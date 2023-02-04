ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
ABC News

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
BBC

China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace

China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
MISSOURI STATE
BBC

China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic

The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defence confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. China's foreign ministry later expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use...
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon

Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a Beijing trip in response. 0 seconds of 2 minutes, 1 secondVolume 90%. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected...
MONTANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon

Conservatives are fantasizing about taking their shot at bringing down the reported Chinese Spy Balloon floating over the Midwest. We cannot stress it enough: THAT IS A BAD IDEA.  The balloon is located at an altitude of about 66,000 feet (12.5 miles), high above the airspace where commercial airliners typically fly. It is way, way, way above the altitude where a bullet could reach it. The Department of Defense has indicated that while taking military-based action to shoot down the balloon is being considered, the concern of potential harm to civilians by falling debris has stayed their hand.  If you tried to...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy