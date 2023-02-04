Read full article on original website
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
Retailers in San Francisco unite to increase efficiencyGeorge van EkerenSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, but only helped one homeless person
SAN FRANCISCO - An audit has found that BART spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a homeless outreach program, which resulted in one confirmed homeless person receiving its services, the Mercury News first reported. Inspector General Harriet Richardson's report examined BART's connection to a two-year, $350,000 program run by...
sfstandard.com
It’s Official: This Group Doesn’t Need a Covid Vaccination in California
California backed away from a requirement that public school children be vaccinated against Covid, the latest mandate to fade away as the virus continues to circulate. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers attempted to add Covid vaccines to the required roster of inoculations for children attending school in person. But the federal emergency declaration will soon end, causing health officials to drop that effort, EdSource first reported on Friday.
sfstandard.com
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing
San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
sfstandard.com
The Confounding Life of the Woman Seeking To Heal San Francisco’s Wounds
It was around midnight on a spring day in 1989 when two carloads of men sprayed bullets into a crowd of young people hanging out in front of the Bayview Opera House, wounding nine and killing two. The shootings in San Francisco’s historically African American neighborhood shocked the city and...
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
sfstandard.com
Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?
It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. Next month, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
KTVU FOX 2
Missing Bay Area diver found dead, remembered as young man who made impact in his community and beyond
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - A 27-year-old Bay Area diver, who was found dead almost a week after he went missing off the Monterey County Coast, was being remembered as a beloved, impactful member of his community who made friends wherever he went and lived life fully. Zachary Nelson, of Newark,...
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over home
A California witness at San Jose reported watching a huge ball of white light followed by two helicopters that moved over their home at 8:50 p.m. on February 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
SFist
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors
Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
sfstandard.com
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar
A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
13 arrested, 30 survivors found in Contra Costa human trafficking bust
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Authorities made 13 arrests and identified more than two dozen survivors of human trafficking following a recent bust in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said.According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, more than two dozen agencies in the county took part in "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild", a weeklong statewide effort to find human trafficking survivors and apprehend their exploiters.From January 23 to January 28, eight separate anti-human trafficking operations took place in Contra Costa County. During the operations, 13 suspected human traffickers were arrested and 30 survivors were identified.The DA's office said the survivors had...
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
Eater
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023
With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
sfstandard.com
Despite Pouring Rain, Big Crowds Celebrated the Year of the Rabbit in Chinatown
Drizzly weather couldn’t stop throngs of people from filling Chinatown’s streets and sidewalks Saturday night, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit at the annual Lunar New Year Parade. From Downtown to Chinatown, thousands of attendees held umbrellas and gathered on both sides of the parade route to watch...
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
