Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Comeback

Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement

Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31

Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews

It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock. For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl.  Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida defensive back prospect planning LSU visit

Defensive back recruiting has been a strength so far, and LSU is hoping to add another to the 2024 class in Naples (Fla.) safety prospect Kensley Faustin. A three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 368 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, Faustin has had a busy month of January. He’s taken trips to Florida, Miami and Texas A&M, and he has a long list of additional schools he’d like to check out.
BATON ROUGE, LA

