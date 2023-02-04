Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, Paco Rabanne, dies aged 88. Celebrated fashion designer, Space Age style innovator, and ‘accessoriste’ Paco Rabanne has died at his home in France, aged 88. His death was confirmed by Puig, the luxury conglomerate owner of his namesake brand, who said in a tribute that he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on.” Synonymous with his signature use of metal, plastic, and similarly unconventional materials, first unveiled in 1966, the Spanish-French talent’s name has been on the lips of every fashion fan since his first collection. That offering, ironically titled ’12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Metals,’ continues to influence designers and trends to this day and has been celebrated in countless museums around the world, including The Met Museum in Manhattan. The seminal fashion figure also created the unforgettably futuristic costumes in the movie Barbarella starring Jane Fonda. “I have always had the impression of being a time accelerator,” he said of his designs back in 2016. “Of going as far as is reasonable for one’s time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of the known things, which I view as decay.” Rabanne had mainly retired from fashion by 1999, retreating from the public eye and has been rarely spotted in the decades since. His commercially-acclaimed label is currently under the creative director of Julien Dossena, who posted a statement on Instagram which translates to ” Thank you for being a couturier who defined a new modernity and accompanied a cultural revolution. A total artist who, through the expression of his personal utopia, has contributed to changing the vision of the world. Thank you for this legacy.” RIP.

