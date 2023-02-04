Read full article on original website
Related
The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend
From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
Hypebae
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
5 Black fashion designers who are shaping the industry
Black History Month is a time to honor leaders and activists who overcame struggles to create a better future for all Americans. The fashion industry was slow to recognize the talent of African Americans, even that of the iconic Andre Leon Talley, who once shared with Al Sharpton during an MSNBC interview, “Blackness is always a threat. There is systemic racism in every walk of life.”
architecturaldigest.com
Paco Rabanne: 10 Vintage Photos of the Late Fashion Designer’s Fascinating Life
Paco Rabanne was known for working in unusual materials to make dresses as well as bags. Among his many contributions, his disco-era sequined dresses and his iconic 1969 metallic bag stand out, as the designer worked in materials no longer as popular today. These festive, brilliant and unique fashions were made in the image of the designer. The great Spanish fashion designer and perfumer died on February 3, 2023 in Portsall, Brittany, France at the age of 88. Below, look back on moments from his life.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
BBC
Paco Rabanne: Celebrated designer dies aged 88
Celebrated perfume and fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died aged 88 at his home in France. His death was confirmed by Puig, the parent company of his brands, which said he had "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on". Rabanne gained global fame...
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
thezoereport.com
Marc Jacobs Pays Tribute to Vivienne Westwood For Fall 2023
After showing his Fall/Winter 2020 collection right before the pandemic shut down the world, Marc Jacobs made his much-anticipated return to the Park Avenue Armory to present Fall/Winter 2023. Titled “Heroes,” the 45-look collection is dedicated “To all of our heroes past, and young heroes present,” per the show notes, which ended with an inspirational quote from the late Vivienne Westwood: "Fashion is life-enhancing, and I think it's a lovely, generous thing to do for other people." When the 81-year-old British fashion and punk icon passed in December, Jacobs posted an emotional tribute on his personal instagram, “heartbroken.”
fashionweekdaily.com
Paco Rabanne Has Died, Maeve Reilly Fêtes BCBG Collab In LA
Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, Paco Rabanne, dies aged 88. Celebrated fashion designer, Space Age style innovator, and ‘accessoriste’ Paco Rabanne has died at his home in France, aged 88. His death was confirmed by Puig, the luxury conglomerate owner of his namesake brand, who said in a tribute that he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on.” Synonymous with his signature use of metal, plastic, and similarly unconventional materials, first unveiled in 1966, the Spanish-French talent’s name has been on the lips of every fashion fan since his first collection. That offering, ironically titled ’12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Metals,’ continues to influence designers and trends to this day and has been celebrated in countless museums around the world, including The Met Museum in Manhattan. The seminal fashion figure also created the unforgettably futuristic costumes in the movie Barbarella starring Jane Fonda. “I have always had the impression of being a time accelerator,” he said of his designs back in 2016. “Of going as far as is reasonable for one’s time and not indulge in the morbid pleasure of the known things, which I view as decay.” Rabanne had mainly retired from fashion by 1999, retreating from the public eye and has been rarely spotted in the decades since. His commercially-acclaimed label is currently under the creative director of Julien Dossena, who posted a statement on Instagram which translates to ” Thank you for being a couturier who defined a new modernity and accompanied a cultural revolution. A total artist who, through the expression of his personal utopia, has contributed to changing the vision of the world. Thank you for this legacy.” RIP.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Sienna Miller Slips Into Daring Thigh-High Lace-Up Boots for Gucci’s High Jewelry Dinner
Sienna Miller gave her signature bohemian style a glamorous twist for Gucci’s High Jewelry dinner this week. While in Paris, Miller hit the Hotel Ritz for the occasion with boyfriend Oliver Green on Tuesday night. The “Anatomy of a Scandal” star’s outfit for dinner featured a simple wrap dress with a flounced hem, crafted from gauzy light tan silk. Layered over black floral lace tights, the piece was cinched with a diamond brooch and layered with numerous diamond necklaces for a jewel-encrusted finish. Miller also carried a black leather version of Gucci’s hit Jackie handbag to dinner. Green was sharply dressed for the...
Here’s a First Look at Daniel Lee’s Burberry
When Riccardo Tisci took the helm as Burberry’s creative director in 2018, he enlisted graphic designer Peter Saville (who famously created the album artwork for Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures) for a branding revamp, swapping out the heritage label’s prim serif font for blocky Helvetica. The logo symbolized a new, modern Burberry, and Tisci placed it prominently on all sorts of garments, from drawstring hoodies to lace gowns.
Daniel Lee Reveals a New Look for Burberry in Debut Creative Campaign
LONDON — Two weeks ahead of his runway debut for Burberry, Daniel Lee has dropped a hint about the direction he plans to take with the release of his first creative campaign for the brand. Lee, who took up his role of chief creative officer last October after Riccardo Tisci staged his final show for the brand, has released a campaign with a spontaneous, informal mood and strong focus on Burberry’s British DNA. More from WWDRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 The campaign is for Burberry rainwear and features already-existing product which was not designed by Lee. It...
Harper's Bazaar
Legendary designer Paco Rabanne has passed away
Spanish fashion designer Paco Rabanne has passed away, aged 88. The sad news has been confirmed by the company Puig, which owns his namesake label. The designer leaves behind a great legacy, having had enormous influence on the fashion industry, particularly with his space age-inspired sequin chainmail dresses and bags, which were first presented back in the 1960s, and are still favourites today. He was also behind a number of wildly successful fragrances.
New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part Two
The fashion calendar looks a bit leaner headed into fall, but a dearth of activations from European houses compared to last season frees up breathing room for fresh talent and some American tent poles, to hold the attention of buyers and press. For starters, WWD’s one-to-watch Kate Barton will push her “focus on multidimensional shape through textile engineering,” evidenced by the cobalt blue halter dress she’s whipped up without the use of darts or seams. It’s a slick look, but with romantic folds that will surely differentiate it from the more brutalist lines of another newcomer, Nayon Kim. More from WWDThom Browne...
hypebeast.com
Maison Margiela Releases New “On a Date” Fragrance Inspired by Love
Encapsulating the golden light of a late summer evening as the scent of ripe grapes and fresh roses fill the air, “On A Date” is the latest Maison Margiela “Replica” fragrance. Created to reflect the sense of joy and excitement one feels on a date, the thrilling scent is inspired by the magnificent vineyards of Provence and is a creative exploration between the worlds of perfume and wine.
Vogue
Genius Manoeuvre: Jay-Z, Mercedes-Benz Will Join Moncler At London Fashion Week
Fashion collaborations? They’re so over. Or at least they are for now at Moncler, whose highly regarded five-year Genius project is “evolving from a world of fashion collaborations to a platform for co-creation across different industries”, the brand announced today. As part of the shift in strategy,...
Marc Jacobs presented their latest show with a heavy Vivienne Westwood influence
Marc Jacobs presented their latest show as a memorial for Vivienne Westwood, who died in December 2022 at age 81. The brand introduced a collection with a heavy influence of the British designer titled “Heroes.” The collection, showcased at the Park Avenue Armory, with a dark mood, a...
Paco Rabanne, Spanish fashion designer, dies at 88
Paco Rabanne, a Spanish-born fashion designer known for using metal in his designs, died at age 88.
Unexpected Denim Dominates Street Style During Copenhagen Fashion Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Traditionally, Scandinavian fashion is synonymous with pared-back minimalism, but for Copenhagen’s Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Week, a more eclectic street style of unexpected denim has taken hold.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes While few things are more perennially classic than denim, Copenhagen’s fashion tastemakers have become more creative with styling women’s jeans. Rather than grabbing a pair of classic straight-leg jeans...
Comments / 0