San Francisco, CA

It’s Official: This Group Doesn’t Need a Covid Vaccination in California

California backed away from a requirement that public school children be vaccinated against Covid, the latest mandate to fade away as the virus continues to circulate. In 2021, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers attempted to add Covid vaccines to the required roster of inoculations for children attending school in person. But the federal emergency declaration will soon end, causing health officials to drop that effort, EdSource first reported on Friday.
SF Supervisor Parties at Colombian Hooters, Delays Reparations Hearing

San Francisco’s landmark hearing to discuss reparations for the city’s Black community has been postponed by more than a month because Supervisor Shamann Walton took a nearly weeklong vacation to party in Colombia and is experiencing flight issues getting home. Tuesday’s reparations hearing had been almost two years...
Will San Francisco’s Case for Reparations Light the Fuse for the Nation?

It’s nearly impossible to discuss the case for reparations in San Francisco without first addressing the $5-million elephant in the room. Next month, the Board of Supervisors will review a detailed 60-page report that traces the harm done to the city’s Black community over generations, drawing a direct line from segregation and displacement to disparities we see today in mass incarceration, education and homelessness. The first action item in the reparations plan calls for a lump-sum payout of $5 million to each qualifying Black resident.
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees

As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
Massive Anti-Human Trafficking Bust in East Bay Leads to Arrest of 13 People, Identification of 30 Survivors

Thirteen individuals were arrested in a massive anti-human trafficking operation in Contra Costa County undertaken in late January, the Chronicle reported. The Contra Costa Human Trafficking Task Force, which was founded in 2018, as well as several other East Bay law enforcement agency partners, carried out eight separate busts between January 23 and January 28. Authorities said they identified 30 survivors of human trafficking, all of whom were offered resources and services from specialized advocates.
Gay Man Assaulted and Hospitalized After Leaving This SF Bar

A gay man was assaulted after leaving a popular queer bar in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood late Saturday night, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries. In an Instagram post displaying considerable bruising to his face, Barry Miles stated that he was jumped after leaving Folsom Street’s Powerhouse on Feb. 4 by two men, who also stole his wallet. His face struck the sidewalk, knocking out a tooth and fracturing his neck. He was “pretty banged up,” he said.
13 arrested, 30 survivors found in Contra Costa human trafficking bust

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Authorities made 13 arrests and identified more than two dozen survivors of human trafficking following a recent bust in Contra Costa County, prosecutors said.According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, more than two dozen agencies in the county took part in "Operation Reclaim and Rebuild", a weeklong statewide effort to find human trafficking survivors and apprehend their exploiters.From January 23 to January 28, eight separate anti-human trafficking operations took place in Contra Costa County. During the operations, 13 suspected human traffickers were arrested and 30 survivors were identified.The DA's office said the survivors had...
23 Most-Anticipated Bay Area Restaurant Openings of 2023

With one month already under our belts — shocking, we know — it’s obvious 2023 intends to bring even more excellent food and drink to the Bay Area. This year has already seen the opening of a Jamaican food destination at the Ferry Building, a long-awaited home for a beloved dumpling pop-up, and a rooftop bar channeling all the vibrancy of Latin American culture. And there’s plenty more to look forward to. Here are 23 upcoming Bay Area restaurants, bars, and bakeries we can’t wait to try in 2023.
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
