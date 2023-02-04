Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
The FTC Wants to Send You a Refund If You Were a Former AT&T Customer - and Left Due to its Slow Data Speed (Throttling)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) now updated and set aside a website and a deadline for those seeking to get a refund from AT&T. As I reported earlier this month, these customers may have had an unlimited data plan but experienced data throttling (slow speeds) and left in frustration.
CNET
How to Get Peacock Premium Free if You Already Have Comcast or Spectrum
Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
CNET
Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement
Back in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay $60 million for failing to notify millions of customers with unlimited plans that their data speeds were being reduced. On Thursday, the FTC said there's still $7 million left to distribute to customers AT&T hasn't been able to track down yet.
Phone Arena
Latest T-Mobile data breach also impacted (some) Google Fi accounts (to a small degree)
You may not know this if you're not very familiar with the ins and outs of the US wireless industry, but the 2015-launched Google Fi service uses a combination of T-Mobile and US Cellular technology to deliver an ultra-affordable no-contract product for folks who don't want to subscribe (directly) to any of the nation's big three operators.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it
Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
Up to 70,000 Americans can receive payments from a $12.75million Pepsi settlement – see the deadline to file
UP to 70,000 Americans can claim payments from a Pepsi settlement - but there's a deadline to do so. It comes as the drinks giant has settled a lawsuit by those affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. The claimants are current and former Pepsi employees who worked at...
Turn this Gmail security feature on ASAP
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson explains how to use your Gmail to send private encrypted emails to others so you keep your personal information secure and safe from harm.
KTAR.com
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings
I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
ZDNet
How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)
If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
A Google engineer says survivors of the mass layoffs cried in meetings the day around 12,000 of their colleagues were culled
Another engineer told Insider the layoffs meant Google was "just another big company" and the things that made it feel special were "gone."
I made more than $877,000 in revenue last year selling emotional-intelligence card games online. Here's how I built my business.
Jenny Woo's company, Mind Brain Emotion, started in 2018 with a Kickstarter campaign. She now sells seven products on her website and Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade
One UI 5.1 may launch with the Samsung Galaxy S23 range – but that doesn't mean older devices can't get in on the fun
The Windows Club
How to completely delete yourself from the internet
This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Leaked Amazon memo shows it only wants to hire students and new grads for entry-level software roles
Amazon will now only hire students and new grads for entry-level software positions, according to an internal memo shown to Insider.
The White House just said it agrees with Elon Musk’s point about Apple’s ‘secret 30% tax on everything.’ And don’t forget Google.
The U.S. Department of Commerce released a report on Wednesday examining Apple and Google's app store model. On Wednesday, the Biden administration argued that Apple and Google’s app store model, including how it forces developers to give a 30% cut on any in-app purchases, hurts users and developers. This...
Comments / 0