Mikel Arteta ‘forced to drag Zinchenko off pitch after Arsenal loss’ after bizarre coming together with Everton’s Maupay
MIKEL ARTETA was allegedly forced to pull Oleksandr Zinchenko off the pitch after Arsenal's loss at Goodison Park. The Ukrainian had been involved in an altercation with Neal Maupay towards the end of the game, and it has been suggested that the arguments continued after the full-time whistle. Arsenal tempers...
Liverpool remove midfielder from Champions League squad
Liverpool have cut a midfielder from their Champions League squad.
Gerrard lifts Premier League and Mourinho wins Man Utd title if Man City lose points from 2009-18
Many are calling for Man City to be stripped of their titles from that period in light of the charges - and if that extreme punishment ever materialised it would alter the history books significantly.
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal
Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Harry Kane delivers again for Tottenham | Man City's problems mount
Manchester City's issues are mounting up. They have lost three away games in a row for the first time in six years. They are still five points off Arsenal even though the Gunners were beaten at Everton on Saturday. And despite rare public outbursts from Pep Guardiola, they are showing no signs of being kicked into life.
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
Rio Ferdinand reveals his Premier League title favourites after Arsenal’s shock loss to strugglers Everton
RIO FERDINAND believes that Arsenal are still the favourites to win the Premier League despite their loss to Everton. The Gunners suffered a shock defeat to the relegation candidates at Goodison Park after James Tarkowski's winning header. The goal gave new manager Sean Dyche the perfect start to his tenure...
Report: Manchester United Takeover 'Further Down The Track' Than Liverpool's
Both clubs were put up for sale by their owners at the end of last year.
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Kane urged against move, Osimhen BATTLE, Casemiro ban LATEST, takeover updates
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Follow ALL of the latest updates below... With both Arsenal and Man City slipping up in the title race, and United winning against Crystal Palace - Red Devils fans might be thinking they're in the hunt for the Premier League. However, after...
Mikel Arteta fires warning to Arsenal after Everton defeat
Mikel Arteta had a stern message for Arsenal after their defeat to Everton.
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues
LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
BBC
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'
New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Sean Dyche steps back in time with nod to a very different Everton era | Jonathan Wilson
Sean Dyche’s sheer energy galvanises Everton with echoes of club’s history evident during their victory over league leaders Arsenal
Soccer-Kane's record-breaking goal seals Tottenham win over Man City
LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Manchester City's bid to chop Arsenal's Premier League lead to two points was scuppered as Harry Kane's record-breaking goal earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win over the champions on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat
Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen
Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goals record with 267th strike
Harry Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur goals record with his 267th strike for the club. Greaves was prolific for Spurs during the 1960s and remains the record goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals. But with his strike against Manchester City, Kane surpassed the Spurs legend’s tally for the north London club and also brought up 200 Premier League goals in the process.HE'S DONE IT! Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/Ht6udASbtQ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023The England captain is only the third man to reach the double-century barrier for goals since Division...
Bethany England reflects on first month at Tottenham & scoring against Chelsea
Bethany England reflected on her first month at Tottenham and scoring against former club Chelsea
BBC
Harry Kane: Tottenham striker overtakes Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time top scorer
Harry Kane says he has got "plenty of goals to come" after moving ahead of Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer. The England captain scored his 267th goal for Spurs in the 1-0 defeat of Manchester City. Kane, 29, now wants to surpass Alan Shearer's all-time Premier...
