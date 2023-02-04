ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How to Claim Your Part of AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

AT&T is trying to distribute millions of dollars left from a 2019 settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission, according to the government regulator. The wireless carrier agreed to pay $60 million to resolve claims it failed to notify customers their data speeds were being intentionally reduced. According to a...
CNET

How to Get Peacock Premium Free if You Already Have Comcast or Spectrum

Peacock houses tens of thousands of hours of free shows, movies, sports and originals. But a lot of the most popular programming sits behind a paywall for Premium Peacock members. You can't watch same-day streaming movies, Yellowstone, Bel-Air, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Premier League matches, WWE and other titles in full unless you pay.
CNET

Find Out if You're Eligible for Money From AT&T's $60 Million Settlement

Back in 2019, the Federal Trade Commission ordered AT&T to pay $60 million for failing to notify millions of customers with unlimited plans that their data speeds were being reduced. On Thursday, the FTC said there's still $7 million left to distribute to customers AT&T hasn't been able to track down yet.
Phone Arena

Latest T-Mobile data breach also impacted (some) Google Fi accounts (to a small degree)

You may not know this if you're not very familiar with the ins and outs of the US wireless industry, but the 2015-launched Google Fi service uses a combination of T-Mobile and US Cellular technology to deliver an ultra-affordable no-contract product for folks who don't want to subscribe (directly) to any of the nation's big three operators.
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Your TV is spying on you — here’s how you can stop it

Fun fact: The first Compaq Portable computer shipped in 1983 and cost more than $8,400 in today’s dollars. Wow, times have changed. Still, your computer is a significant investment, and you want it to perform well for years. You don’t have to deal with the same issues with your television, but one common question I get is the best method to wipe away fingerprints and dust. Unfortunately, you have to think about tracking on your TV just like on a computer or phone. Keep reading to find out how you welcomed a spy into your living room — and what you...
KTAR.com

Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy