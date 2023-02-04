Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement
Last week, legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL last week, prompting all sorts of tributes from several people all across the league with some sharing stories about his life on and off the field. It’s also led to some speculation as to why exactly Brady is retiring, and Brady’s father has the answer. In an Read more... The post Tom Brady revealed real reason for retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com
Denver Broncos Super Bowl-Winning RB Dies At 31
Death is never something we like to talk about but recently the NFL lost someone at a very young age. Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning running back Ronnie Hillman has died at the age of only 31. Hillman had been battling a rare form of cancer called renal medullary carcinoma...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Wide Receivers
Influx of new talent includes the prize of the class, Malachi Coleman
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
1 NFL Draft Quarterback Improved Stock During Interviews
It's that time of year when college football players boost or hinder their NFL draft stock. For this case, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly boosted his stock during interviews with NFL teams this past week at the Senior Bowl. Hooker wasn't able to play since he's still ...
Former Georgia, Florida defensive coordinator accepts NFL job
Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has accepted a job to be a defensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints. Grantham recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators from 2018-2021. Grantham was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2010-2013 during the Mark Richt era. Grantham, who played as...
Colorado lands 2024 four-star ATH Ju'Juan Johnson
After making it known that he wants athletes from the South Deion Sanders landed four-star Ju'juan Johnson
Nebraska Football: The Cornhuskers' Most Important Transfer Portal Additions on Offense and Defense for 2023
A complete breakdown of Nebraska's most important transfer portal addition on offense and defense for the 2023 college football season.
Arizona State football impresses with final 2023 transfer portal recruiting team ranking
Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham made the transfer portal a priority after his hire. It paid off in a big way in the 2023 class. Dillingham's 2023 transfer portal haul was recently ranked No. 2 in the nation by Rivals, only behind Colorado. Of ASU's class, Adam Gorney and...
Florida defensive back prospect planning LSU visit
Defensive back recruiting has been a strength so far, and LSU is hoping to add another to the 2024 class in Naples (Fla.) safety prospect Kensley Faustin. A three-star prospect who ranks as the No. 368 player nationally, per the 247Sports Composite, Faustin has had a busy month of January. He’s taken trips to Florida, Miami and Texas A&M, and he has a long list of additional schools he’d like to check out.
