Business Insider
China says it's sending its junior air force pilots to keep an eye on increasing activity by US spy planes
Chinese fighter pilots fresh out of training college have been sent on combat-ready patrol missions along the country's southeast coast as the air force confronts a growing number of close-in spying flights by foreign planes, according to state media. Junior pilots have been sent on the patrols in the East...
Chinese spy balloon over the US: An aerospace expert explains how the balloons work and what they can see
Officials of the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed on Feb. 2, 2023, that the military was tracking what it called a "spy balloon" that was drifting over the continental United States at an altitude of about 60,000 feet.
China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down
Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.
Shooting Down Chinese Spy Balloon a Lot Harder Than it Seems
High-altitude balloons are "inherently survivable" according to U.S. military research, and controlling a crash may be proving a key sticking point.
Second spy balloon traced over Latin America, US-China tensions escalate
Beijing alleges, the "weather balloon" deviated off course and that U.S. diplomats and media outlets use it as a pretext "smear" China.
China’s Spy Balloon Over Montana Is Part Of A Larger, More Troubling Pattern
KFBB-TV captureThe Pentagon says Chinese balloons have flown over the U.S. multiple times before and other peculiar incidents point to a much wider issue.
Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity
The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
ABC News
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted...
BBC
China urges calm over 'spy' balloon in US airspace
China has urged "cool-headed" handling of a dispute over a giant Chinese balloon heading for the eastern US. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier called off a visit to Beijing, saying the "surveillance" balloon's presence was "an irresponsible act". Later the US reported a second Chinese balloon floating over...
Pentagon says another Chinese spy balloon spotted over Latin America
The confirmation comes as reports in Costa Rica showed a similar aircraft to the one above the U.S. flying above that country’s western coast.
BBC
China balloon: US shoots down airship over Atlantic
The US has shot down a giant Chinese balloon that it says has been spying on key military sites across America. The Department of Defence confirmed its fighter jets brought down the balloon over US territorial waters. China's foreign ministry later expressed "strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use...
China responds with a threat after U.S. shoots down balloon
China claims the balloon was a civilian weather balloon
Business Insider
Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon
Montana resident captures footage of possible Chinese spy balloon. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected Chinese spy balloon. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a Beijing trip in response. 0 seconds of 2 minutes, 1 secondVolume 90%. Eyewitnesses in Montana caught cellphone footage of a suspected...
China Offers Explanation for Spy Balloon
U.S. officials said on Thursday that a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon was detected over Montana.
F-22 Shoots Down Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolinas With Missile (Updated)
Tyler Schlitt Photography / LiveStormChasers.comAfter days spent floating over the U.S., the Chinese spy balloon was shot down and a collection operation is now underway off the Carolinas.
Please, We Implore You, Don’t Try to Shoot The Balloon
Conservatives are fantasizing about taking their shot at bringing down the reported Chinese Spy Balloon floating over the Midwest. We cannot stress it enough: THAT IS A BAD IDEA. The balloon is located at an altitude of about 66,000 feet (12.5 miles), high above the airspace where commercial airliners typically fly. It is way, way, way above the altitude where a bullet could reach it. The Department of Defense has indicated that while taking military-based action to shoot down the balloon is being considered, the concern of potential harm to civilians by falling debris has stayed their hand. If you tried to...
