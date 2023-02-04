ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Sean Dyche makes immediate impact as Everton stun leaders Arsenal

Everton leant heavily on their Burnley connection for a first win since October as Sean Dyche’s reign as manager got off to the perfect start with a 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal.The ex-Clarets boss insisted he did not have any “magic dust” to sprinkle on a struggling squad – the only one not to be strengthened by a January signing – but the effect he had was immediate as another former resident of Turf Moor James Tarkowski headed the winner on the hour.It was the centre-back’s first goal since joining from Burnley on a free in the summer...
Tottenham vs Man City TV channel: Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon with both teams sensing the opportunity to capitalise on Saturday’s results.City have the chance to cut the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to two points after Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten by Everton in Sean Dyche’s first game in charge.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face SpursTottenham meanwhile can move a point behind Newcastle in the race for fourth place after Eddie Howe’s team were held by West Ham at St James’ Park.Spurs were beaten 4-2 by Man City in the reverse...
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 20 of Man City’s 21 games, scoring 25 goals. Mohamed...
Soccer-Everton halt Arsenal march, Liverpool slide continues

LIVERPOOL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal suffered a reality check in their pursuit of the Premier League title on Saturday, losing 1-0 at struggling Everton in manager Sean Dyche's first game in charge, while Liverpool imploded in their third consecutive away defeat.
Everton 1-0 Arsenal: Sean Dyche says win is just a 'starting point'

New Everton manager Sean Dyche says beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 in his first game in charge is a "great starting point" but "doesn't solve everything". Watch highlights of Saturday's games on Match of the Day at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer & the BBC Sport app.
Title Race: Manchester City Handed Major Boost As Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat

Manchester City were handed a major boost in the race for the Premier League title after their title rivals Arsenal fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park. The Gunners remain top of the Premier League but their advantage could be decreased to two points, should The Cityzens secure a win against Spurs in their next game.
Report: Chelsea Ready To Rival Manchester United For Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is slowly becoming one of the most highly rated strikers in Europe at the moment, and he could be part of the biggest transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United have well documented interest in Osimhen, but Chelsea are now reportedly ready to rival the Red's for the signature of the Napoli player.
Harry Kane breaks Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham goals record with 267th strike

Harry Kane has broken Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham Hotspur goals record with his 267th strike for the club. Greaves was prolific for Spurs during the 1960s and remains the record goalscorer in the history of English top-flight football with 357 goals. But with his strike against Manchester City, Kane surpassed the Spurs legend’s tally for the north London club and also brought up 200 Premier League goals in the process.HE'S DONE IT! Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer! pic.twitter.com/Ht6udASbtQ— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 5, 2023The England captain is only the third man to reach the double-century barrier for goals since Division...

