Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during a school concert and her reaction is priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A video of a small girl recognizing her mother during a school concert has gone viral. The 2-year-old, Amaris Traversy, is shown with her preschool classmates on a stage in the TikTok video. Amid all the children dressed in their paper crowns singing a song led by their teacher, Amaris was unable to concentrate on anything except her mother, Genevieve Traversy, who was in the audience for a Thanksgiving celebration. Traversy filmed the clip in 2019 but posted it on TikTok in 2022. She wrote in the caption that she caught this moment on camera shortly after "adopting my baby girl," who turned 5 years old in 2022.
Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
26 Year Old Man Goes Viral-Dating a Woman Who Looks Like An 8 Year Old Girl

Dan Swygart, a travel blogger, first noticed Shauna Rae on the TLC show 'I Am Shauna Rae'. He reached out to her after season one, then sent flowers, and now they are dating. Shauna has a condition where her growth was stunted after she received treatment for a brain tumor when she was a child. Shauna is 3 foot ten inches tall, who weighs 50 lbs has people on the internet commenting on the two's relationship as being creepy.
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Watch: Security Camera Films Ghostly Figure Walking Alongside Family's Dog

An Australian family were understandably unsettled after their home security system captured footage of what appears to be a ghostly figure walking alongside their dog. The eerie incident reportedly occurred this past Sunday at Matthew and Lauren Kane's house in the village of Nerriga. While checking on instances in which the motion-sensor camera stationed inside their home had recently been activated, they were stunned to see a spooky moment wherein their dog can be seen crossing through a room as what seems to be a figure briefly manifests and walks with the animal before vanishing into thin air.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home.  He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention.  Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
