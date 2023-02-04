Read full article on original website
Rare 1968 Mercury Cougar GT Rescued
This little pony will get the care it most definitely deserves…. Cougar sightings can be rare, especially these days, and we’re not talking about the big cats or women of a certain age. While the Ford Mustang has always been a huge hit, the Mercury Cougar always seemed to live in its shadow, a fact which was reflected in production numbers.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen ID Buzz Becomes A Camper In Germany
Volkswagen has announced that it will surely offer a factory camper option for the newly released ID Buzz, although not for another few years. Until it does, other small specialized companies will offer their version, like Bavaria-based Alpin Camper, which just revealed its Buzz camper at a major tourism and leisure consumer show in Germany.
Carscoops
2024 Ram 1200 Spied Testing Alongside The Fiat Toro
Ram’s U.S. lineup is pretty straight forward as they offer commercial vans as well as 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickups. However, the brand’s lineup is far more interesting south of the boarder as they offer a Strada-based 700 and a Toro-based 1000. Yet another pickup is in the...
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Truck driver shares ‘painful’ decision to leave California for the sake of her business
Truck driver Dee Sova breaks down her difficult decision to relocate her business following the passage of California's law, AB5, that banned independent truck drivers.
Here's What Made Volkswagen's Air-Cooled Engine So Special
The original VW Beetle was first offered for sale in the United States in 1949 and officially ended sales in 1977.
I’m a mechanic – six cars’ expenses ruined my customers’ lives and one driver even destroyed his marriage
DAVID Long is an auto mechanic who has seen car repair bills ruin several of his customers’ lives. Fortunately, David made a video highlighting how these car owners incurred their high service expenses so you can avoid making the same mistakes. 2007 GMC Acadia. Long stated that he believes...
Where did America’s convertible cars go?
(Our Auto Expert) – There is Nothing like driving a convertible, wind in your hair, elements in your face, and the feeling of being outside while driving. But convertibles are disappearing from the American Market. They’re becoming less popular, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t some really great convertibles available at dealer lots today. It […]
gmauthority.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7L Turbo Engine Gets In-Depth Look: Video
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is available with several engine options, but don’t be fooled – the standard turbocharged 2.7L I4 L3B gasoline engine is more than up to the task when it comes to towing. Now, Chevrolet is showing off some of the features and capability of the Chevy Silverado’s turbocharged 2.7L engine with the following Chevy MyWay video.
RideApart
BMW R 18 Goes Café Racer Courtesy Of XTR Pepo And MX911
The BMW R 18 is made for one thing: cruising. Sure, the 1,802cc boxer lays down 90 horsepower and 117 lb-ft of torque, but you’ll need every bit of kinetic energy to get the 761-pound bobber to move down the boulevard. If slow and low isn’t your pace, though, custom shops XTR Pepo and MX911 fashioned a custom R 18 that satisfies any need for speed.
electrek.co
Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month
US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today. Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States,...
msn.com
2023 Lexus NX Review: You'll want the hybrids
Pros: Hybrid and PHEV are efficient and fun; sharp styling; lots of standard tech. Cons: Some of that tech is frustrating to use (especially the nonsensical HUD); less back seat space than some rivals. The 2023 Lexus NX came to us as an all-new crossover last year, and what made...
Autoblog
Matchbox releasing a line of limited-edition cars for its 70th birthday
Matchbox is celebrating its 70th birthday by releasing a series of limited-edition die-cast cars. Due out in stores throughout 2023, the commemorative cars include a surprisingly diverse selection ranging from vintage European sedans to late-model pickups. While official details are few and far between, the photos released by Matchbox parent...
One of 300 1988 Porsche 911 Commemorative Editions Is Selling Soon- Bid Now
Porsche performance with a style not many have seen. For decades, if you wanted to get behind the wheel of a car that was pretty much truck ready from the factory, Porsche was the number one place to go. Over the years, models like the 911 took over the automotive world and made the prancing pony of Germany a fierce competitor for its automotive rivals. One stunning example of exactly the kind of tenacity that made Porsche so popular in the first place is this 1988 Porsche 911 Carrera commemorative edition. A car that is fast, fun to drive, and, believe it or not, incredibly rare.
lbmjournal.com
insideevs.com
Rivian R1T Damaged By Puddle: Owner Recounts Service Experience
Remember when we reported on Tesla vehicles being damaged by puddles? Well, it seems it also happens to Rivian's EVs. More specifically, a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck owned by YouTube and social media influencer Branden Flasch reportedly fell victim to a puddle. Branden wasn't out racing his Rivian R1T...
Enter Now and Get Double Entries To Win A Restored Dodge Demon 340
Put this classic Demon in your garage. The 1970s era of automotive production was essentially defined by the incredibly flamboyant styling, big V8 engines, and dragstrip fun that made them perfect for the American youth at the time. Whether you want something that can tear up the track or cruise around to local car meets, you'll always be able to find the perfect classic for you right about that era. However, the question of who made the American muscle car/pony car revolution better has primarily been up in the air since the beginning. Of course, we're just kidding; the answer is obviously Mopar, as they were well known for their stripped-down, performance-oriented V8s.
Lamborghini USA Has Facelifted Major Showrooms In California And Florida
Lamborghini has revealed a new design aesthetic for two showrooms in the United States. The modern look of each location makes the experience of customizing and buying a Lamborghini even more exciting for customers. Grand re-opening events were held at both showrooms, one of which is Lamborghini Westlake which services...
MotorAuthority
Ford entering F1, 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6: The Week In Reverse
Ford announced it's returning to F1, we drove the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 received EPA range ratings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. Ford announced it's returning to F1 racing in 2026. A new partnership with Red Bull Racing will...
suggest.com
