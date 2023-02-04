ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

Taddy Mason
9h ago

"Your cars are on the way. Due to higher-than-usual shipping costs, they are being shipped by balloon. They should...what? Son of a..."

Reply(1)
10
HuggyBear
11h ago

Marketing ploy. That sales team knows exactly what it’s doing to generate buzz and traffic. As soon as you show up all he needs to do is say that it’s sold, you’re 6hrs too late. “But I’ve got something similar to show you out back 😎”

Reply
5
Related
Robb Report

YouTuber Doug DeMuro Just Got a $37 Million Cash Infusion for His Car Auction Site

Automotive journalist Doug DeMuro has been on the fast track since becoming a YouTube sensation with his car reviews. Now, his fledgling Cars & Bids online-auction platform, is getting a $37 million infusion from the Chernin Group, a leading investment firm. In the words of 34-year-old DeMuro, this is a big deal. “It’s going to allow us to take Cars & Bids to the next level, let me refocus on making YouTube videos and get the help of a group of people who actually know what they’re doing,” DeMuro tells Robb Report. As part of the deal, the Chernin Group (TCG) will...
Silicon Valley

Porsche blunder puts $148,000 sportscar on sale for $18,000

When a Porsche AG dealership in China posted an online advertisement for the latest Panamera, it wasn’t the sedan’s sleek curves that grabbed the most attention — it was the bargain price. Drivers dreaming of a touch of luxury thought their luck was in after the dealership...
The Independent

Elon Musk’s astonishing weekly Tesla salary revealed

Elon Musk banks nearly $12bn of Tesla money in a week, according to reports.The Dow Jones Market Data Group claims Musk added an astonishing $11.98 billion to his wealth in just seven days.Musk holds 423,622,000 Tesla shares and his holdings jumped from $53.87bn on 19 January to $67.89bn, based on the closing price on 26 January.Tesla, which is up 48 per cent since the beginning of 2023, remains the best performer on the Nasdaq 100.According to the company’s latest earnings release, Tesla brought in $24.32bn in revenue in Q4.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk defends himself in lawsuit over Tesla tweetLawyer for Epstein victims says she doesn’t expect Virginia Giuffre to stay silentLondon bollards reveal hidden wartime secret
gcaptain.com

‘The Party is Over’ for Container Shipping, Says Hapag-Lloyd CEO

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) – Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany’s liner Hapag Lloyd, the world’s number five by transport capacity. “The party is over. We are back to a normal shipping...
Top Speed

Harley-Davidson Is Planning The Unthinkable For Its Big Cruisers

Harley-Davidson was one of the first major bikemakers to go electric with the LiveWire in 2018. Since then, though, the company’s electric plans have taken a slight backseat, as we’re yet to see any major EV strides from the American giant. Yes, HD did introduce the S2 Del Mar Launch Edition last year, but it was just a taster for the production variant set to arrive later this year. Regardless of this, Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has disclosed that the company plans to go all-electric in less than a decade, bidding adieu to your favorite V-twin cruisers.
MotorBiscuit

5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops

Prices for used cars have dropped since the last quarter of last year. Check out the five cars that experienced the largest price drops. The post 5 Used Cars with the Biggest Price Drops appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CBS News

State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles

State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy