β, IL-6, and IL-17 might refer to miR-146a's dual effect in controlling inflammation in lupus. Although we shed some light on the role of miR-146a in SLE, further study is recommended to improve our results.
physiciansweekly.com
Investigating self-reported efficacy of lifestyle medicine approaches to tackle erectile dysfunction: a cross-sectional eSurvey based study.
Contributor: Austen El-Osta,Gabriele Kerr,Aos Alaa,Marie Line El Asmar,Manisha Karki,Iman Webber,Eva Riboli Sasco,Giordano Blume,Wolf-D Beecken,David Mummery. Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the most common sexual dysfunction in men. Some types of ED are amenable to treatment using lifestyle medicine approaches with or without pharmacotherapy. Investigate self-reported efficacy of lifestyle medicine approaches to...
physiciansweekly.com
Downregulation of miR-125a-5p Promotes Endothelial Progenitor Cell Migration and Angiogenesis and Alleviates Deep Vein Thrombosis in Mice Via Upregulation of MCL-1.
Contributor: Jingfan Yu,Yiqi Jin,Chen Xu,Changwen Fang,Zhixuan Zhang,Lei Chen,Guoxiong Xu. Endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs) contribute to recanalization of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). MicroRNAs (miRNAs) play regulatory roles in functions of EPCs, which is becoming a promising therapeutic choice for thrombus resolution. The main purpose of this study was to explore the effect of miR-125a-5p on EPC functions in deep vein thrombosis (DVT). EPCs were isolated from the peripheral blood of patients with DVT. In DVT mouse models, DVT was induced by stenosis of the inferior vena cava (IVC). The levels of miR-125a-5p and myeloid cell leukemia sequence 1 (MCL-1) in EPCs and thrombi of DVT mice were detected by RT-qPCR. EPC migration, angiogenesis, and apoptosis were estimated by Transwell assay, tube formation assay, and flow cytometry analysis. Luciferase reporter assay was utilized for detecting the binding of miR-125a-5p and MCL-1. The phosphorylation of PI3K and AKT was estimated by western blot. DVT formation in vivo was observed through hematoxylin-eosin (H&E) staining. The expression of thrombus resolution marker, CD34 molecule (CD34), in the thrombi was measured by immunofluorescence staining. MiR-125a-5p upregulation repressed EPC migration and angiogenesis and facilitated apoptosis. MiR-125a-5p downregulation showed the opposite effect. MCL-1 was targeted and negatively regulated by miR-125a-5p. Additionally, miR-125a-5p inhibited the PI3K/AKT pathway in EPCs. Inhibition of MCL-1 or PI3K/AKT pathway reversed the effect of miR-125a-5p knockdown on EPC functions. The in vivo experiments revealed that miR-125a-5p downregulation repressed thrombus formation and promoted the homing capability of EPCs to the thrombosis site, thereby alleviating DVT mice. Downregulation of miR-125a-5p promotes EPC migration and angiogenesis by upregulating MCL-1, thereby enhancing EPC homing to thrombi and facilitating thrombus resolution.
physiciansweekly.com
Identification of novel biomarkers for abdominal aortic aneurysm promoted by obstructive sleep apnea.
Contributor: Jing Zhang,Jian-Zhong Jiang,Jun Xu,Chen-Yu Xu,Shan Mao,Ying Shi,Wei Gu,Chun-Fang Zou,Yue-Ming Zhao,Liang Ye. We sought to find new biomarkers for abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) caused by chronic intermittent hypoxia (CIH). The AAA mice model was created using Ang II. The mice were divided into normoxic and CIH groups. The structure of...
physiciansweekly.com
A case report and literature review of Carney complex with atrial adenomyxoma.
Contributor: Jing Xu,Meng Ye,Po Li,Shujing Xu,Miao Zhang,Lixin Shi,Juan He. Carney complex (CNC) is a rare multiple endocrine neoplasia syndrome characterized by mucocutaneous lentigines/ blue nevi, cardiac myxoma and endocrine overactivity. Here, we report a CNC case with PRKAR1A gene mutation characterized by left atrial adenomyxoma to explore the diagnosis and treatment of CNC.
physiciansweekly.com
Association between iron deficiency anemia and chronic daily headache: A case-control study.
Contributor: Rohit Kumar Singh,Rajeev Mohan Kaushik,Deepak Goel,Reshma Kaushik. We aimed to determine the association between iron deficiency anemia and chronic daily headache. This case-control study was conducted in a tertiary care center in Dehradun, India. One hundred patients with chronic daily headache were randomly selected for the study with an...
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Depressive and Subclinical Anxiety Symptoms in Neuroimaging Mechanisms
The following is the summary of “Somatic symptoms mediate the association between subclinical anxiety and depressive symptoms and its neuroimaging mechanisms” published in the December 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Kong, et al. Low-level anxiety, depression, and physical problems all appear to be linked. However, whether or not...
verywellhealth.com
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
Comments / 0